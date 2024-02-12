Inside the Starry 2024 Super Bowl Afterparties, from a Taylor/Travis Kiss to Usher's Suave Soirée
The champagne was flowing and the guest lists were exclusive: get a peek inside the A-list Super Bowl 2024 afterparties
The party didn't stop on the field following the 2024 Super Bowl.
In fact, the celebrations went way past 5 a.m. as the Kansas City Chiefs and their loved ones and halftime performer Usher and his crew kept the good times rolling at hot spots around Las Vegas.
From the Chiefs' bash with Marshmello at the Wynn to Usher's exclusive album release bash at Aria, get a sneak peek inside the night's afterparties. As Travis Kelce said post-game, "Viva Las Vegas!"
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
at the Kansas City Chiefs' afterparty inside XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.
Travis Kelce
at the Kansas City Chiefs' afterparty inside XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.
Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes
at the Kansas City Chiefs' afterparty inside XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.
Jason Kelce, Marshmello and Patrick Mahomes
at the Kansas City Chiefs' afterparty inside XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and Marshmello
at the Kansas City Chiefs' afterparty inside XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.
Jason Kelce
at the Kansas City Chiefs' afterparty inside XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.
Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea
at the USHER x Rémy Martin Post-Performance Dinner Party at Cathédrale inside ARIA Las Vegas.
Dancing Dan and Slick Woods
at the USHER x Rémy Martin Post-Performance Dinner Party at Cathédrale inside ARIA Las Vegas.
Jalen Noble and Monet McMichael
at the USHER x Rémy Martin Post-Performance Dinner Party at Cathédrale inside ARIA Las Vegas.
Victoria Monét
at the USHER x Rémy Martin Post-Performance Dinner Party at Cathédrale inside ARIA Las Vegas.
Wale and Jon Stan
at the USHER x Rémy Martin Post-Performance Dinner Party at Cathédrale inside ARIA Las Vegas.
Dizzy Clean Face
at the USHER x Rémy Martin Post-Performance Dinner Party at Cathédrale inside ARIA Las Vegas.
Tim Cook, Jermaine Dupri and Brian Michael Cox
at the USHER x Rémy Martin Post-Performance Dinner Party at Cathédrale inside ARIA Las Vegas.
Erica Reid, Usher and L.A. Reid
at the USHER x Rémy Martin Post-Performance Dinner Party at Cathédrale inside ARIA Las Vegas.
Usher and Janelle Monáe
at the USHER x Rémy Martin Post-Performance Dinner Party at Cathédrale inside ARIA Las Vegas.
Fabolous and Central Cee
at the USHER x Rémy Martin Post-Performance Dinner Party at Cathédrale inside ARIA Las Vegas.
