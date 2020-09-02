Inside the Weird Pro-QAnon German Group Behind RFK Jr.’s Latest Anti-Vaxx Stunt

Last weekend, thousands of protesters took to the streets of Berlin to rail against the minimal health and safety restrictions put in place by the German government to curb the spread of COVID-19. The rally, which was organized by the German group Querdenken 711—and which saw hundreds arrested for attempting to storm the parliament building, among other things—represented the ongoing rise of conspiracy theorists in Germany, particularly those affiliated with the QAnon cult. And Querdenken 711 had a very special anti-vaxxer guest at the rally: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., son of one of America’s most prominent political dynasties.

Querdenken 711, whose name loosely translates to “Thinking Outside the Box 711,” had tried to invite other controversial world leaders to the rally before landing Kennedy. On Aug. 7, the group’s Twitter account tweeted at Donald Trump, calling him “the only American President who has not started a war,” despite his record escalating the U.S.’s foreign conflicts, and cordially invited him “to speak on the subject of ‘peace.’” Three days later, the account tweeted at Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, asking him, too, to speak about “Peace in Europe,” apparently ignoring Russia’s intervention in Eastern Ukraine. (Members of Querdenken’s many Telegram channels noted that Putin might be too busy with the escalating tensions in Belarus to attend.)

In a last-ditch effort to score a major speaker outside of their own ranks, the group finally tweeted at Kennedy, asking him to join them on stage for “freedom and peace” on Aug. 19. Kennedy had already signaled his interest in the growing “anti-COVID” movement in Germany. On Aug. 11, his anti-vaccine group, Children’s Health Defense, published a letter by an anonymous “Friend in Germany” on the organization’s website. Four days later, Querdenken 711 founder Michael Ballweg offered an official public invitation during a speech in Hamburg.

Kennedy’s organization, Children’s Health Defense promotes the notion that COVID-19 health regulations support Bill Gates’s “globalist” agenda for mandatory vaccinations as part of a conspiracy led by Big Pharma. In a strange statement to the podcast of TruePundit, spread on German QAnon channels, Kennedy insisted that Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, seeks to poison “an entire generation of Americans” with a COVID vaccine. TruePundit is described as “a political conspiracy website with a far right-wing bias” by the site Media Bias Fact Check and has also been written up by the fact-checking site PolitiFact for misinformation.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. greets coronavirus skeptics, conspiracy enthusiasts, and right-wing extremists during a protest against coronavirus-related restrictions and government policy as Michael Ballweg (L) looks on on August 29, 2020 in Berlin, Germany.

On Aug. 28, a lawyer and member of a local chapter of Ballweg's organization, called Querdenken 731, broke the news that Kennedy was coming to Berlin. It is unclear how Kennedy managed to bypass the travel restrictions banning American citizens from entering Germany. Querdenken could not be reached for comment. The Daily Beast also reached out to Kennedy via the contact form at the website of his organization, Children’s Health Defense, but did not hear back.

Claiming to represent Kennedy, the lawyer Markus Haintz went on to hold a joint panel with Kennedy on the day of his arrival. Also joining Kennedy and Haintz on the panel was Heiko Schöning, founder of anti-vaccination group Ärzte für Aufklärung (“Doctors for Enlightenment”) and regular speaker at Querdenken events. Later that day, Kennedy appeared at the Brandenburg Gate in front of a large picture of Mahatma Gandhi alongside Schöning and Haintz, and declared, “Tomorrow, I will speak to the largest crowd in German history. We are expecting over one million people from every nation in Europe protesting Bill Gates’s bio security agenda… and the Pharma-sponsored coup d’etat against liberal democracy.”