Inside the video game music revolution: ‘The whole world has changed enormously’

Vicky Jessop
·7 min read
(© Camille Blake)
(© Camille Blake)

Picture it: a stuffy summer night in August. People crowd into the Royal Albert Hall for the latest performance in the Proms’ packed summer schedule.

But when the audience quietens down and the orchestra strike up, those in the crowd will not be listening to the dulcet strains of Bach or Beethoven. No: instead they will be listening to music from the Pokémon franchise. The Pokémon Red and Blue suite, to be exact.

For those who think that classical music and video games are worlds apart, think again. From the dinky 8-bit music of Donkey Kong to the soaring strings of the Assassins Creed franchise, music has always been a vital (and fast-evolving) part of the gaming experience.

This year’s Gaming Prom will see the European orchestral premiere of award-winning musician Hildur Guðnadóttir’s score for the first-person shooter game Battlefield 2042 - quite the feat, considering that the original soundtrack is composed of primarily natural sounds that have been put through several filters.

Best known for her work on the award-winning soundtrack for Joaquin Phoenix’s critical darling Joker, as well as composing the score for TV series Chernobyl, Guðnadóttir and her husband Sam Slater are at the forefront of video gaming’s inexorable shift to mainstream appeal.

Robert Ames will be directing the Gaming Prom on the night (Mark Allen)
Robert Ames will be directing the Gaming Prom on the night (Mark Allen)

“Video games are just such a huge part of so many people’s lives,” she tells me over Zoom.

“It’s a bigger part of people’s upbringing today than it is when I was growing [up] and I basically had access to Tetris, and that was it. They’re becoming something so complex, and people are very invested in a lot of these games. So much content is being made on TV, on films and computer games, and also in the music industry.

“We also have more access to so much more technology, so it’s pretty easy for musicians to explore a broader variety of sounds and processes across genres,” she adds. “And I really welcome that, because I’m a big fan of experimentation. It’s nice when you are given the freedom to be able to explore different worlds.”

That freedom, as it turns out, has resulted in a suite that eschews traditional instruments in favour of the items that the player sees on the screen in front of them while they are playing.

“There’s no instruments that you find in an orchestra or a band or anything like that,” Slater explains. “Everything is tethered in these materials that were very apparent in front of you on the screen.”

In this case, that involved making sound from metal, sand and other materials, before running them through a filter that edited it to create what Guðnadóttir calls “musical clay”.

So far, so avant-garde. But the pair are adamant that video games are a natural home for Guðnadóttir’s talents, allowing her to experiment with unique sounds in a new, digital space - unlike film or TV scores, which have to adhere to a linear narrative, game scores are necessarily more varied and expansive as no player’s experience will be the same.

Guðnadóttir’s score for the first person shooter Battlefield 2042 will premiere at the Gaming Prom (PS5)
Guðnadóttir’s score for the first person shooter Battlefield 2042 will premiere at the Gaming Prom (PS5)

She’s not alone. These days, composers of all stripes are getting in on the game - both literally and figuratively. Indeed, one of the impressive aspects of the video game prom is the sheer variety of music the audience will be listening to on the night.

“We actually planned this prom a couple of years ago, for 2020,” says the Proms’ director, David Pickard. “What was interesting to me was that the people writing for video games was really expanding and growing. We did quite an interesting sci-fi music prom in 2018, and I was so struck by the fact we had a very different kind of audience coming out to hear this music.

“We also had a lot of people say to us, ‘Come on, gaming music is now happening in a big way.’ And I think we just felt the time was right to do one ourselves.”

It’s been a moment decades in the making. Springing to life in 1958 (the first ever video game was a rudimentary version of Pong), the industry has ridden the wave of the technological revolution to balloon in size in recent years, giving us open-world RPGs, multi-player battle simulators and intricate puzzle-solving games to while away hours.

Today, it is a sprawling monolith, pulling in billions of pounds in revenue annually; this year, the global video game industry is expected to earn £10bn in the UK alone, making it a bigger source of revenue than both the film and music industries, separately. And with games regularly wielding multi-million-pound budgets, it’s no surprise that the music we hear when we play them has also evolved into something highly sophisticated. In 2019 BBC Radio 3 launched its weekly Saturday afternoon show Sound of Gaming (its presenter, Bafta-winning composer Jessica Curry, had already created and presented Classic FM’s games music show, High Score - evidently the BBC wanted to get in on the act).

As well as the rich, complex scores that will be getting their due at this prom – conductor Robert Ames will pay tribute to games like Final Fantasy, adventure game Dear Esther and the Disney crossover role-player Kingdom Hearts in his programme, as well as Battlefield 2042 – the evening will also pay tribute to the early days of gaming.

Old school: An early Pokémon game (Pokémon / Nintendo)
Old school: An early Pokémon game (Pokémon / Nintendo)

“The history of video games music is about these composers that are struggling with the technological kind of resource limits of early consoles,” Slater explains, when I make the mistake of suggesting that 8-Bit music is simple to create.

“There’s all these composers running around being like, ‘Oh my God, if we if we like hack a specific cartridge in this Atari console in this way, we can have access to one more voice, which means that we can put a snare drum in there.’

“It required so much thought to deal with the resource limitation, which we have such an abundance of now,” he goes on. “There’s so much memory now that you can just really go wild. So I don’t think early video game scores should be characterised as simple. I have a lot of respect for that, I think it’s amazing.”

Today, video game composers have the freedom to experiment in brand new ways, with brand new sounds due to the extraordinarily sophisticated technology available, but that sense of innovation and ingenuity remains.

“I personally think that electronic music is particularly well suited, because it invites you to use a whole variety of sounds, and opens up what you might do in terms of genre. So it’s like having a massive box of toys, essentially,” electronic musician and composer CHaines tells me.

CHaines (their real name is Cee Haines) has dabbled in video game music before, creating soundtracks with LGBTQ+ organisation Rainbow Game Jam, for games that include Prism Break and The Curious Case of Timmy McRover.

For them, the importance of video game music cannot be overstated, not only in its genre-crossing potential but in its growing influence.

“I think we’re the most innovative genre,” they say. “I think personally, a lot of my inspiration comes from people like Darren Korb, writing for Supergiant Games; disasterpiece who did the soundtrack for Fez as well as a lot of film music; Thomas Dvorak and DVA for Amanita’s games.

“There’s a lot of incredibly rich work. And in a sense, I think studios that pick musicians who have a well-rounded life in gigs or concert music: it’s kind of a nice pairing of the artist’s voice with the game’s artistic vision. That’s what I think makes the best pairing.”

Cee Haines, an electronic musician and video game composer (CHaines)
Cee Haines, an electronic musician and video game composer (CHaines)

One thing’s for sure: with a growing number of composers dabbling in the video game arena, the traditional gap between video gaming and the rest of the musical industry is slowly disappearing.

“I absolutely think video gaming music should be taken seriously,” Slater tells me from his studio.

“It’s a strange kind of snobbery to create a hierarchy between film and TV; film composers then TV composers and then games. Good music only comes from industries that are respected, so respect it and you’ll get a lot of great music out of it.”

David Pickard agrees. “It’s impossible as a musician not to be affected by it by what is around you if you engage with it,” he says.

“This whole world has changed enormously and the people writing for it have changed. I think composers generally are interested in exploring different ways that give them different emphases, and I think that is exactly what’s happening with gaming.

“People who might not have thought about it before are now thinking this is interesting territory.”

From 8-Bit to the Proms, the gaming revolution is here to stay.

Gaming Prom - 8 Bit to Infinity is at the Royal Albert Hall on Monday August 1 at 7.30pm. Book tickets here

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Gressel set for Whitecaps debut as Vancouver looks to halt rolling Chicago Fire

    VANCOUVER — The newest addition to the Vancouver Whitecaps' lineup simply wants to contribute. Days after the 'Caps acquired Julian Gressel from D.C. United for US$900,000 in general allocation money, the star wingback told reporters he's the kind of player who'd rather have two assists than one goal because it means his team has scored twice. “That’s me, the team player," he said. "I'm a team guy first that wants to win above all else. And if that means that my role is to assist more and not be

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Johnny Gaudreau pens letter to Calgary after leaving Flames in free agency

    Johnny Gaudreau says he was always open to staying with the Calgary Flames. The draw of being closer to family, however, became too strong. The star winger penned a piece in The Players' Tribune published Wednesday where he tried to explain his decision to leave the only NHL team he'd ever known for the Columbus Blue Jackets in free agency Gaudreau said his mind wasn't made up that he would be leaving Calgary, even after rejecting an eight-year contract extension before hitting the open market.

  • Toronto FC's Lorenzo Insigne to take part in MLS all-star skills challenge

    Newly arrived Toronto FC winger Lorenzo Insigne will take part in the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge, part of the festivities surrounding the Aug. 10 game between the MLS and Liga MX all-stars at Minnesota United's Allianz Field. Insigne and nine other MLS players will compete Aug. 9 against 10 Liga MX players over five skills — a shooting challenge, touch challenge, cross and volley challenge, passing challenge and crossbar challenge. Insigne will be joined by fellow newcomer Hector Herrera of t

  • Arop through to men's 800m semis at athletics worlds, while McBride appeal denied

    Canada's Marco Arop is through to the men's 800-metre semifinals at the World Athletics Championships. On another sweltering night in Eugene, Ore., the 6-foot-4 middle-distance runner from Edmonton posted the fastest time in qualifying, 1:44.56, to move on in the event. WATCH l Edmonton's Marco Arop punches 800m semifinal ticket: Meanwhile, Athletics Canada's appeal on behalf of fellow Canadian Brandon McBride has been declined. Officials from the national sport organization had submitted the ap

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Verstappen wins French GP as Leclerc crashes, Hamilton 2nd

    LE CASTELLET, France (AP) — Max Verstappen won the French Grand Prix on Sunday after Charles Leclerc crashed out while leading, a mistake that dropped the Ferrari driver 63 points behind the defending Formula One champion. Verstappen’s seventh win through 12 races this season upped his career total to 27 victories, all with Red Bull. He said his lead in the title race is misleading because Red Bull and Ferrari have been fairly even this season. “Of course it’s a great lead but a lot of things ca

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.

  • Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women's Tour returns

    PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women's Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence. The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees. Wiebes punched the air in celebration. Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky was third. It's the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de

  • Canada's Arop runs fastest time of rough-and-tumble 800 heats at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. — Marco Arop watched in shock as Canadian teammate Brandon McBride crashed in his rough-and-tumble heat of the 800 metres. Running minutes later, Arop's biggest concern was just to stay on his feet. The 23-year-old from Edmonton recorded the fastest time of the 800 heats at the world track and field championships on Wednesday — despite running much of the race out in Lane 2. "I was just trying to avoid a collision," Arop said. "I saw Brandon in the previous heat, and I was just tryi

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI