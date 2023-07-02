Insider Buyers Lose Additional AU$9.5k As Redstone Resources Dips To AU$5.8m

Insiders who acquired AU$76k worth of Redstone Resources Limited's (ASX:RDS) stock at an average price of AU$0.008 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 13% price decline. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth AU$67k, which is not what they expected.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

View our latest analysis for Redstone Resources

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Redstone Resources

The Non-Executive Director Edward Van Heemst made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$76k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.008 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.007 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Edward Van Heemst was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Redstone Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Redstone Resources insiders own 27% of the company, worth about AU$1.5m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Redstone Resources Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Redstone Resources insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Redstone Resources is showing 6 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 5 of those are a bit concerning...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

