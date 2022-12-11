Inside the UK's best new architect-designed house

Ellis Cochrane
·3 min read
the red house by david kohn architects
Inside the RIBA House of the Year 2022Will Pryce

The Red House, a contemporary family home in rural Dorset with oversized eaves, patterned red brickwork and contrasting bold green detailing, is the UK's best new architect-designed house.

Situated in the rolling hills of rural Dorset, The Red House was revealed as the winner of the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) House of the Year 2022 award, as revealed in the final episode of the Channel 4 series, Grand Designs House of the Year.

Having originally visited the site in 2011, the owners immediately fell in love with the panoramic views and the picturesque location. And 10 years later, they moved into their dream family home.

the red house riba
Will Pryce

Taking inspiration from the Arts and Crafts movement, David Kohn Architects, played with eccentricity and intelligent design throughout. From the oversized eaves and contrasting bold green detailing, to the patterned red brickwork, this is a home that immediately stands out, all whilst showcasing incredible craftsmanship and great attention to detail.

There is an airy and light atmosphere across the open plan ground floor, with different ‘rooms’, as we would know them, being created by walls moving in and out of alignment. This gives the space all the ease of open plan living, with the option of more enclosed areas and the cosiness that comes with it.

Future accessibility needs and climate change were two considerations that the owners were keen to address within their new home.

the red house staircase
Will Pryce

Alongside a lift for any future mobility issues, there are rounded corners on all of the built-in furniture, as well as grab-rails on the fronts of the cupboards, no door handles to turn, and two handrails on the spectacular sculptural staircase, which is a central feature of the house, and sweeps up to the first floor and drops down through a projecting bay window.

In consideration of the climate and biodiversity in the rural Dorset location, features include thick walls and deep eaves to protect the façade from the elements and to minimise any overheating during the warmer months. This was particularly important, given the fluctuating and unpredictable nature of the weather climate.

The concrete has also been left exposed to maximise the thermal stability of the interiors, and steel piles replace the deep concrete foundations, thereby reducing the embodied carbon in the groundworks.

The local bat and bird population has also been thought of, with the slate roof providing a home for bats and further nesting sites being incorporated into the eaves and brickwork, to encourage wildlife.

the red house exterior
Will Pryce

‘We never expected to win the award, so are beyond thrilled that the quality of design was recognised. It is hard as novices to design a new house in a sensitive rural location, but if we'd built an invisible house or a pastiche design it would have been a cop-out. We love the house and its happy eccentricity,’ says the owner.

‘Ordinary yet quirky, extravagant although utilitarian, The Red House confronts our expectations of a house in a beautiful setting that never wants to settle into being one way or another. An aesthetic and sustainable building with future-proof functionality, it draws on architectural references from Morris to Stirling – with many surprises throughout which were applauded by all the jury members,’ says architect Taro Tsuruta, chair of the RIBA House of the Year 2022 jury.

the red house interior
Will Pryce

'Internally, the enfilade is formed without doors from the entrance to the living, kitchen and dining area, allowing the space to magically flow. This house was certainly the most debated, which in itself deserves praise.'

If you haven’t yet seen the final episode, you can catch it on All 4.

