Inside the scandal that tore apart the fabric of English rugby

Inside the scandal that ripped the fabric of English rugby

It is understood the dispirited staff at Twickenham have been called to attend a ‘town hall’ meeting with the Rugby Football Union’s chief executive Bill Sweeney on Monday. For those who cannot attend in person, there is the option of logging in on Zoom apparently. They cannot wait, I am told.

Multiple sources within the organisation have described morale as “rock bottom” in the wake of the revelations last week that Sweeney earned £1.1 million last year, including an extra performance bonus of £358,000 while five other executive directors shared almost £1 million between them despite posting a record £37.9 million deficit and recent job losses.

“Staff morale is as low as it can be and people are angry,” said one source. “People are completely and utterly astounded that they are paid so much.”

Having recently gone through a redundancy programme that resulted in 42 people losing their jobs and seeing their annual staff Christmas party cancelled (it has been replaced with smaller departmental events) because of the optics of having a company-wide celebration when colleagues have lost their jobs, they understandably want answers.

Some do not expect Sweeney to be challenged, however. No one knows when the next round of redundancies might come. Probably best to keep your head down.

Well, let me speak on their behalf. They are wondering how it is justifiable for such staggering largesse at a time when the organisation admits in its annual report is facing an “underlying ongoing operating deficit challenge”, which to everyone else means they are spending more than they are generating.

They are wondering why since he was first appointed to the job in 2019, Sweeney’s financial package has risen from £430,000 by 155 per cent in just five years during a time when the country has been rocked by a global pandemic that threatened rugby’s existence, three Premiership clubs have gone bust, the community game is on its knees and the England senior men’s team is struggling.

Should Sweeney really be paid almost seven times more than Prime Minister?

The RFU is not-for-profit organisation that is in receipt of government money and justifies increases in ticket prices at Twickenham and replica shirt sales by claiming every pound is reinvested back into the game. Should its chief executive really be paid this year just under seven times more than the Prime Minister?

The governing body did not even reach its revenue target last year and with broadcasting revenue from the next Six Nations TV deal next year expected to decline in line with the slump in the value for the Premiership and European club competitions, it is expected further costs will have to be cut in order to eradicate the deficit.

The RFU official position is that the long-term incentive plan was introduced in 2021 in recognition of the “material, voluntary, reductions in their remuneration during Covid despite the significant additional work required to run the organisation during those times”.

Yet for most companies, LTIPs are offered to staff who are over-performing and at risk of being snapped up by rivals. Was this really the case at the RFU in 2020? This was at a moment in time when everyone across the country feared for their jobs and the vast majority would have been thankful to be receiving salaries that ran up to several hundred thousand pounds. In 2020, Sweeney was paid £430,000. That figure rose to £540,000 the following year when the executive team were paid only half their bonus.

Bill Sweeney has received a one-off bonus of £358,000 in addition to his annual salary - Luke Walker/Getty Images

I have no doubt that he and the executive team worked extremely hard in challenging circumstances. So did the rest of the RFU staff. So did amateur rugby players across the country, in their respective professions and trade. So did the NHS workers. So did the key workers. So did everyone.

Was this executive team really that special that they required the promise of a huge bonus to be paid out just three years later in order not to leave?

When the RFU announced during Covid that executive staff were taking a 25 per cent cut, it turns out that the figure was actually 20 per cent for six months. The annual report for 2021 reveals that the total voluntary salary reductions amounted to “£98,000 for the six-month period.”

That accounted for Sweeney and Sue Day, the former chief financial officer. The salary cuts for the rest of the executive team are not disclosed. The £1.3 million pay-out this year when the LTIP matured also reflected that the executive team had not received any bonus for one year and a reduced bonus in the second year.

This has been described as effectively retrofitting bonuses. “How many in other organisations who did not receive annual bonuses during Covid effectively had them repaid a couple of years later?” asked one source.

Another insider said: “They were not loans, we were told they were taking those cuts for the good of the game and now they have all had it back and it is that hypocrisy that has wound everyone up.”

And what was the reaction as the game began to start up again after receiving a £135 million survival package from the government?

Widespread fury across all levels of the game

Details in the RFU’s 2022 annual report, the first year after Covid, show that the governing body’s remuneration committee approved a new bonus structure that saw Sweeney’s annual bonus rise from 45 per cent to 50 per cent and rest of the executive team’s annual bonus rise from 37.5 per cent to 42.5 per cent. These bonus payments were separate to the LTIP bonus.

The alarm bells of this crisis, which has led to widespread fury across all levels of the game, first rang when Telegraph Sport revealed that the RFU was on course to post a record deficit for the last financial year two weeks ago.

The previous record was the £30.9 million loss sustained by the governing body in 2018, which led to the resignation of then chief executive Steve Brown a year out from the World Cup in Japan. Significantly, no one in the RFU received an annual bonus that year because of the loss. The executive team could have shown similar leadership this year.

It was also the moment when the governing body first began to feel the dire financial impact of over-committing in their funding to the Premiership clubs in 2016, with their £200 million eight-year professional game agreement that was based on over-optimistic revenue growth at a time when broadcast revenues began to stall. Yet here we are eight years on and the union is still struggling to adjust its cost base to the new financial landscape, and with ticket-price increases at Twickenham.

Even the recent welcome boost to the RFU’s finances, with the £100 million deal with Allianz, the German insurance company, to rename Twickenham, may not be as significant as first thought, with one insider claiming it involved “smoke and mirrors”.

The RFU at the time of the announcement in August described the deal as “transformative, not only to the elite men’s and women’s teams but also aims to have a positive impact on community clubs around the country. It will see Allianz and the RFU offer significant support to the grassroots game through financial investment that aims to secure future investment into the community game.”

Yet buried in the annual report that was published last Monday, was the detail that the deal is over the course of 13 years, rather than 10, and is therefore less lucrative than first reported. That would make the value of the deal worth £7.7 million per year, rather than £10 million.

Insiders have revealed that the deal is actually worth closer to £4 million of ‘new money’ per year into the organisation, as the governing body had already agreed a £3.5 million deal to renew their sponsorship with British Airways as a ‘tier one’ sponsor at board level before the RFU backed out and instead pushed ahead with selling the stadium naming rights. British Airways, despite their frustration were pursued to do a second-tier deal worth around £1 million, which effectively means that £2.5 million of the £7.7 million was not new money.

With the Allianz deal brought in by a leading sports agency, it is estimated that it is likely to have been paid around 10 per cent of the deal (£770,000). There are also other associated ‘costs of sale’ to the RFU, such as tickets and hospitality, England player appearances and other value-in-kind costs that have been estimated by one industry expert to be around £400,000.

It has also been said that the deal is likely to be linked to key performance indicators, in particular around media exposure and value, which means the RFU may not receive the full payment if it does not achieve those levels.

“Previously when the proposal of selling the naming rights at Twickenham was raised at RFU board level, it was knocked back on the grounds that William Webb Ellis would turn in his grave,” said one source. “It looks like they really did sell off the family silver for not a lot.”

The tipping point in this crisis came on Wednesday night, when Telegraph Sport revealed that five executive directors had received almost £1 million, as well as Sweeney’s £1.1 million package. While the LTIP bonus scheme had been mentioned in the remuneration section of the annual report, it only provided specific details of the bonus paid to chief executive Sweeney of £358,000. It also stated that Day, who resigned to take up a job with the Football Association, had also received an extra bonus to take her salary up from £509,000 to £554,000, even though she did not qualify for the LTIP as she had resigned before it matured.

But the total cost of the package was also buried on page 96 in the “notes to financial statements”. The RFU declared that total compensation paid to “key management personnel” rose from £2.8 million last year to £4.9 million. The increase is partly down to “the payout of the Long-Term Incentive Plan which accounts for £1.3 million and the increase in executive directors”.

“Remuneration should be listed in the remuneration section of the report,” said one source. “There is a feeling that they tried to hide this because they knew what the reaction would be.”

The RFU council members were also not given the annual report in advance of their meeting as is normally the case, raising suspicions that the leadership did not want it to come under full scrutiny.

It is understood there is also a debate ongoing about whether or not the full extent of the LTIP payments had been made fully clear to the board members when it was established.

Yet it is easy to get lost in the detail. Ultimately the executive team could have chosen not to have accepted the bonuses. The RFU chair, Tom Ilube, could have stepped in and raised the issue about the optics of making such a staggering payment when the union was expected to post a record deficit. Where was the leadership? Can the executive team really look in the mirror and know this is right and fair? Did no one think how this would look to their members across the country who are trying to keep grassroots clubs afloat and worrying about declining participation numbers of their adult men’s teams?

Telegraph Sport revealed on Thursday that council members are attempting to garner support for the 20 votes that are required to call for an emergency meeting in order to table a vote of no confidence in Ilube and to put pressure on the board to sack Sweeney. We also learnt that the England squad had been angered by the bonus payments to the executive team, given that they had happily taken 25 per cent cuts in match fees in 2020 for the good of the game. There is outrage, too, within the Premiership clubs as well as at grassroots level.

Yet the official line back from the RFU is that the council will not revolt and the board is fully supportive of Sweeney. On Sunday, it emerged that RFU president Rob Udwin had written a letter to council members and past presidents doubling down on the position that the “RFU was in good shape” and instead taking aim at the media.

“Media attacks based on spinning information in a manner that sells newspapers or attracts online click-throughs can be very painful at times and impacts us all,” writes Udwin. “But this is the price of governing a high-profile sport and taking on the important challenges for the long-term health of the game that we all love.”

RFU president Rob Udwin sent an email to council members doubling down on the governing body’s position

To provide some counter-balance, this was a post from Lionel Barber, the highly esteemed journalist who edited the Financial Times for 15 years: “This is a reward for mediocrity/failure on a grand scale. Almost as bad as banksters in global financial crisis.”

Udwin should know there are many of us who love the game and these points are raised not for clickbait but to reflect the widespread furore in the game at all levels.

On Sunday, my colleague Daniel Schofield produced a brilliant but concerning investigation into the decline of the number of men’s teams in England, including the fact that 174 clubs have withdrawn from the RFU’s competition structure over the past 22 years.

I suggest that Ilube should go and spend the day at Yardley & District RFC and hear whether they think Sweeney deserved his bonus on top of an 8.5 per cent rise in his salary last year.

Yasmin Diamond, the chair of the RFU’s remuneration committee should go and talk to Mike Harrison, who captained England to the first World Cup in 1987, about the demise of his beloved club Wakefield, and explain to him why it was necessary to pay Day a golden goodbye bonus ahead of starting a lucrative job at the FA.

What happens next is up to the RFU. We have been used to revolts before, as recently as last year when Telegraph Sport revealed that 30 members of the 65-strong RFU council had signed a letter outlining a series of fears, claiming the board was “providing insufficient leadership, controls, and scrutiny over the performance of the RFU executive”.

What has struck a chord with so many this time is remembering what the game went through during Covid and now seeing those who were meant to offer leadership and sacrifice found wanting. It was left to one weary club official to capture the mood: “We were told we were all in this together. So now we know.”