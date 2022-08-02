Inside the US dawn strike that finally brought Ayman al-Zawahiri’s world to an end

Ayman al-Zawahiri - Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock

It was a well-worn routine, and one that ultimately led to his death.

Shortly after dawn last Sunday, Ayman al-Zawahiri was taking in the air on the third-floor balcony of his safe house in the upmarket Kabul neighbourhood of Sherpur, a short walk from the British Embassy, having completed his morning prayer.

As the sun rose over the capital, the Al-Qaeda leader would have been blissfully unaware of the CIA Reaper drone circling tens of thousands of feet overhead.

At 6.18am, the unmanned aircraft fired two R9X “Ninja” Hellfires, a new-age, hyper-accurate missile system which replaces explosives with six razor-like blades.

Moments later, Al-Zawahiri was dead, shredded, his jihad over.

His family, just feet away inside the building, were unharmed.

Announcing the mission’s success in a live TV address on Monday, Joe Biden was blunt.

“Justice has been delivered,” the US president said. “This terrorist leader is no more.”

British Embassy Kabul - Danny Lawson/PA

The strike against Osama bin Laden’s former deputy, and one of the final masterminds of 9/11 still at large, brought to an end a manhunt that spanned a generation.

For more than a decade, the trail had gone cold.

Al-Zawahiri appeared in a video last year on the anniversary of the 2001 attacks, but it offered scarce clues as to his whereabouts.

Earlier this year, however, US intelligence heard whispers that the former Egyptian doctor who had succeeded Bin Laden as head of al Qaeda in 2011 was back in Afghanistan.

In early April, top security officials were made aware that Al-Zawahiri’s wife, their daughter and grandchildren had moved into a safe house in the old diplomatic quarter and were using textbook terrorist tradecraft in an effort not to be followed.

They then briefed the president.

Was it possible that, despite the Doha Agreement with Donald Trump’s administration, the re-established Taliban regime were again harbouring terrorists?

American spies soon became increasingly confident that Al-Zawahiri was indeed living at the house.

As in the case of Bin Laden 11 years earlier, they began weaving together different threads of intelligence to build up a so-called “pattern of life” to confirm his presence.

In all those weeks, US intelligence was never once aware of the person they believed to be the Al-Qaeda boss leaving the building.

However, he was observed to spend substantial amounts of time on the balcony.

The echoes of Abbottabad, the sleepy Pakistani compound where Bin Laden hid from surveillance but was finally killed by US Navy Seals in 2011, must have been deafening.

John Kirby, the US National Security Council’s co-ordinator for strategic communications, told CNN on Tuesday that US spies had spent “weeks, if not several months, of making sure that we had the right guy”.

He said: “Once we knew that we had an effective pattern of life and opportunities that could be taken, it was really down to stitching together how you were going to take that opportunity and with what.”

William Burns CIA Joe Biden US president - The White House/Handout

Mr Biden received updates throughout May and June. By the start of July, intelligence chiefs had come up with a plan.

At a briefing in the White House situation room on July 1, William Burns, the director of the CIA, and others showed Mr Biden a detailed model of the house Al-Zawahiri was staying in.

The president is said to have asked questions about the weather, the sturdiness of the building materials and other factors that might impact the success of a missile strike and the likelihood of civilian casualties.

On July 25, Mr Biden convened his advisers and key cabinet members for a final meeting on the latest intelligence.

Not for the first time, he asked about options other than an air strike.

When these were “systematically eliminated”, the president gave the green light for a tailored missile strike on the condition that it minimise, as far as possible, civilian casualties.

The choice of missile may well have been crucial in authorising arguably the most significant strike since 2011.

Made by Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, the R9X Hellfire marks a new generation of precision weapon using six blades of reinforced metal that extend moments before hitting the target.

By abandoning the explosive warhead, US military and spy chiefs hope to leave behind the routine collateral damage – the seemingly relentless killing of innocent family members, neighbours and bystanders – that became such a hallmark of the War on Terror.

It was used in Jan 2019 to take out a Taliban leader known only as Mohabullah, as well as Jamel Ahmed Mohammed Ali al-Badawi, a suspect from the 2000 USS Cole bombing.

Ayman al-Zawahiri - AFP via Getty Images

In deciding whether and how best to attack Al-Zawahiri, the White House will have been mindful of the “horrible mistake” made last year when 10 innocent people were killed in a missile strike when they were mistaken for members of Islamic State following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

As Mr Kirby put it: “The president made it very clear when he made the decision that he wanted to make sure we avoided civilian casualties, and we know we did from a series of intelligence and other sources that we have available to us.”