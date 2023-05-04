‘Inside the Yellow Cocoon,’ Vietnam Film in Cannes Unveils Trailer, Sets Buyer Screenings (EXCLUSIVE)

Glossy drama film, “Inside the Yellow Cocoon,” has unveiled its first trailer ahead of its world premiere this month in the Directors’ Fortnight section at Cannes.



Its world sales representative, Cercamon will give the picture a market launch with a buyers-only screening on May 16.



The anticipated Vietnamese-Singapore co-production is the debut feature by Pham Thien An and is eligible for the Camera d’Or prize.



Its narrative follows a man whose sister-in-law is killed in a freak motorcycle accident in Saigon. He is tasked with delivering her body back to their countryside hometown. It is a journey on which he also takes his young nephew, who miraculously survived the crash. Amidst the mystical landscapes of rural Vietnam, the man begins a search for his older brother who vanished years ago in order to be able to hand over the boy. His pursuit, interrupted by magical dreams and forbidden desires, leads him to question what is worth living for.



“Through poetic, yet vivid, expressionism of the Vietnamese landscapes and subconscious, this film is a metaphysical labyrinth of daily marvel and malaise, a contemporary contemplation of the conflict between chasing modern material desires and the soul’s inexplicable lust for the transcendental,” said producer Jeremy Chua.



The film is produced by JK Film from Vietnam and Chua’s Singapore-based Potocol, in coproduction with Deuxième Ligne Films of France, Zorba The Imaginary Friend from Vietnam and Fasten Films of Spain.

Pham Thien An previously made short films “The Mute” in 2018 and the one-take “Stay Awake, Be Ready” in 2019. Both enjoyed a busy festival career, with “Stay Awake” earning the Illy Prize in Cannes followed by additional awards at the Palm Springs, Busan, Kyiv and Flickerfest events.

Watch the trailer here: https://youtu.be/Or7bnY9prtA

