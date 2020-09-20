Inside Schitt's Creek cast Emmys viewing party in Toronto (Exclusive)

Ana Sorys

It's not quite a party in Eugene Levy's backyard, as Dan Levy originally proposed, but the cast of Schitt's Creek is still gathered together in Toronto to watch the Emmy Awards.

After the team picked up its first-ever (and second!) statuettes earlier this week at the Creative Arts Emmys — for Outstanding Contemporary Costumes and Outstanding Casting in Comedy Series — both Dan (David Rose) and Eugene Levy (Johnny Rose) assembled at an event space in their Canadian hometown, along with Catherine O'Hara (Moira Rose), Annie Murphy (Alexis Rose), Noah Reid (Patrick Brewer), Karen Robinson (Ronnie Lee), plus executive producers and director Andrew Cividino. Adhering to Ontario’s COVID-19 guidelines, all of those in attendance have been in isolation since returning negative COVID-19 tests.

Their festivities — and potentially their acceptance speeches — will be seen during the broadcast Sunday night. Schitt's Creek scored 15 total nominations for its sixth and final season, including all four of the comedy acting categories. The Pop TV/CBC show, which had won big at the Canadian Screen Awards but had never been honored by the Emmys before its creative wins this week, received four noms in 2019.

In honor of David Rose's series finale wedding look, Dan Levy donned another Thom Brown outfit for tonight's Emmys, this time in gray. He's among the most-nominated honorees for this year's awards, including nods for acting, writing, directing (with Cividino for the finale, "Happy Ending"), and Outstanding Comedy Series.

Related content: