Go Inside the White House with Olivia Rodrigo as She Meets President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris and Dr. Fauci

Take a behind-the-scenes look at Oliva Rodrigo's trip to the White House — featuring songs from her hit album Sour!

PEOPLE has an exclusive inside look at the 18-year-old pop star's visit to Washington, D.C., on July 14 to help encourage young Americans to get the coronavirus vaccine.

"Today I'm at the White House to encourage younger people to get vaccinated," Rodrigo said in the video, noting how "honored" and "lucky" she feels to participate in the educational campaign.

First on the "deja vu" singer's itinerary was the Oval Office, where she met President Joe Biden himself.

After a brief introduction, the duo posed in some funky sunglasses before discussing the importance of getting vaccinated for COVID-19.

Olivia Rodrigo and President Joe Biden

The White House

"It's critical," Biden said in the clip. "Especially people Olivia's age."

Vice President Kamala Harris also weighed in on getting vaccinated: "Get vaccinated for the people you love because they don't want to lose you."

"That's so powerful. Love that," Rodrigo responded before posing for a photo with the VP.

Olivia Rodrigo and Vice President Kamala Harris

The White House

Later in the day, the actress made a special appearance at the White House press briefing to deliver her message about the importance of getting more young people vaccinated for COVID-19 in the United States.

"It's important to have conversations with friends and family members encouraging all communities to get vaccinated and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov," Rodrigo told the room of reporters.

The "good 4 u" singer then caught up with Dr. Anthony Fauci. During the meeting, Rodrigo asked the NIAID director to share his thoughts on youth vaccination rates for COVID-19 in the U.S.

Fauci explained that "the larger proportion" of those under age 18 are currently unvaccinated and hopes to get that number "way up" moving forward.

Olivia Rodrigo and Fauci

The White House

"We want to make sure they're the ones that are out there getting vaccinated themselves as well as talking it up with their friends," he told Rodrigo.

The "drivers license" singer next posed for some fun photos with the "incredible" Dr. Fauci after their discussion, noting how "cool" it was to shake his hand "and pick his brain" about the coronavirus.

The teen idol then took some time to reflect on her special visit.

"It's so important to get vaccinated, even if you're young and healthy and not at risk. Vaccines help everyone. Just because you're not particularly at risk doesn't mean that people close to you aren't," she said in the video.

Rodrigo added: "It's really the compassionate thing to do."