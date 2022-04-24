Inside the Twisted HBO Horror-Comedy About a Killer Baby

Laura Bradley
·4 min read
HBO Max
HBO Max

It’s bad enough when all of Natasha’s friends start popping out babies—but when an infant falls into her life and latches on, the 38-year-old chef’s world turns into an actual horror show. The baby is a serial killer.

The Baby, a horror comedy from Siân Robins-Grace and Lucy Gaymer that premieres Sunday on HBO Max, seems at first like a biting critique of the absurd expectations some societies (in this case English) place on women and mothers. As the eight-episode limited series progresses, however, a haunting backstory plunges us into something far deeper and darker—an unimaginable horror that, most chilling of all, is actually not too hard to imagine.

Let’s Unpack ‘The Northman’s’ Most WTF Scene—a Very Taboo Seduction

Michelle de Swarte plays Natasha, whose sharp wit masks a softer, more vulnerable emotional core than one might imagine. Her best friends are both embracing motherhood, a journey in which she has no interest, and she can’t stop being shitty about it. She drives to a beachside cabin for an impromptu vacation to figure out her unhappiness but instead finds a young woman who’s fallen to her death—and miraculously catches the baby who followed her off a cliff.

The tiny boy and his yellow knit booties might be so cute as to merit an Anne Geddes portrait, but there’s something very wrong with this baby.

Beyond his preternatural calm after that huge fall, there’s the fact that seemingly everyone who hangs out around the infant winds up dead—except Natasha, who becomes understandably frantic when her attempts to ditch the terrifying tyke keep failing. Throw in some disturbing dream sequences, a few buckets of blood, and a disastrous meltdown at an indoor play center and you’ve got a solid horror-comedy about motherhood.

It’s not until a few episodes in, however, that the series really reveals its hand. There is no big “twist,” but there is a major reveal—one that, given sooner, could imbue earlier episodes with the spark they occasionally lack. Although the first six of The Baby’s eight half-hour episodes ultimately deliver on what one might expect from a killer-baby romp (some maternal body horror here, a demonic play-group scene there) things take a while to heat up.

Natasha spends much of the show isolated with the baby, save for a mysterious septuagenarian named Mrs. Eaves (Amira Ghazalla), whose interest in Natasha’s new ward seems... a little intense. (“He’ll bulldoze your life, destroy your relationships,” she can be heard saying in the trailer. “And once he’s got you to himself, he will destroy you.”) As fascinating as that relationship becomes, however, Natasha’s friendships—our main window into her world early on—feel generic and undercooked. Still, if The Baby’s original sin is relying a touch too heavily on broad, familiar satire in the beginning, its back half does plenty to atone as we explore her family (and the baby’s!) a little more closely.

Natasha might have no interest in procreating, but her sister, a children’s magician named Bobbi (Amber Grappy), is practically dying of baby fever. The two observed a trauma that blew their family apart from different vantage points when they were young, which seems to have driven them in two different directions. Natasha’s the cool, guarded, slightly sour one; Bobbi is the kind-hearted, eager-to-please marshmallow. With the arrival of The Baby, the two begin to examine their shared history as well as the narratives they internalized about themselves.

But the most gripping aspect of The Baby is the ghost story that lies in its past—a waking nightmare both too horrible to imagine and, unfortunately, all too easy.

The 10 Craziest Nicolas Cage Stories Ever, From Being Stalked by a Mime to Shrooming With His Cat

This might be a comedy, but thematically it shares a crib with Margaret Atwood’s The Handmaid’s Tale. Both explore the perils of a patriarchal society that idolizes babies and treats women as reproductive chattel. In The Baby’s case, however, the horror story is rooted in history rather than dystopian fiction—a detail that should leave viewers all the more rattled.

Any fan of demonic-kid horror will obviously be a natural mark for this series, as might fans of British horror comedies. That said, it’s hard not to feel as though a lot has been left on the table. Given the premise—again, let me repeat, a demon baby!—one would not expect this series to feel so repetitive and, at times, even restrained, from the costume choices to the disaster scenes. There’s an excellent satire in here and also a blood-curdling horror story, but it seems neither has quite learned how to walk.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • How AT&T Could Find Itself a Winner in the Streaming Wars (Column)

    After a topsy-turvy week, the thought occurred to me during AT&T’s investor call on Thursday: What if John Stankey wound up on the winning side of the streaming wars? Netflix took a nosedive on Tuesday with an earnings report that proved that it could not suspend the law of gravity forever. The steady upward climb […]

  • Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman 'was never even supposed to be made,' but Jane Seymour is down for more seasons

    "Nobody expected, even CBS, they never expected it to be picked up. They thought they were doing like Springtime for Hitler," recalls Seymour, who says a revival's been mapped out.

  • My Brilliant Friend Is the Best TV Show That No One Is Watching

    After three brilliant seasons, it's still underrated.

  • Prince Louis Goes Barefoot On The Beach In 4th Birthday Photos By Kate Middleton

    The Duchess of Cambridge snapped her youngest son on the sand.

  • Prince William and Kate Middleton Shared New Photos of Prince Louis for His Birthday

    He'll be 4 tomorrow.

  • Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Chris Martin 'Came Up' with Their Daughter's Name Apple

    "I thought it was original and cool," Gwyneth Paltrow told Instagram followers of her daughter's name Apple

  • Spring Snow Dampens Northwest Colorado

    Late-season snow fell over northwest Colorado on April 23, including in Glenwood Springs, close to where Twitter user @jaminwestby said he shot this video.“We were so close to having EVERYTHING melted. We got 5 inches more from last night’s storm. Our trees are budding, animals were coming up. Happy April 23rd at 9,000ft,” @jaminwestby wrote.A winter-weather advisory was in effect through midnight Saturday for mountainous areas of northern and central Colorado. Credit: @jaminwestby via Storyful

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • Tsuut'ina makes international headlines linked to possible Jake Paul fight

    The Tsuut'ina Nation just west of Calgary is at the centre of a major sports story involving a YouTube star, boxer Jake Paul, and former UFC legend Michael Bisping. The First Nation made headlines in the sports pages of UK tabloids and around the world this week as Paul and Bisping escalated a long-running war of words on social media, teasing a possible fight between the pair that could happen in Alberta. Bisping, 43, is one of the latest retired MMA stars on 25-year-old Paul's hit list, which

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Commentator fired for making racist comment during B.C. junior hockey game

    WARNING: This story contains details some readers may find distressing. A commentator has been fired after making a racist comment while calling a game between the Alberni Valley Bulldogs and the Langley Rivermen in the B.C. Hockey League (BCHL). Bruce MacDonald, who was the colour commentator for Port Alberni radio station 93.3 The Peak's broadcast of the game, made a disparaging comment against 17-year-old Rivermen forward Owen Kim, who is of Asian descent. The 5'7" player from North Vancouver

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Amanda Kessel joins Pittsburgh Penguins' executive management program

    U.S. women’s hockey star Amanda Kessel is joining the Pittsburgh Penguins for an executive management program that could put her on track to work full time in an NHL front office. Kessel is the first participant in the new program the team unveiled Wednesday. She follows the lead of retired U.S. star and Hockey Hall of Famer Cammi Granato and other women in NHL management roles. Kessel said she was excited to learn on the job with the Penguins, where she’ll work alongside team executives in hock

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • Canada's Gallant, Peterman off to winning start at mixed doubles curling worlds

    Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant emerged victorious in their opening match at the 2022 mixed doubles world championships, besting Germany 9-3 on Saturday in Geneva, Switzerland. Peterman, of Winnipeg, and Gallant, of St. John's, got going early with a 5-0 lead through the first three ends. After the first two ends where the Canadians managed to gain control early with solid accuracy, a missed shot from the Germans (0-1) in the third end swung the momentum further in Canada's favour. "