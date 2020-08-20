Inside the Wild Finale of DARPA’s Simulated Drone Dogfights

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Michael Tremel was in the cockpit of his Super Hornet fighter soaring 20,000 feet over war-torn Syria on June 18, 2017, when he detected a warplane heading toward a U.S.-backed militia force on the ground.

Tremel tried to shoo away the other pilot by firing off bright decoy flares. But the Syrian aviator ignored the warning and dropped bombs on the militia position. Tremel reacted in seconds, firing two air-to-air missiles that sliced off the other plane’s tail.

It was a dramatic display of American pilots’ traditional prowess in air-to-air combat. Since the Vietnam War, U.S. fighters have shot down 58 enemy planes. In that span of time, only one U.S. pilot has lost an airborne skirmish.

In other words, a highly-trained human being can still make a fearsome aerial warrior. But the scientists at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the Pentagon’s fringe-science outfit, have long had a hunch that a drone might do even better. To test that theory, DARPA organized a computer-simulated war game between bots and one nervous human pilot.

That war game came to a close on Thursday with a dramatic (digital) head-on fight between an A.I. and a flesh-and-blood flier.

Modern military drones mostly fly surveillance and ground-attack missions. The U.S. military wants a new generation of fast drones to handle air-to-air missions, too. But dogfights can be quick and chaotic. It has long been conventional wisdom that it would take a very clever artificial intelligence to defeat a quick-thinking human pilot.

In early 2019, DAPRA recruited eight teams of coders to develop special A.I. for aerial warfare. The competitors in the AlphaDogfight program included major defense firms such as Lockheed Martin and Boeing, smaller companies such as Maryland-based Heron Systems, and scrappy squads from schools such as Georgia Tech University.

In a series of trials beginning late last year, the agency pitted the eight A.I.s against each other as well as against a generic simulated enemy fighter developed by the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory. The Johns Hopkins lab hosted the AlphaDogfight trials at its facility in Laurel, Maryland.

The contest “really feels like an e-sports event,” Tim Grayson, the director of DARPA’s Strategic Technology Office, which oversees AlphaDogfight, said at the time. The mock dogfights played out in a Flight Simulator-esque digital world. Red and blue icons representing bot-controlled F-16 fighters turned, climbed, dived, and shot at each other.

To P.W. Singer, an analyst at the New America Foundation in Washington, D.C. and author of the novel Burn-In, the AlphaDogfight war game was “a John Henry-versus-the-steam-engine moment.”

That is to say, it hinted at a massive shift in how war is practiced.

“There is a nobility to the human role, but it symbolically points to a future of more and more machines in more and more roles,” Singer told The Daily Beast.

Early results at the Johns Hopkins lab were mixed for the machines, however.

“The [A.I.] agents that were well-developed at this point—they were able to handle very well the adversaries that were somewhat predictable or operating the way they had trained against,” Air Force lieutenant colonel Justin Mock, an F-16 pilot who observed the initial A.I. trials, said in an April video. “But they struggled with those adversaries that did something even just a little different.”

Even so, the bots demonstrated some creative thinking. Some roared straight into the fight, hoping to surprise and overwhelm their opponents. Others moved carefully into an engagement, cautiously maneuvering for advantage. At least one A.I.-driven fighter flipped upside down before taking a shot with its simulated gun—a maneuver many human pilots can’t pull off.

Heron’s hyper-aggressive A.I., which favored head-on gun attacks, came out on top in Thursday’s trials, shooting down 213 computerized enemies while getting shot down just 16 times in return. The grand prize: a chance to go head-to-head with an actual F-16 pilot steering a simulated jet in a computer-game-style setup.

