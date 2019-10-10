Raptors Over Everything Podcast: Kyle Lowry's negotiations and Masai Ujiri's future
Welcome to Raptors Over Everything, a Yahoo Sports Canada podcast covering the latest developments regarding the Toronto Raptors. Find the show on iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher.
Host William Lou is joined by Michael Grange of Sportsnet to break down the current outlook and the future of the Raptors. Topics include:
Scroll to continue with content
Who will make the starting five?
Inside scoop on Kyle Lowry's contract negotiations
Raptors' ongoing discussions with Pascal Siakam
How Lowry's deal affects Fred VanVleet
The future of Masai Ujiri
More Raptors coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada