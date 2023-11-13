Inside Sam Bankman-Fried’s Prison Visit From Parents
Sam Bankman-Fried’s parents visited him in federal lockup on Tuesday and then flew home to California to resume their lives while they await his sentencing, The Wall Street Journal reports. The couple, Stanford Law professors, wanted “to assure him he has a life worth living” even as he faces decades in prison for misappropriating billions of dollars, the newspaper said. The disgraced crypto titan’s father, Joseph Bankman, is expected to begin teaching at Stanford again, although the school declined to comment on that.
