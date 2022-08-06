Inside the Stunning New Overwater Reef Residence at Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa

The Maldives already has stiff competition amongst its luxury hotels—and the Park Hyatt just upped the stakes with the debut of its newest residence.

Located in the Huvadhoo Atoll—just 34 miles from the equator—the new three-bedroom Overwater Reef Residence at the Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa is a part of the property’s SLOW concept, which emphasizes a sustainable, organic lifestyle that centers around quality time spent with loved ones.

Spanning over 9,600 square feet, the massive residence has unobstructed views of the Indian Ocean, complete with the master king bedroom suite on the west wing and two secondary bedrooms on the east wing accommodating up to six guests with two children. Inspired by the surrounding lagoon, the color scheme is draped in shades of green and blue, while the residences structure blends both modern and tropical touches.

View of the patio area from swimming pool.

Inside, all the bedrooms come with ensuite air-conditioned bathrooms complete with large whirlpool rubs on the private connecting terraces. For those interested in booking spa treatments, you can practice your self-care routine in the comfort of your villa in complete privacy. You’ll also have access to a private chef to address any vacation cravings.

Of course, the Overwater Reef residence offers a slew of amenities. For starters, you’ll have direct access to the lagoon’s reef house, where you can swim and go on underwater explorations. Guests can also have fun at the suite’s massive 52-foot freshwater infinity pool, which has an extended terrace, sunken lounges and a barbecue area.

Beyond the stunning location, the residence also has a private gym, a fully appointed kitchen and, for the occasional move night, there’s a massive 85-inch television. A buggy will be provided for transportation for days when you want to get out. And should you have any other needs, the residence’s private butler will be on hand to address them.

Room rates for residences start from $15,000 per night during the low season; $30,000 per night during the high season.

Click here to see the Overwater Reef Residence in photos.

