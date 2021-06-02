Inside Summer House Alum Hannah Berner's Engagement Party: Where Was BFF Paige DeSorbo?

Hannah Berner and fiancé Des Bishop celebrated their engagement over the Memorial Day weekend.

The Summer House alum's grandmother, Vera DiLeo, shared over a dozen photos from the party, writing on Instagram that it was "a huge success," despite some cold and rainy weather.

"Everyone had a great time," DiLeo said, captioning a gallery of photos from the big day. "It was a Mexican fiesta and I think it was the Margaritas and the love of family that kept me warm!"

Berner was all smiles at the event, posing with Bishop alongside family and friends.

Her former Summer House costar Ciara Miller, but Berner's other Summer House BFF (and Giggly Squad co-host) Paige DeSorbo wasn't in attendance.

"Paige was out of town," DiLeo said of DeSorbo — who, according to Instagram, was visiting Southern Charm stars Craig Conover and Austin Kroll in Charleston, South Carolina (all three will be appearing alongside Miller in Summer House Winter Charm, a new Bravo series premiering this fall).

"Ciara was spending the day out East with Hannah. They all went back to the city on Sunday!" DiLeo added.

DiLeo went on to explain that the gathering was quite intimate.

"Besides my family this party was really for all of Hannah's friends and their families on Shelter Island, where she spent every summer growing up!" the self-proclaimed "glam-ma" wrote. "She's still friendly with all of them! (See picture). They all wanted to meet Des @desbishop and celebrate his and Hannah's @beingbernz engagement."

She continued, "There will be more parties and more celebrations this summer and hopefully the weather will be better!!!"

Hannah Berner

In May, Berner announced that she will not be returning for season 6 of Summer House, instead opting to focus on her stand-up career.

"This past year has been one of the most important in my life for self reflection, love, and learning a lot of shit. I've welcomed new career ventures, challenges and obstacles, and opportunities for growth," she wrote on Instagram. "As we climb out of the emotional trenches of 2020, I look forward to an exciting summer, but with mixed emotions I'm announcing I won't be spending it living in the summer house."

The news came after a tumultuous fifth season, which saw Berner fall in love while also being at odds with most of her cast mates. She particularly clashed with her friend Amanda Batula and Batula's fiancé Kyle Cooke and, during one fight, Batula threw a glass at Berner — who Batula said constantly criticized her relationship.

"These last three summers have truly been a whirlwind and the show has, without a doubt, changed my life and I will forever be thankful for the platform it has provided me," Berner's statement continued.

Earlier this year, Berner said "yes" to a proposal from Bishop after a whirlwind romance, PEOPLE exclusively revealed. The Irish comedian popped the question on Valentine's Day.

"We're very excited," Berner told PEOPLE. "It all happened so fast, but when you know, you know."