The inside story of how Sporting KC pursued Cristiano Ronaldo. How close were they?

Sam McDowell
·9 min read
Twitters/Al Nassr FC

The idea started with one man’s suggestion and enough of an eff-it frame of mind that he shared it out loud.

Plenty more details on that are forthcoming in this column, but that’s how Sporting Kansas City began its month-long pursuit of 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest soccer players of his generation, or any generation, for that matter. An ESPN report Friday first put that information into orbit, and it prompted the same public reaction that it did privately in that room.

Huh?

Believe it, though, because it’s real. Or was real. Over the past 24 hours, The Star spoke with a handful of people inside a tight circle of those involved in a project they called “Triple Bank Shot.” One of them left one call with Ronaldo’s representatives optimistic enough that he told himself, This could happen.

This is the story of how Sporting Kansas City hatched and put into motion the idea to acquire Ronaldo, the most prominent athlete not simply in soccer but in the world. Let’s put some perspective on that part: Ronaldo has nearly four times the social media following of LeBron James. He has five times been named the men’s soccer player of the year.

Sporting KC, an American soccer club valued at $575 million, 11% the value of the most expensive club in the world and the one for which Ronaldo used to star, tried to sign that guy.

With Patrick Mahomes at the ready to help close the deal.

‘Project: Triple-Bank Shot’

In the early Sporting days, with original principal owners Cliff Illig and Neal Patterson, they developed a phrase for ideas that seemed so preposterous that they bordered on the impossible. Patterson would dub it a “Triple Bank Shot” idea.

He died in 2017, but the phrase remains ever-present, and it’s not usually meant to be flattering. It’s more like an eye-roll.

So before he presented this particular suggestion, Mike Illig, a Sporting co-owner, prefaced it by admitting the obvious.

This was, in fact, the Triple Bank Shot idea of all Triple Bank Shot ideas.

The proposal initially came up during a meeting between Sporting owners and top executives in October, intended to be the setting for an offseason blueprint. Mike Illig pointed out that Ronaldo was not exactly in good favor with his current club, Manchester United, and he might be looking for an out.

Why not make a play?

“From your lips to God’s ears,” another recalled replying.

He was serious though, and, at minimum, requested a conversation on the topic.

Why not MLS?

OK, sure, but as Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes put it: “I tend to think of myself as a pretty optimistic person, and I don’t focus on the can’ts and the negative aspects, but this was one of those deals where off the top of my head, I thought he’s a player that if he was coming to MLS, there would be Miami or L.A.”

It’s no secret that the L.A. Galaxy and Inter Miami had done their homework on the potential of acquiring Ronaldo should he want to make the jump to MLS, and getting a player of that notoriety to join one of those cities seems perhaps a bit more plausible, let’s say, than KC.

But Mike Illig pushed on. What’s the harm in setting up a meeting?

“If we’re going to do this,” Cliff Illig had eventually said, “Then let’s take a real shot at it. Let’s not just talk about it. If we’re not willing to take the shot, then let’s not talk about it anymore.”

From that point on, Sporting manager Peter Vermes told The Star, “It took on real legs.”

Vermes had enough connections to request a meeting. When they secured one with some of Ronaldo’s top representatives, one source told The Star, “the first objective was not to get laughed off the call.”

The presentation was multi-faceted. They had to sell both the league and the city. They had to sell the on-field capability and the marketing potential. They had to sell the finances and the lifestyle.

They had to sell, to put it more succinctly, themselves.

At some point near the end of the meeting, as multiple Sporting executives recalled this weekend, an agent for Ronaldo said something to the effect of, “If he decides to come to the States, you’re everything that fits the mold for him.”

“Holy smokes,” one Sporting executive recalled muttering.

As they hung up that Zoom call, Ronaldo’s side requested a second meeting. And then a third. And then phone calls and WhatsApp text messages that kept the conversation alive for more than a month. Each time, the other end of the call grew in number, until eventually, Sporting surmised it had talked to just about everyone who might be involved in the final decision and most of them twice.

Except the player.

Which offered at least some mystery to it.

So did the money. Those involved would offer only vague references to the financial package discussed, even anonymously — saying it rivaled the one he eventually accepted instead to play in Saudi Arabia, which some have reported will pay him $75 million per year.

A different route to get there, though.

Needless to say, only a chunk of that money would have come from the club, though it would indeed have made Ronaldo the highest-paid player in MLS. Toronto FC pays Lorenzo Insigne $14 million.

The bulk of the offer, though, revolved around what their presentation called a “commercial package” that included the guarantee of other methods of revenue for the player — a percentage of certain sales, with the opportunity for the package to grow, for one example.

“Yeah, a lot of metrics and analytics being sent back and forth,” Vermes said.

As those conversations evolved, Sporting brought in help from the outside, including prominent agents, in their pitch, with the hope of illustrating what a move to North America might mean for Ronaldo and particularly his brand.

The league’s new TV deal with Apple, which will broadcast its game to more than 100 countries starting next year, played a significant factor.

“When we progressed to the commercial side, and what that might look like, that’s when it started to feel like there’s a possibility here,” Vermes said. “There was a lot of time invested — from both sides — and they’re not going to waste their time sitting down, having all these Zoom calls, going through all these different scenarios, if the player is not interested.”

Selling Kansas City

Let’s cut to the conclusion here for a moment: It didn’t happen. After a trying World Cup in which he was removed from Portugal’s starting lineup, Ronaldo’s agency informed Sporting KC he would not be coming to the United States, instead taking the lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia.

Sporting had been informed that if he had settled with a move to MLS, they would have been the choice.

But why?

The most famous soccer player in the world ... in Kansas City?

Throughout the process, Sporting had sought to use the market size as an advantage, not a hurdle, and they were informed it had become an attractive selling point.

“I don’t look it as a negative. I look at it as a positive,” Vermes said. “The negative is a lot of people just know about it. But when you know about it, it becomes a positive. It’s not like you’re trying to hide away from it. Once you have the ability to explain the city, then it took on a positive connotation with the player.

“He can’t go anywhere in those places. Here, he can live his life. He can go out. He can go eat dinner. He can have a life that he can’t have in other places. Which is a huge benefit.”

They had one example: Patrick Mahomes.

And they used it. Frequently.

One of the NFL’s most marketable players has signed on to make Kansas City his home for more than a decade, and he just so happens to own a small piece of Sporting KC.

The team’s principal owners had informed Mahomes of the potential addition, and the Chiefs quarterback’s response was simple:

“Let’s do it. What do you need from me?”

The plan from the Sporting end became to use Mahomes in something of a closing sale. If Ronaldo wanted to know what living in Kansas City might be like for something of his stature, whom better to ask?

What’s this mean for SKC in the future?

For more than a decade now, Sporting has been setting itself up for a pitch like this.

A new stadium in 2011. A world-class training facility ahead of the 2018 season. The World Cup is coming in 2026. The longest-tenured manager in MLS.

“That’s always been part of the long-term plan — to be able to use it to our advantage,” Vermes said. “I think this is a good example of us taking our shot.”

This one ultimately did not close.

To be candid, I mentioned to more than one person the possibility to simply just drumming up some publicity.

Will there actually be more shots, or is this a one-off?

“Does it mean we’re going to take more chances? The answer is yes,” Vermes said. “But obviously the situations have to make sense for both the on-the-field and the off-the-field aspects of that acquisition.

“In this situation, there’s the soccer side, and there’s the commercial side. When you go after that player, you know he’s going to give you something on the field, and you obviously pay for that, but you also know that off the field, he’s also paying you back. That’s why you can go after a player like that. That’s why each one of these deals is a case-by-case basis. It’s not one wand that covers all.”

Ronaldo is one of one, in other words. Or perhaps more like one of two, and the other isn’t coming to Kansas City.

But there’s be an interesting unintended consequence of the Ronaldo pursuit. One source told The Star that Sporting has already been contacted by another European star who expressed interest in such a move.

The interest, I’m told, is mutual.

“Obviously we were heavily involved in trying to get the World Cup to Kansas City, and there’s more to it than that. Our objective is to continue to raise the profile of Sporting Kansas City, and also Kansas City as a soccer city,” Vermes said. “For us to keep doing that, we can’t stay within the bookends. We have to expand out of that, and there’s going to be different ways we do that.

“And one of those ways is going to be going after higher profile players as long as those situations fit with us.”

Latest Stories

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Irving and Durant lead Nets past Hornets for 11th win a row

    CHARLOTTE. N.C. (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 18 of his 28 points in the first half, Kevin Durant added 23 points and the Brooklyn Nets ran their winning streak to 11, beating the Charlotte Hornets 123-106 on Saturday night. Brooklyn never trailed and led by 10 points in the first quarter, 15 in the second, 18 in the third and 22 in the fourth to improve to 24-12. Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton added 14 points apiece for Brooklyn, Yuta Watanabe had 11 and T.J. Warren 10. LaMelo Bal had 23 points, se

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • Nyquist scores twice, Columbus beats Chicago to snap skid

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gustav Nyquist scored two short-handed goals, Joonas Korpisalo made 26 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets ended a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Emil Bemstrom and Kirill Marchenko scored for the Blue Jackets. Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for his 13th assist in December, tying a franchise record set by Artemi Panarin in 2017. Andreas Athanasiou scored and Alex Stalock made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, who have one win in

  • Avalanche activate Nathan MacKinnon off injured reserve

    DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche activated forward Nathan MacKinnon from injured reserve before their game against Toronto on Saturday night. MacKinnon has missed the last 11 games with an upper-body injury. His 26 assists were tied for the league lead when he went out during the first period of a game at Philadelphia on Dec. 5. He also has eight goals. The 27-year-old signed an eight-year extension in August after helping the Avalanche to their third Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

  • McBain scores 2 late goals, Coyotes top Maple Leafs 6-3

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Jack McBain scored two late goals, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Thursday night for their third straight win. McBain broke a tie when he converted a cross-ice feed from Lawson Crouse with 6:17 remaining. McBain and Barrett Hayton scored into an open net in the final moments as the Coyotes became the first team to beat Toronto (22-8-6) twice this season. The Coyotes are 6-1-1 at 5,000-seat Mullett Arena since returning from a 14-game, 33-day road

  • Bunting scores two, Leafs top Avalanche 6-2

    DENVER (AP) — Michael Bunting had two goals, Auston Matthews and T.J. Brodie scored 24 seconds apart in the second period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs spoiled Nathan MacKinnon’s return with a 6-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Matthews added an assist to his 18th goal, Mitch Marner and Pierre Engvall also scored, and Matt Murray stopped 26 shots for Toronto. “They got Nate back tonight, which gives them a big push,” Matthews said. “I thought we would be defended really well a

  • Tatum, Brown score 29 each and Celtics beat Clippers 116-110

    BOSTON (AP) — Even from atop the NBA standings, the Boston Celtics remember the losses. Three weeks after absorbing their worst one of the season in Los Angeles, the Celtics turned back the Clippers in Boston 116-110 on Thursday night, getting 29 points apiece from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. “We definitely wanted to play better than we played last time,” Brown said. “Those guys beat us up pretty bad in L.A. So we wanted to change the narrative tonight on our home floor and come out and get a

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Weegar gives Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

    CALGARY — Defenceman Mackenzie Weegar notched his first goal as a Flame and added an assist Saturday night to lead Calgary to a 3-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks. Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (18-13-7), which has points in 12 of its last 15 (8-3-4) games. Sheldon Dries and Elias Pettersson replied for Vancouver (16-17-3), which has dropped two straight on the road after winning seven in a row in opposition rinks. Getting the start for the Flames, Jacob Markstrom made

  • Ovechkin nets hat trick, Capitals crush Canadiens 9-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored almost at will against the Montreal Canadiens and moved a few steps closer to Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Ovechkin recorded his 30th career hat trick to speed up his pursuit of Gretkzy's mark, Charlie Lindgren made 31 saves against his first NHL team and the Washington Capitals skated circles around Montreal on the way to a 9-2 rout Saturday. Asked if he enjoys facing the Canadiens after reaching 37 goals in 53 games against them, Ovechkin replied, "No

  • John Scott's Connor McDavid comment takes pressure off Oilers management

    Retired NHLer and one-time All-Star John Scott shared an outrageous take about Connor McDavid, saying he wouldn't build a playoff team around the NHL's best player but in doing so he lifted pressure off Oilers management, who have failed to build a contending team around McDavid.

  • Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for Boxing Day travel, Keefe docked $25k for ref abuse

    NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays. The NHL said Wednesday that the Maple Leafs have been fined US$100,000 for travelling to St. Louis on Boxing Day in preparation for a game Tuesday night. The collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association forbids team activities between Dec. 24-26. The league also fined Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officia

  • James has season-high 47 on 38th birthday, Lakers beat Hawks

    ATLANTA (AP) — LeBron James scored a season-high 47 points on his 38th birthday with many of the sellout crowd at State Farm Arena cheering his every move, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Atlanta Hawks 130-121 on Friday night. James, a four-time NBA MVP and an 18-time All-Star, finished with 10 rebounds and nine assists. He had 16 points in the second quarter, 13 in the third and 16 in the fourth. James began the game ranked ninth in scoring with a 27.8 average. The Hawks (17-19), who have l

  • Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. Nikola Jokic scored 40 points for Denver but missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key as time expired. De’Aaron Fox had 31 points and 13 assists, while Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Kings h

  • Sabres make it 6 straight with OT victory vs Bruins

    BOSTON (AP) — Alex Tuch scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres rallied for a 4-3 victory over the NHL-best Boston Bruins on Saturday for their sixth straight win. Tage Thompson scored his team-leading 27th goal and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 37 shots for the Sabres, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games against the Bruins. Trailing 3-2 and skating with an extra attacker after pulling its goalie, Buffalo tied it when Dylan Cozens slipped a wrist

  • Vegas overcomes Forsberg's hat trick, beats Nashville in OT

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Multiple injuries to the Golden Knights' defensemen have meant more playing time for Vegas blue-liner Nicolas Hague. But he also wants to contribute offensively, and when Mark Stone passed to Hague in the left circle Saturday in overtime, he didn't waste the opportunity. Firing what Knights coach Bruce Cassidy called “a freaking bomb,” Hague's one-timer on a delayed penalty with 2:56 left defeated the Nashville Predators, 5-4, and Filip Forsberg, who had a hat trick. “The defend

  • Stamkos gets 498th goal, Lightning beat Coyotes 5-3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored his 498th goal and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied to beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-3 on Saturday. Stamkos stopped a six-game goal drought, putting the Lightning ahead 3-2 from the left circle during a power play at 11:12 of the second period. The star center tied Glenn Anderson for 47th place on the career list. The Lightning captain has 189 power-play goals, one away from tying Pierre Turgeon for 22nd all-time. Stamkos also had a third-period assist and ti