This Is What’s Inside The (Unofficial) £148,000 Oscars Gift Bag

Most Oscar nominees don’t end the ceremony with a trophy in their hands, but many will have already received a super-lavish consolation prize.

That’s because it’s customary for all 20 acting nominees plus the five filmmakers up for Best Director to be sent a genuinely incredible gift bag by marketing agency Distinctive Assets.

According to Forbes, this year’s Everyone Wins gift bag – which is entirely unofficial, and not affiliated with the Academy itself – has a staggering total value of $205,000 (£148,000).

It includes a four-night stay for two at the renowned Golden Door spa in Escondido, California, plus a three-night stay at a lighthouse boutique hotel on a remote island off the west coast of Sweden.

The nominees will also receive a voucher entitling them to 10 personal training sessions with leading L.A.-based PT Alexis Seletzky, as well as a free session at Art Lip, a Hollywood cosmetic surgery clinic that specialises in liposuction.

Among the relatively down-to-earth items are a bottle of molecular hydrogen water from HFactor, a pair of vegan sneakers by Portuguese label Loci, a pair of upcycled shades by Vintage Eyewear, a bespoke crystal jewellery piece from OMGigi and an organic tea starter kit from Cup of Té.

British bands are represented with a pair of patterned socks from the London Sock Company and an organic soy wax candle by Soul Shropshire.

Also contained in the bag is a copy of Change-Maker Village, an anti-racist children’s book produced by a diverse, all-female team. And they’ll also get a 10-biscuit box of Bahlsen cookies, which could come in handy during the notoriously long and meal-free Oscars ceremony.

