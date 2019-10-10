Raptors Over Everything Podcast: Kyle Lowry's negotiations and Masai Ujiri's future

William LouNBA reporter

Host William Lou is joined by Michael Grange of Sportsnet to break down the current outlook and the future of the Raptors. Topics include:

  • Who will make the starting five?

  • Inside scoop on Kyle Lowry's contract negotiations

  • Raptors' ongoing discussions with Pascal Siakam

  • How Lowry's deal affects Fred VanVleet

  • The future of Masai Ujiri

Lowry recently signed a one-year extension with the Raptors. (Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports)
