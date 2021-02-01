The inside of Zara and Mike Tindall's home is unlike other Royal interiors

Photo credit: Max Mumby/Indigo - Getty Images

To many, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall, who are expecting their third child together, feel more relatable than some of the other Royals. What with former rugby player Mike having his own podcast and personal Instagram account, and the pair sharing some intimate details about their lives, they feel a bit more approachable than some of the more lavish lifestyles.

And that feeling of being relatable also stretches to their home. As Hello! pointed out, Zara - the only daughter of Anne, Princess Royal and Captain Mark Phillips and the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh - and Mike's interiors feel quite, well, 'normal'.

The pair reside on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park Estate with their two daughters, six-year-old Mia, and two-year-old Lena. And while there's no doubt the building is seriously impressive in terms of grandeur and size, their decor feels a little more homely than say, the Queen's.

During various virtual commitments and online interviews, Mike has given a glimpse inside their home, showing off a grey sofa, organic natural light and shade and coffee table during one particular Zoom call.

They also have many dog-themed artworks and some personal pictures up.

In another call, a Christmas special for Mike's podcast, fans got an insight into their book cases, as well as catching a glimpse of two similarly organic shaped lamp shades. We were probably also comforted by all of the stuff lying around Mike's shot! Makes us feel better about the endless piles of clothes we move around..

During various lockdowns, we've also had a glimpse into Kate Middleton and Prince William's interior choices, and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's home studio.



