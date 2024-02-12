Inside the Starry 2024 Super Bowl Afterparties, from a Taylor/Travis Kiss to Usher's Suave Soirée

The champagne was flowing and the guest lists were exclusive: get a peek inside the A-list Super Bowl 2024 afterparties

Tony Tran Jason Kelce, Marshmello and Patrick Mahomes

The party didn't stop on the field following the 2024 Super Bowl.

In fact, the celebrations went way past 5 a.m. as the Kansas City Chiefs and their loved ones and halftime performer Usher and his crew kept the good times rolling at hot spots around Las Vegas.

From the Chiefs' bash with Marshmello at the Wynn to Usher's exclusive album release bash at Aria, get a sneak peek inside the night's afterparties. As Travis Kelce said post-game, "Viva Las Vegas!"

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Mike Kirschbaum Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

at the Kansas City Chiefs' afterparty inside XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.

Travis Kelce

Danny Mahoney Travis Kelce

at the Kansas City Chiefs' afterparty inside XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes

Mike Kirschbaum Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes

at the Kansas City Chiefs' afterparty inside XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.

Jason Kelce, Marshmello and Patrick Mahomes

Tony Tran Jason Kelce, Marshmello and Patrick Mahomes

at the Kansas City Chiefs' afterparty inside XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and Marshmello

Danny Mahoney Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and Marshmello

at the Kansas City Chiefs' afterparty inside XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.

Jason Kelce

Tony Tran Jason Kelce

at the Kansas City Chiefs' afterparty inside XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas.

Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for The House of Creed and Remy Martin Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea

at the USHER x Rémy Martin Post-Performance Dinner Party at Cathédrale inside ARIA Las Vegas.

Dancing Dan and Slick Woods

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for The House of Creed and Remy Martin Dancing Dan and Slick Woods

at the USHER x Rémy Martin Post-Performance Dinner Party at Cathédrale inside ARIA Las Vegas.

Jalen Noble and Monet McMichael

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for The House of Creed and Remy Martin Jalen Noble and Monet McMichael

at the USHER x Rémy Martin Post-Performance Dinner Party at Cathédrale inside ARIA Las Vegas.

Victoria Monét

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for The House of Creed and Remy Martin Victoria Monét

at the USHER x Rémy Martin Post-Performance Dinner Party at Cathédrale inside ARIA Las Vegas.

Wale and Jon Stan

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for The House of Creed and Remy Martin Wale and Jon Stan

at the USHER x Rémy Martin Post-Performance Dinner Party at Cathédrale inside ARIA Las Vegas.

Dizzy Clean Face

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for The House of Creed and Remy Martin Dizzy Clean Face

at the USHER x Rémy Martin Post-Performance Dinner Party at Cathédrale inside ARIA Las Vegas.

Tim Cook, Jermaine Dupri and Brian Michael Cox

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for The House of Creed and Remy Martin Tim Cook, Jermaine Dupri and Brian Michael Cox

at the USHER x Rémy Martin Post-Performance Dinner Party at Cathédrale inside ARIA Las Vegas.

Story continues

Erica Reid, Usher and L.A. Reid

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for The House of Creed and Remy Martin Erica Reid, Usher and L.A. Reid

at the USHER x Rémy Martin Post-Performance Dinner Party at Cathédrale inside ARIA Las Vegas.

Usher and Janelle Monáe

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for The House of Creed and Remy Martin Usher and Janelle Monáe

at the USHER x Rémy Martin Post-Performance Dinner Party at Cathédrale inside ARIA Las Vegas.

Fabolous and Central Cee

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for The House of Creed and Remy Martin Fabolous and Central Cee

at the USHER x Rémy Martin Post-Performance Dinner Party at Cathédrale inside ARIA Las Vegas.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.