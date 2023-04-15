Inside the US arms factory churning out shells for Ukraine’s war effort

Scranton Army Ammunition Plant - Dan Callister

Just off the President Biden Expressway in Scranton, Pennsylvania - the town where Joe Biden was born - a military production effort not seen since the Korean War is underway.

Inside a sprawling 500,000 sq ft brick former locomotive factory, giant robots toil around the clock, plucking newly forged 155mm artillery shells out of a 2,000-degree furnace.

In the coming weeks and months, these shells will be fired from hundreds of howitzers toward Vladimir Putin’s forces during Kyiv’s spring counter-offensive.

But Ukrainian forces are already burning through ammunition much faster than the US and Nato can make it, with troops fighting the Russians in Bakhmut among those facing shortages.

At the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant, the urgency with which America is surging production in an attempt to keep pace is palpable.

The massive plant produces just over 11,000 155mm shells every month, the vast majority of the total US monthly production of 14,000.

However, the Ukrainian Army is already using an average of 7,700 155mm shells each day, sparking fears that even the might of the US defence industry will not be enough to keep its guns from falling silent.

In total, the US has already sent Kyiv over a million 155mm shells since the invasion on Feb 24, 2022, depleting its own stockpiles.

The Pentagon is pumping $120 million (£96 million) into the Scranton plant as it aims to double America’s overall production of 155mm shells by the end of this year and increase it by 500 per cent in five years.

On the humming factory floor, there is fire and forging going on everywhere.

“That robot is going 24 hours a day,” Rich Hansen, who oversees operations, told The Telegraph, as a giant contraption with claws pulled a glowing red hot shell from the fire.

“If you make a mistake at 2,000 degrees, that’s catastrophic,” he said.

The plant is owned by the US Army but operated by General Dynamics Corp.

Nearly half the hundreds-strong workforce are military veterans, including Mr Hansen, who spent 25 years as an Army aircraft maintenance officer.

He said: “We make the bullet. We make a rock-solid part. We are doing everything we can to produce beyond the [current 11,000] requirement.”

Lifting a shell weighing nearly 100lb, he added: “These are designed - on impact - to break into small nickel and dime pieces, maybe quarter size.

“We want to ensure that when a warfighter uses this round it works as it’s intended to work.”

The plant was built in 1908 for railway locomotive maintenance, and taken over by the US Army in 1951 to make ammunition for the Korean War.

Its shell forging process is mesmerising - and hot - to watch.

At the sprawling 15-acre site, 20ft long metal rods, each weighing 2,000lbs, arrive on trucks and are lifted into the plant by a giant magnet on a crane.

Lathes cut the rods into 14-inch sections called billets, which are then heated in the forge room.

A series of hydraulic presses are used to stretch them to 3ft long and hollow them out.

They are then dropped into a labyrinthine “subway” where they travel around conveyor belts for hours, cooling down.

Human workers carry out quality control checks, smooth rough areas on the shells, and weld copper bands around the base.

Around 30lbs of material is shaved off at one end to make the tapered nose.

Mr Hansen said: “It’s akin to cutting the top of a Coke can off, and then trying to squeeze that Coke can into a nose without putting any wrinkles in it. Because those wrinkles would turn into cracks.”

Trays of 40 shells then go into another furnace for four hours, followed by a cooling oil bath, a process which ensures they later shatter into shrapnel as intended when used on the battlefield.

They undergo hydrostatic and ultrasound testing and rejected shells are marked with a red “X” and discarded.

“When you’re working in thousands of an inch, there’s very little room for failure,” said Mr Hansen.

“There’s no redos here. You need to know you’re sending a 100 per cent acceptable part. The aim is to get as many parts to the warfighter as we possibly can.”

Shells that pass inspection are spray-painted green and stacked row after row.

Thousands of them are lined up along the factory floor ready for shipment. It takes a full minute to walk past them all.

“Army green, gotta love it. It’s history,” said Mr Hansen.

Many analysts, including military planners, had thought the key role of the 155mm shell in war was history, but Ukraine has shown otherwise.

“The war in Ukraine has become an artillery war,” according to retired Marine colonel Mark Cancian, senior adviser at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

“While weapons like Himars and Javelins have received most media attention, artillery has proven that it is still the ‘king of battle’ by the intensity of its use.

For the US, the Ukraine war has sparked the biggest surge for decades in ammunition production.

European allies are also ordering more military equipment from the US as their own stocks are depleted by the Ukraine war.

“The Ukrainian Army has likely doubled in size during the war, so as new units are created, artillery is needed to equip them. The artillery cupboard is bare.”

Last month, the European Union agreed to a €2 billion (£1.7 billion) plan to send one million 155mm artillery shells to Ukraine over the next year, digging into their own reserves and procuring more through the European Defence Agency.

The Pentagon has plans for a new artillery shell production facility like the Scranton one in Texas, and has given $68 million (£54 million) to Canada to “retool”.

It is also doubling production of Javelin anti-tank missiles and GMLRS surface-to-surface missiles.

Lockheed Martin, which makes the Himars, is doubling its annual production from 48 to 96 at its factory in Arkansas.

Overall, the US government is investing $2 billion (£1.6 billion) this year in factories building weapons and ammunition.

“We’re in the do-it mode,” Doug Bush, the US Army’s Assistant Secretary for Acquisition, said recently.

“The reason we’re taking a really maximalist, foot-on-the-floor, all-the-way-down approach is that we don’t know how long the conflict will last.

“We are the arsenal of democracy and always will be, as far as I’m concerned.”