Insider Buyers Lose AU$20k As Lefroy Exploration Sheds AU$5.3m

Insiders who acquired AU$140k worth of Lefroy Exploration Limited's (ASX:LEX) stock at an average price of AU$0.24 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 15% price decline. Insiders purchase with the hope of seeing their investments increase in value over time. However, due to recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth AU$120k, which is not great.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Lefroy Exploration Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Non-Executive Director Michael Macgregor Davies made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$100k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.24 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.20 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Lefroy Exploration insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Lefroy Exploration

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Lefroy Exploration insiders own 24% of the company, worth about AU$7.6m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Lefroy Exploration Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Lefroy Exploration insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Lefroy Exploration insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Lefroy Exploration (including 3 which make us uncomfortable).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

