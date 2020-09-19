Inside Story by Martin Amis review – a curious mashup of fiction and memoir

Inside Story is a deeply curious book, in both senses; it asks a lot of questions, and it often asks them oddly. It’s a second go, for a start: a partial autobiography that describes itself as a novel and which is built on the ruins of an abandoned project of a decade or more ago, a book called “Life” that died a death before it could see the light of day. It is a true story that clearly takes liberties – recasting historic conversations so that they read as little playscripts, slipping between real names and pseudonyms, darting back and forth in time. And, of course, there has already been a memoir, 2000’s Experience, which focused more directly on Amis’s parents, Kingsley and Hilly.

But Inside Story’s chief strangeness is that we know a great deal of it already, because years ago Amis seemed to become a character in a novel others were writing about him, elevating him to an almost archetypal status while complaining bitterly about all the attention he got. The novel was added to and subtracted from, but ongoing themes included Dad, Dentistry, Money, Women, Height. This is, perhaps, Amis taking back the manuscript of this continually evolving narrative which is, after all, his.

The book articulates the enormity of raw grief with arresting bravery, as Amis details the illness and death of his best friend, Christopher Hitchens, and the loss of his next best friend, and mentor, Saul Bellow, to Alzheimer’s disease. He apprehends both men as gigantic forces of nature and intellect and himself as the chronicler of their decline and separation from the world. Each episode prickles with tragicomic particularity: Hitch, enduring an experimental treatment for oesophageal cancer, throwing up in a hospital flowerbed as he snatches a fag break; Bellow sitting silently throughout a public discussion of Conrad’s The Shadow-Line, speaking only once, in answer to the question “What’s Augie March about?” “ And Saul said, ‘It’s about two hundred pages too long.’” (The same is true of Inside Story.)

Inside Story is odd and sad and funny, sometimes a bit too fond of itself, utterly compelling on grief

One inadequate reparation for bereavement is the literature of loss, in these pages exemplified by two poems: Philip Larkin’s “Aubade” (“Death is no different whined at than withstood”, though Amis takes some trouble to illustrate how much more whining Larkin did than withstanding); and Wilfred Owen’s “Strange Meeting”, with its mention of “the undone years” – not merely the life that the deceased will not experience, but that which the survivor will. Inside Story is, in this context, a piece of survivor literature, with all the ensuing guilt, sorrow and confusion – and also the undeniable relief at continued existence.

Not that you’d always know it. Amis is, as expected, lavishly grumpy about getting older. He hauls himself to a literary festival in St Malo at which it is his wife, Isabel Fonseca (“Elena” throughout the book), who is being feted. There he plonks his book France and the Nazis on the cafe table (he’s also packed histories of the rape of Nanking, the battle of Verdun and the Rwandan genocide) and idly wonders why everyone he knows – including his three-year-old daughter – doesn’t kill themselves. He worries that Elena will be subjected to antisemitism and anti-Americanism while in France – it is March 2003, and the days leading up to the bombing of Baghdad. He also clocks that an American mystery writer, whom he names, in typical Amis fashion, “Jed Slot”, is being inundated with interview requests, while he is not; and that most of the French writers look thoroughly miserable. “I noticed that one no doubt much-praised sourpuss (his baldy haircut, his nicotine-rich moustache, his mouth like a half-empty goody bag with its lumps of fudge and butterscotch) was warmly berating the meek little blonde at his side, who sat with her hands clenched and her head contritely bowed. Come on, darling, I thought (as I secured yet another glass of white wine), heed Moses Herzog. ‘Ladies, throw out these gloomy bastards!’”

What Amis means by gloomy is, perhaps, humourless, and it is clear that he regards humour as an essential part of sane, civilised humanity. He castigates Samuel Richardson, author of Clarissa, for lacking it, and praises Henry Fielding, especially in Tom Jones, for deploying it; it is what he loves about Hitchens’s political brain, and deplores the absence of in Jeremy Corbyn’s. It is what, he explains, distinguishes the work of the apparently gloomy Larkin, whom he calls “by many magnitudes the funniest poet in English”.

