The inside story of how England rebuilt after Euro final heartache

The days after the final of Euro 2020 were tough for Gareth Southgate, his staff and players. Yes, there was pride in reaching the final but also crushing disappointment in losing in a penalty shoot-out to Italy. The best night of their lives, after dramatically beating Denmark in the semi-final, had been replaced by the worst. They had fallen short and by the finest of margins.

But there was more. Because they were already in the stadium and preparing for the final they were largely unaware of the horrific violence and disorder around Wembley and Southgate had to deal with the aftermath of that while there was also the terrible racial abuse suffered by England’s black players – Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho – who had missed their spot-kicks. The manager was determined to help them and conversations took place during those days.

Southgate and his assistant Steve Holland met at St George’s Park two days after the final to review the tournament. The next day Holland started preparing for England’s next game – away to Hungary as part of three World Cup qualifiers in just six days (there was also home to Andorra and away to Poland) which were only seven weeks away.

It is fair to say Southgate and Holland did not have time to process what had happened emotionally, with the manager admitting he felt “empty”. The processing would come later, on holiday, and after it did there was a clear message to deliver to the players. When they met up for that trio of qualifiers in September, Southgate addressed them as a group and he and Holland decided to also speak to them individually. They wanted to provoke a reaction – and this is what they said.

“Is that us? Are we done now?” they asked. “Semi-final (World Cup) and final losers? Is that our pinnacle and are we going to drop away now or does this make you even stronger and more determined to win?”

There was a need to “close the summer” and consign it to history. England had to re-focus. It helped that they were facing Hungary and Poland as they were obviously going to be the decisive games in the qualification campaign and Southgate was forthright in stating there was no time for “an emotional roll-over” from the final. England were excellent in Budapest, winning 4-0 and earned a hard-fought draw in Warsaw. They were already set for World Cup qualification.

Story continues

Self-reflection and the tactics debate

Southgate and Holland have gone back over – time and again – what happened in the final. A narrative developed that England were tactically outwitted by Italy coach Roberto Mancini. It is something they refute.

More recently Southgate has been accused of failing to harness England’s attacking talent and of being too-cautious in playing three-at-the-back; that he has the handbrake on. Again these are arguments, rightly or wrongly, that he will not accept.

England’s analysis showed two key tactical decisions – one by each coach – which resulted in a draw and then a penalty shoot-out. Was Southgate out-thought? In fact it could be argued that he out-manoeuvred Mancini with his 3-4-3 and with England’s goal and early dominance as they exploited the wide areas as one wing-back crossed for the other to score.

Italy eventually got back into the game by playing with less of a centre-forward and flooding the midfield and inevitably pushed on because they were losing. Still – and this is often forgotten – it was a set-piece, rather than open play, that resulted in the goal.

Italy overcame England on penalties at Wembley - Getty Images/Michael Regan

There were not lots of chances created. England’s biggest mistake, therefore, was not to defend a corner well enough. Southgate’s critics maintain he got his tactics wrong and, in fairness, Uefa’s Euro 2020 technical report stated that, in the second-half, England allowed Italy’s midfield “the time and space they needed to take a stranglehold”. Possession dropped to 35 per cent.

Southgate has conceded England did not keep the ball as well as they should have done. But he felt emboldened by reaching the final and continued to argue that relative success in the last 50-odd years for England has come with flexible formations: a back-four and a back-three at the 1990 World Cup and at Euro 96 (when Southgate played) and a back-five in Russia.

At Euro 2020 it was a back-three and a back-four, depending on the opponent, and it will be the same in Qatar. He changed to 4-3-3 against Italy.

In fact Southgate does not understand the fixation with formation and points out that top players are used to playing different systems. In Graham Potter’s first four games in charge of Chelsea they lined up four different ways.

Although Southgate will not say it publicly it is a long way from Sven-Goran Eriksson’s 4-4-2 and a rigidity that did not get the best out of England’s so-called ‘Golden Generation’. The drama around formations, he believes, comes from outside the England camp and we will see the same approach at the World Cup.

What irritates Southgate more is the accusation that he is not using England’s creative players. No matter what the system, he argues, England defend with five and attack with five – six, in fact, in the recent loss away to Italy when Jude Bellingham played in central midfield, with Saka at left-wing back and with a back-three.

The emphasis between attack and defence does not change, Southgate believes, despite the perception that the back-three (or five) is a negative. It used to bother him but now he is less concerned and more determined than ever to carry on in his way.

Maguire, Alexander-Arnold and a different level of pressure

What is a problem for England is the perception of two players. The selection of Harry Maguire and Trent Alexander-Arnold has become a focus and, with that, it has brought a different level of pressure than existed in the previous two tournaments.

Picking Maguire provokes an immediate reaction. If he plays well for England, it is a relief. If not, then Southgate knows what is coming. Either way it is a long way from last summer when Maguire made the Euro 2020 team of the tournament and Russia 2018 when ‘Slabhead’ was celebrated.

There is a genuine worry about how the criticism is affecting him and, also, concerningly, the other players. Southgate recently alluded to something Fabio Capello pinpointed when he was England manager – that the shirt can weigh heavy. Having worked hard to banish that psychological barrier, Southgate fears it is creeping back in especially after six games without a win.

Harry Maguire has not been a regular starter for Man Utd under Erik ten Hag - PA/Zac Goodwin

The manager cannot influence Maguire’s form at Manchester United and unfortunately for the defender the scrutiny comes with the territory even if Southgate believes it is too strong and ignores what the player has achieved with England.

There is a similar situation with Alexander-Arnold which Southgate argues is not helping the 24-year-old. He is stunned by accusations that he does not rate the Liverpool full-back and points out that he selected him four years ago for his last World Cup squad, when Alexander-Arnold was still a teenager.

Southgate is, therefore, astonished that he is regarded as being “anti-Trent” or “anti-attacking full-backs” and rightly points out that his options are different from those of Jurgen Klopp’s although, unfortunately, they may be limited by the injuries to Reece James and Kyle Walker.

Southgate has done his best not to get dragged into the debate but he is concerned that the “noise” that it generates and the apparent obsession with it is having a detrimental effect on Alexander-Arnold himself just as Maguire’s situation is affecting him and both cases could ultimately damage England’s chances.

World Cup is all that matters

Southgate met with the Football Association before the Nations League campaign began. The conversation was frank: What is the Nations League for us? Southgate wanted to know. His opinion, with this edition of the tournament, was that it was six games before a World Cup and it was the World Cup that took priority. It would be the World Cup upon which he was judged. The FA agreed.

Before going to Russia in 2018, England’s final six matches were all friendlies. This time they would all be competitive games with four of those games played in June when players were on their knees and clubs were desperate for them to be given a rest. Instead there were four games in 11 days, two behind-closed-doors.

It felt like a situation set up to fail; a unique set of circumstances – a tournament wedged between a delayed Euros and a World Cup that had been brought forward - that Southgate would never have chosen. It was the same for other national team coaches, of course, but that did not help.

England's struggles

There was little excuse for the two defeats against Hungary, even though they are a dangerous, improving team. But it should not be forgotten that England’s best performance of the summer was away to Germany – a draw – when Southgate fielded what was close to his strongest side. It was in that game that he placed his ‘chips’ with a team that looked like an England line-up the fans would identify with and might be seen in Qatar.

Southgate wanted to look at other players – he had to look at other players - but, for some, it did not work. It felt like a jigsaw that was impossible to piece together.

At the same time Southgate himself came under scrutiny. For the first time his future was questioned and it almost became a self-fulfilling prophecy as England were booed off at Molineux after the horrible 4-0 defeat to Hungary (contrasted to the win by the same scoreline after the Euros).

Unfortunately it meant England were under even more pressure for the final two Nations League ties in September. Losing to Italy raised that pressure even further against Germany and it meant Southgate’s intention to look at more players, notably Ivan Toney, went out the window. He had to play a more experienced team than he wanted to and had to get a result.

But Toney, like Fikayo Tomori and Marc Guehi, were around the camp, as Jarrod Bowen and Conor Gallagher have been previously, and Southgate believes he has enough players now that if there is a spate of injuries or a Covid outbreak that he can cope. The manager maintains he has done his best to avoid a situation where he is forced to pick someone who has not been in a squad before.

Fikayo Tomori missed out on England's World Cup squad - Reuters/Daniele Mascolo

Controlling the noise

It will be England’s biggest challenge in Qatar. The 3-3 draw against Germany meant they at least finished on what felt like a more positive note. There was actually genuine relief that the team was not booed off at Wembley. It was a stark contrast to Molineux and felt like something tangible to salvage the gloomy situation.

Since then Southgate has been on countdown. Several weeks ago, he and Holland mapped out the three teams they wanted to use in their three group games – against Iran, the United States and Wales. They feel they are as prepared as they can be but, for the past month, have been dealing with circumstances: primarily players being unavailable or not fully fit through injury.

That also has been factored in. Southgate has what he calls his ‘batting order’, five players for each position which pretty much adds up the maximum 55 players that were submitted to Fifa on October 21 on the so-called ‘release list’ – from which his final 26-man squad was named.

For the squad it has been gruelling – a set of 13 matches, on average, in a six-week period with key players such as Harry Kane, Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham almost playing every minute for their clubs. Bellingham is only 19.

There was little Southgate could do – apart from hope. Conversations have taken place, a little pressure has been applied but he is fully aware that club managers needed to look after their own interests and he cannot interfere.

Jude Bellingham has had little chance to rest ahead of the tournament - Getty Images/Christof Koepsel

It is an unprecedented situation. Choosing 26, rather than 23, helps but the flip-side of that is that there is no recovery time. Can a player be risked when England arrive in Qatar on Tuesday and play their first game – during the day, in the heat, against Iran (who will be well-supported) – the following Monday? It looks like a fixture fraught with danger.

The day after arriving at their base, the Souq Al Wakri Hotel south of Doha, England will hold a relaxed session to try and get the flight “out of the players legs”. There is a time difference (plus three hours) as well, so the body is in a period of adaptation. It’s a dangerous time to push.

Then on Thursday and Friday there will be the hard work - on defending and attacking aspects. Then, on Saturday and Sunday, the day before the game, there will be less physical work and more tactical and set-piece coaching. It means there are just four training sessions. No more.

The situation means that Southgate and his coaching staff have to be more prepared than ever before they fly; which means they watched more games than ever in the past month. Not just to assess form but also to see how the player is in terms of his well-being and frame of mind. Are they motivated? Can they adapt? How are they reacting in big games and difficult situations? Are they happy?

When a manager is at a club he has the players all the time and can make his choices. Southgate and Holland have had to do it almost remotely for this World Cup because there is so little lead time. One way to short cut selection is to continually assess character and form and that is what they have been doing – with chats in boardrooms, with technical directors, in manager’s offices and on the phone to players. England believe they are as ready as they can be.