Inside Steve Cooper’s Leicester revolution: Zoom calls with targets and ‘all as one’ mentality

Steve Cooper has much to do at Leicester - Getty Images

It is nearly three weeks since Steve Cooper was appointed Leicester City manager and preparations for the season are advancing, with two more signings close to completion.

After the £30 million sale of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to Chelsea last week, Cooper is moving to strengthen his squad and has already sealed the capture of Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Michael Golding. Atalanta centre-back Caleb Okoli and loan star Abdul Fatawu are set to be officially confirmed in the next few days.

Leicester are also hopeful of persuading free agent Wilfred Ndidi to sign a new contract after Cooper held several conversations with the Nigerian international.

Cooper was named manager on June 20 and has been making every day count ahead of the squad’s return to pre-season training on Monday.

The sale of Dewsbury-Hall was always expected, with Leicester under pressure to make one major sale before June 30 to fall in line with profitability and sustainability rules (PSR). Chelsea’s offer of £30m, plus the £10m banked in compensation for Enzo Maresca, is expected to be enough to prevent further sanctions.

The combined total of £40m is understood to have been the target figure for Leicester to ensure compliance for the 23/24 financial year. However, the club still faces a points deduction for an alleged breach of PSR during their last season in the top division.

Cooper builds backroom staff

While Leicester’s legal battle is ongoing, Cooper is attacking pre-season with real intent. After the departure of Maresca and six members of the coaching staff to Stamford Bridge, the 44-year-old has been busy assembling his own backroom team. Alan Tate, the former Swansea defender, will be Cooper’s No 2 while former England under-20s goalkeeping coach Danny Alcock is also joining.

Leicester are paying compensation for two other key appointments: Andy Hughes, Norwich’s specialist set-piece coach, and Steve Rands, Nottingham Forest’s head of performance when Cooper was there. Hughes is highly rated and regarded as a significant coup: Norwich scored 18 goals from dead-ball situations last season and Hughes was a target for Brentford before a late U-turn to join Cooper. Rands, meanwhile, has previously worked with Pep Guardiola and Frank Lampard at Manchester City and Derby County respectively. Cooper is expected to make further additions to his coaching staff, with discussions ongoing.

Leicester’s plans for the transfer window were already progressing before Cooper’s arrival but have now been ramped up. Long hours have been spent with head of recruitment Martyn Glover and the analysts to work through potential targets. Cooper has watched the majority of games from last season to understand why the team was successful, with the intention to build on it and make improvements in preparation for operating in a higher division.

Despite those issues with the Premier League’s financial controls, Leicester still plan to make a number of signings. Cooper is understood to have received assurances during the interview process that funds would be available.

Busy transfer window

De Cordova-Reid, the former Fulham forward, has signed a three-year deal after turning down a new contract offer at Craven Cottage. The Jamaican international spoke to Cooper extensively over Zoom before signing and is regarded as a quality addition for his versatility.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid has signed for Leicester as free agent - Getty Images

Cooper and Glover are aiming to strike a balance between young talent and experience, with the emphasis more on signing players who already know the league.

Leicester have been linked with Callum O’Hare, who has left Coventry City as a free agent, but he is not expected to sign. Fatawu, the winger signed on loan from Sporting last summer, is set to complete his permanent £14m move this week. Glover was heavily involved in the scouting and signing of Fatawu and his experience and knowledge will be vital ahead of Leicester’s return to the top division. Okoli, 22, is moving from Atalanta for a fee of around £13m and has rejected Bundesliga club Wolfsburg [coached by former Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl].

Another forward is thought to be a priority, while the exits of Dewsbury-Hall, Dennis Praet and Marc Albrighton leave Leicester short of midfielders.

There could be a few other departures: decisions have to be made on the futures of Victor Kristiansen and Boubakary Soumare, who were both out on loan last season. Tom Cannon, a £6m signing from Everton, is a loan target for a string of Championship clubs including Stoke City but will be given a chance to impress. Goalkeeper Daniel Iversen is wanted by Derby.

Cooper has already spoken with many of the senior players to explain his ideas and philosophy. Dewsbury-Hall did meet the Welshman at the club’s training ground shortly before his sale and said he was impressed with his energy and desire to do well.

A progressive, forward-thinking coach who established himself at Liverpool’s academy before winning the World Cup with England’s under-17s in 2017, Cooper operates with a non-hierarchical approach.

Forming a relationship with the city

One of his top priorities has been to gain a better understanding of the club and the city. He has already visited the King Power Stadium offices on a few occasions and last month was given a tour of the ground by fan engagement officials.

Cooper wants to learn more about the dynamics of the stadium, and how older fans have found the transition from Filbert Street to the King Power. There is no denying that Cooper’s past association with Forest ensured his appointment did polarise opinion.

Previous Leicester managers such as Maresca and Claude Puel also never established much of a rapport with fans. Yet Cooper is big on communication and an “all as one” club mentality. With the threat of a points deduction, togetherness will be crucial.

Leicester’s players return for pre-season tests today. Later this month they will fly out for a training camp near the French Alps in Évian-les-Bains, a popular venue for previous managers. The season’s first game, at home to Tottenham on August 19, is six weeks away.

By that time, Cooper hopes to have stamped his own imprint on the squad and club as Leicester mark their return to the Premier League.