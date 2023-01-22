Inside Southwest Airlines' Nashville airport meltdown and how a viral TikTok sparked a major review

Amani Robinson and her mother were shocked when, after enduring hours of Southwest Airlines flight delays, they were unceremoniously stranded without explanation on Christmas night.

They stood among hundreds of jilted passengers at Nashville International Airport, seeking answers from confused airline workers. But instead of rebooking their flight to see family in Cleveland for the holiday, an airline agent called police officers to diffuse the angry crowd.

"We’re trying to close down this gate, and it’s getting a little heated," the Southwest agent told airport police dispatch, according to airport recordings obtained by The Tennessean. “If (officers) passed by here, that wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world. But it’s not an emergency yet.”

Nashville airport CEO Doug Kreulen told The Tennessean that Southwest remained silent while airport workers struggled to manage crowds angry that their tickets were canceled without notification or reasoning.

"They're Southwest customers, and Southwest has got to facilitate a better way for rebooking them," Kreulen said. "You can't just cancel the flight and walk away. If I was there, I would have been able to explain: 'I know it's Christmas, but you need to go over here if you need to get rebooked."

Southwest ultimately abandoned 15,000 passengers nationwide on Christmas after the company's archaic scheduling software failed. In Nashville, more than 100,000 people were impacted on Christmas, and the two following days, as Southwest canceled 554 flights.

Southwest responded to a request for comment about the Nashville incident, saying the company communicated on most days in the holiday season.

"We began communicating via SWAMedia.com on Dec. 20 and made subsequent daily posts, with the exception of Christmas Day. Our travel advisory for customers was also live during that entire period," said Southwest spokesperson Chris Perry. "Disruptions were considerable but manageable until Dec. 26, which is when we made the decision to fly roughly one third of our published schedule for Dec. 27-29 allowing us to restart normal operations without disruption on Dec. 30."

Shelley Morrison speaks to airport police officers the night of Dec. 25, 2022, at the Nashville International Airport.

Robinson was traveling with her two younger siblings and her mother, Shelley Morrison, on Christmas. Morrison was in line to get more information on their delayed flight when one of two gate agents announced she was leaving and security was on its way. The crowd expressed frustration, but no one yelled or made threats, Morrison said.

The ensuing clash between passengers and two airport police officers was seen around the world in Robinson's viral TikTok videos, which sparked numerous news stories and prompted a comprehensive review of most departments at Nashville International Airport.

"Me and my family were trying to go to Ohio, and we were threatened and followed by the police officer," Robinson said in the caption of her first viral TikTok post.

More than 1 million people would view her dispatches that week, drawing outrage that has included death threats against the officer.

The viral confrontation

Robinson's first of two viral TikTok videos shows a crowd speaking to a police officer, who announced: "Leave or you’ll be arrested for trespassing."

Robinson responded: “Are you kidding me?”

Voices of people from behind the camera cry out: "I have nowhere to go!" and, "We’re stuck here!"

A sea of displaced suitcases surrounded the harried scene in Southwest’s C concourse at BNA.

Meanwhile, airport officials were desperately searching for the reason for the sudden halt in flights. Hundreds of would-be Southwest passengers crowded the airport's gates and baggage claim areas as workers tried to secure the mass of baggage.

Kreulen pulled the data to try to understand what went wrong, since airport officials hadn't been notified of any problems by Southwest.

Kelli Jones leans up against James Heyburn of Florida as the two wait for a rental car to be ready after their flight with Southwest Airlines had been canceled at Nashville International Airport in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. At least 145 flights were canceled at Nashville International Airport on Tuesday amid the ripple effects of severe winter weather over the long holiday weekend.

"When we looked at how did this happen, we saw Southwest was the only airline canceling flights," Kreulen said.

He reached out to Southwest CEO Bob Jordan and asked: "What's up? Anything we can do to help you?"

An explanation from Southwest wouldn't come for about another 24 hours.

Airport workers rushed to secure the hundreds of suitcases amid the crisis.

"Up to this point, we were trying to be hospitable," Kreulen said. "We didn't know Southwest had a meltdown going on until midnight on Dec. 26."

Chaos at the airport

Robinson and Morrison were confused as they sought answers on Christmas night over their ruined family trip. They were told to leave the secured side of the airport and go to the ticketing counter to rebook. Robinson's TikTok posts revealed the dispute between the crowd and airport police officers.

"Everybody to the unsecured side,” an officer said. "The ticket counter will help you with any questions you have. If you don’t have tickets, you don’t need to be on the secure side."

Morrison explained they had only gotten a notification from Southwest that their flight was delayed, not canceled. The officer looked confused as he studied boarding passes and tried to locate flights for the crowd. An airline worker told him the flights were canceled.

Morrison told The Tennessean a message from Southwest that said their flight was canceled didn't come until 4:30 a.m. the next day.

Incident reports obtained by The Tennessean revealed new details of the chaos that unfolded on Dec. 25.

A concerned parent called the Airport Communications Center to report their children were being harassed and threatened with arrest in the C concourse.

"SWA is dealing with canceled flights and passengers are getting upset in the area," the report read. "SWA asked for officers to simply be in the area to keep people calm while they deal with the customer service issues."

The dispatcher explained to the parent that people with canceled tickets had to leave the secured side of the airport and go to a pre-security service desk — something the officer also repeated in the viral video.

Another report said a man threatened to harm a Southwest agent, was removed by airport police, and banned from Southwest Airlines for life.

A recording of a call captured a Southwest agent at the baggage office telling a dispatcher a woman in a wheelchair had cut in front of hundreds of people in line and was yelling and refusing to move. Another call between a Southwest agent and a dispatcher about a lost wallet caught the agent telling someone they set up two teenage juveniles to sleep overnight in their break room.

"We're trying to avoid kiddos getting stranded," the agent said to someone nearby before the dispatcher came back on the line.

'Our heartfelt apologies'

Robinson's TikTok posts drew global outrage directed at the officer who threatened to arrest passengers who refused to leave the airport.

"He sounds so incompetent," one TikTok user commented on the first post.

"He made a bad situation worse with his negative energy," another commenter said. "Shame on Southwest for handling it this way."

The next morning, the airline was still mostly shut down and offered no explanation for the meltdown on Christmas. But crowds were still showing up at the airport by the thousands, expecting to fly, and online rage grew.

"Southwest ended up canceling everything," Kreulen said. "I wish I had the ability to know what was going on at Southwest at that time. But we’re going to learn from that."

Since airport officials were still in the dark about Southwest's scheduling-system failure, they focused on securing baggage and reassuring frustrated travelers.

Publicly, airport officials repeatedly refused to comment on what was shown in the viral video — beyond confirming airport police were dispatched to gates on Christmas night to redirect Southwest customers to the pre-security counter to rebook.

Southwest did not acknowledge that it had a major problem until Dec. 27, when the company issued an apology.

"With consecutive days of extreme winter weather across our network behind us, continuing challenges are impacting our Customers and Employees in a significant way that is unacceptable," Southwest said. "And our heartfelt apologies for this are just beginning."

Southwest has since returned to normal operations, though it faces a possible strike by its pilots because of the Christmas meltdown and other management issues.

A few days after Christmas, Nashville airport released a statement apologizing for the "unfortunate incident" on Christmas night.

"We are deeply sorry that this occurred and have taken this situation to heart," the statement read.

Kreulen said he met repeatedly with the officers and department leaders to improve plans to provide customer service during unexpected emergencies.

He continues to review the incident to improve Nashville airport operations. He said the officer was technically correct in his explanation of airport security rules, but additional customer service training will be instituted.

"On the public safety side of the house, they’ve learned some lessons," Kreulen said. "Will they do more training? Yes, they’re going to do additional training."

