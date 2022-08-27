The inside track on Newcastle’s new boys - by the man who signed them - REUTERS

Newcastle United have spent just over £200m this year to improve their squad from one battling against relegation last season into one many are tipping to push for European football under manager Eddie Howe.

In January, with the exception of Brazil international Bruno Guimarães, Howe wanted players who knew the Premier League and could hit the ground running in a team that only secured its second league win of the season in the middle of the January window.

Even with the addition of Kieran Trippier (£15m), Chris Wood (£25m) Bruno (£35m), Dan Burn (£12m) and Matty Targett (loan), Newcastle remained a largely passive side, looking to defend deep and hit teams on the counter attack.

They became incredibly good at it, too. Newcastle’s form from January to May would have put them in the top four, but Howe wanted to change the blueprint this summer and their recruitment has been designed with this in mind.

“If you look at all the top sides, they press high and play on the front foot,” explained Howe. “We have worked on trying to evolve the team’s playing style in pre-season and I think we have seen what we are trying to do. We want to be one of the top teams and this seems to be the way the game is evolving. The players we have signed, in January, and again this summer have been made with this in mind.

“£200m sounds like a lot, doesn’t it? The money is important because we need it to improve the squad, but it is never about the money you spend. It is how you gel the group together and the work we deliver on a daily basis to get the best out of those players.”

With this in mind, Telegraph Sport asked Howe why he had signed his four new players this summer and what he hoped they would bring to the team, including club record signing Alexander Isak.

Alexander Isak - £54m from Real Sociedad

"I definitely feel a responsibility to the price. It certainly wouldn't be a case of signing a player at any cost, I don't think that's the right way to act.

"It's very difficult because it's an incredible market and I could never sit and say I think it's value for money just with the price. But when you look at the market I think it's a good deal for us otherwise I wouldn't have pushed hard to try and do it. If you don't adapt to the times and go with it then you don't improve.

“England and the English game will suit his profile. He is a really good athlete. He has a host of things going for him and his best years are still ahead of him.

"He has the mix of qualities that I really like in a forward player, he has pace, technical ability, dribbling ability, he has got a bit of X-factor about him. He is slightly different and I think he is capable of scoring goals.”

Nick Pope - £10m from Burnley

“Nick has a lot of good experience behind him. He is a fantastic shot stopper and we have seen that in the three games that he has played. He has made some saves in the Brighton and Manchester City games that have won us points. I’m delighted with his start.

“He is a goalkeeper who makes important saves but also dominates his area coming for crosses and we have seen that in the three games too.

“He wants to go to the World Cup and is pushing [Jordan Pickford] to be number one. He wants to push himself and achieve his ambitions.”

Sven Botman - £35m from Lille

“Sven is a player with huge technical ability and quality on the ball, but he also brings a physicality and a strength to our defending. I’ve been really pleased with the way he has settled in.

“He is a good character and he certainly wants to win. He trains really well every day and has slotted in nicely. At the moment he is playing on the left, but eventually he will be able to play on the right of the centre backs because technically he is so good. He came on and played on the right against Tranmere the other day. He did really well on that side.”

Matty Targett - £15m from Aston Villa

“It was an easy one as we knew his qualities and what he would bring to the team because he had been with us on loan last season. We wanted to make sure he was the right signing for us and I knew that Matt was.

“He is a very consistent and solid performer, a very reliable character and defender. He also has real quality in his left foot, too. We challenged him to offer more going forward last season and he did that.”