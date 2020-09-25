Inside a Welsh ICU during the coronavirus pandemic – photo essay

Humankind cannot bear very much reality.” TS Eliot, Burnt Norton

Human memory is fickle. Only a few brief months ago, many intensive care units (ICUs) across Britain came close to being overwhelmed by patients with a novel coronavirus, unknown to medicine before January of this year, and causing potentially life-threatening lung disease in up to 20% of those it infects. With the relaxation of the lockdown, however – only possible because it had been so effective – and the good summer weather in which we have been encouraged by Westminster to eat, drink and be merry, we have begun to forget. We have rapidly forgotten the fear and anxiety that rightly held Britain in their grip throughout the spring of 2020, the 40,000 people who died from a single infectious disease within a few brief months and the incalculable suffering caused to their families. We have forgotten that more than 600 health and social care workers died as a result of their work caring for others.

Suspended between life and death: a patient with severe respiratory failure from Covid-19 is ventilated in the prone position.

The Royal Gwent hospital in Newport, where I work, forms part of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB) and serves the socially deprived populations of the former south Wales mining communities of Caerphilly, Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent, including Nye Bevan’s old constituency of Ebbw Vale. In addition to the well-recognised links between social deprivation and chronic ill-health such as obesity, diabetes and high blood pressure that we now know predispose to severe, life-threatening infection with Covid-19, ABUHB also has one of the lowest numbers of intensive care beds per head of population of anywhere in Europe.

Alex Owen, a recovery nurse, at the end of a long shift. Danny Waters, an ICU staff nurse, on a break.

It was against this background of social deprivation and historical under-resourcing that preparations began at the Gwent for the greatest single challenge that the NHS has ever faced. By the beginning of March, rumours were rife on social media of ICUs in northern Italy swamped with patients; of doctors being forced to make triage decisions on who was admitted to ICU and, most terrifying of all, of a high death rate among the staff caring for patients infected with what we now know as Covid-19. The sense of anxiety and fear throughout was palpable as the realisation dawned that the virus had taken hold in Britain and was making its way west from London towards Wales. Experienced colleagues admitted to waking in the night racked with worry about what the coming weeks might bring. Colleagues made wills and talked of letters they had written to their children in case they died. The greatest fear of all was of the unknown that lay ahead of us.

Dr James Fullick was one of many trainee doctors who took on added work and responsibilities during the pandemic, not seeing his wife and daughter for 10 weeks.

Nicola Rogers, an ICU sister, wearing a reusable face mask. Dr Shree Champanerkar, from Mumbai, India.

Susan Thapa, a staff nurse, normally works in orthopaedic theatres. Mary Waters normally works as a scrub nurse in theatres at another hospital.

It was also obvious that what was happening had to be documented, but there was a ban on all visitors to the hospital, including the press. It would have been unjustifiable to allow a photographer into the hospital while denying families the right to visit dying relatives. So I found myself picking up my camera to record the impact of the pandemic on the lives of colleagues and patients. Within the constraints of my work, I tried to capture the experience of the doctors and nurses, but also the people in the background, the unknown and the unrecognised, whose stories are rarely heard, who frequently get paid little but without whom the system would come crashing down.

A nurse comes to the end of a long shift in PPE in one of the additional ward areas rapidly converted to a temporary ICU.

Ffion Wilkins was a final-year student nurse at the start of the pandemic and completed her training early to work in ITU. Paul Taylor, a former ICU nurse who returned to support colleagues.

As winter gave way to an unseasonably warm spring, our ICU beds began to fill, slowly at first, with patients with respiratory failure from Covid-19. The first patient was admitted on 9 March but less than three weeks later we had breached our increased capacity within ICU and were forced to ventilate patients in our operating theatres, on anaesthetic machines never designed to ventilate critically ill patients for prolonged periods. Newport was hit with one of the highest infection rates in the UK outside of London. By the middle of April we were running close to 300% of our normal capacity.

At one point the Royal Gwent ICU was operating at about 300% of its normal capacity, necessitating placing beds in between the normal bed spaces to create room for ventilated patients.

Two doctors hand over patients at the start of a new shift. Communicating in full PPE was one of the challenges of working in ICU.

To be a patient in an intensive care unit is to be vulnerable, perhaps more vulnerable than at any other moment in our lives. Depending upon the severity of a patient’s illness, almost every bodily function can require support. Consciousness is frequently suppressed by sedative drugs that, combined with the patient’s illness and the ICU environment, can lead to disturbing hallucinations and delirium. The role of the lungs to transfer life-giving oxygen into the blood is taken over by a ventilator, while the heart and circulation often require support from powerful drugs to maintain an adequate flow of blood to vital organs. Kidneys may stop working and require support by dialysis. Unable to move for themselves, the patients require turning every two hours so pressure sores do not develop. Despite being fed by a tube into their stomach, the gut will frequently not work, so nutrients are not absorbed and the patient’s bowels will either be stubbornly constipated or given over to profuse diarrhoea, which requires the patient to be cleaned and bed clothes changed at regular intervals.

