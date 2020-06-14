Insider Buying: The accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) Independent Non-Executive Director Just Bought 80% More Shares

Potential accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO) shareholders may wish to note that the Independent Non-Executive Director, David Gammon, recently bought UK£112k worth of stock, paying UK£2.90 for each share. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 80%.

accesso Technology Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Director Steven Brown bought UK£772k worth of shares at a price of UK£3.90 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than UK£3.05 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months accesso Technology Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about UK£2.85 on average. These transactions show that insiders have confidence to invest their own money in the stock, albeit at slightly below the recent price. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

AIM:ACSO Recent Insider Trading June 14th 2020

Insider Ownership of accesso Technology Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that accesso Technology Group insiders own 5.0% of the company, worth about UK£6.3m. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The accesso Technology Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that accesso Technology Group insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing accesso Technology Group. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for accesso Technology Group (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

