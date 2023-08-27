Inside Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell’s 'Magical' Malibu Wedding

Miley Cyrus walked her mom down the aisle in an intimate poolside ceremony in the pop star’s backyard

Tying the knot with Dominic Purcell was like a "fairy tale," according to Tish Cyrus.

The manager and producer, 56, married the Prison Break star, 53, in a small Malibu, California, ceremony on Aug. 19.

The couple said "I do" in maid-of-honor — and Tish's daughter — Miley Cyrus' backyard, and the mother-daughter duo dished to Vogue about the intimate poolside nuptials.

For the sunset ceremony, Tish worked with coordinators Edgar Hayrapetyan and Pat Pedraja (who also photographed the event), but “picked out everything myself.”

“I knew exactly what I wanted and was very controlling of the entire process,” she told Vogue. “I’m so happy with how it turned out. I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Perhaps the most important thing she picked out was her dress — or, more accurately, dresses. Tish wore two gowns on her special day, starting with a strapless lace design, which she wore to walk down the aisle as her loved ones watched from across the pool, according to Vogue.

“I actually couldn’t decide between two dresses, so I wore them both,” Tish told the magazine, adding that the Netta BenShabu dress she wore for the actual ceremony was “the most romantic dress I’ve ever seen.”

“It truly felt like me,” she said. “And most of all, it made me feel like I feel when I’m with Dom: beautiful. That’s how he makes me feel.”

For the evening festivities, the bride changed into a silk dress complete with ruched details, spaghetti straps and a high-knee slit, which she paired with a white faux fur jacket.

Although Tish ditched her veil when the sun went down, she opted to let her hair down for both looks, leaving her tresses to fall in beachy waves with a section bobby-pinned behind her ear.

Purcell, meanwhile, sported a more toned-down look — a simple white dress shirt worn open and vintage pants he snagged from a film he just wrapped.

“Dom has his own unique style, so I wanted whatever he wore to feel like him,” the bride said of his casual ensemble.

Tish’s daughter Brandi Cyrus and son Trace Cyrus were also part of the wedding ceremony. Like Miley, 30, Brandi, 36, donned a sky-blue bridesmaid dress and carried a bouquet of white roses and baby’s breath.

“With the ocean as our backdrop, I knew the dusty blue color would be stunning,” Tish told Vogue of the bridesmaids’ dresses, which were designed by Bec & Bridge bridal.

The mother of five, who doubles as Miley's manager, is used to operating backstage, but on her special day the "Wrecking Ball" singer was happy to pass the spotlight to Tish.

“My whole life my mom has been behind the scenes,” Miley told Vogue. “She was always the one getting me ready for big days, starting with cheerleading competitions, then eventually on sets or backstage before a performance.”

“She has never stopped celebrating me and has been so supportive of my decisions,” the “Used to Be Young” singer continued. “I feel honored to be that person for her, now that I’m older.”

For the Malibu wedding, being “that person” for her mom meant walking her down the rose petal-covered aisle.

“To stand beside my mother and give her away to Dom is a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life,” Miley shared.

“To see my mom this happy and in love is very emotional for me,” she said, adding that the newlyweds “share the sweetest, most genuine love.”

The “Flowers” singer continued: “It’s almost like it’s for the first time, which is so fitting for my mom who is such a young soul. Since they met, they both started aging in reverse. Somehow, my mom has gotten even more beautiful.”

According to Miley, the day was “as special and magical” as the couple, a sentiment her mom echoed in the Vogue interview.

“It was like I was in a fairy tale,” the bride said. “The most romantic fairy tale you could ever imagine.”



