Raptors Over Everything Podcast: Kyle Lowry's negotiations and Masai Ujiri's future

Welcome to Raptors Over Everything, a Yahoo Sports Canada podcast covering the latest developments regarding the Toronto Raptors.

Host William Lou is joined by Michael Grange of Sportsnet to break down the current outlook and the future of the Raptors. Topics include:

Who will make the starting five?

Inside scoop on Kyle Lowry's contract negotiations

Raptors' ongoing discussions with Pascal Siakam

How Lowry's deal affects Fred VanVleet

The future of Masai Ujiri

Lowry recently signed a one-year extension with the Raptors. (Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports)

