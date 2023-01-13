Inside the Russian prison where all is not as it seems

Ilya Yashin is being held in the SIZO 1 prison in Izhevsk

When doctors in one of Russia’s notorious prisons examined their latest guest, they were pleasantly surprised.

After probing his mouth, physicians told Ilya Yashin to politely pass their compliments onto his dentist in the free world.

“They spoke highly of my lungs and said my heart was doing a good job,” says the 39-year-old opposition politician jailed for speaking out against Vladimir Putin’s war.

The cordial introduction to the SIZO 1 prison in Izhevsk, an austere former abattoir and the Kremlin critic’s new home for the next decade or so, did not end there.

Contrary to the aggressive propaganda beaming from a TV set in his cell, Mr Yashin, who passed hand-written replies to The Telegraph via his lawyer this week, said he has not yet encountered any hostility towards him.

'Respectful and sympathetic'

“In the prisons of Moscow and Udmurtia where I was recently moved to, I’ve come across a surprisingly respectful and sympathetic attitude from inmates and guards alike,” Mr Yashin writes in a 12-page letter, penned with a steady hand.

“The popularity of war in Russian society is quite exaggerated as far as I can see.”

Mr Yashin was one of the last remaining public opposition voices left in Russia when he was jailed in December for daring to speak out about war crimes in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha.

A Moscow councilman and host of a popular YouTube channel, Mr Yashin defied a new law signed by Putin in the aftermath of the invasion that made it a crime to refer to the invasion as a “war”, let alone speak out about Russian atrocities.

Ilya Yashin (centre) is charged with 'discrediting' the Russian army - YURI KOCHETKOV/AFP

His speeches online battled against Putin’s propaganda media, which label anti-war Russians as traitors and claim just a tiny minority of Western-leaning Muscovites are opposed to the war.

Behind bars, Mr Yashin says cheerfully, reality could not be much more different.

He tells The Telegraph he rarely sees people who support the war or Kremlin policies.

Even those sent to war to fight have their doubts, he said.

Story continues

While being shuffled from one prison to another he says he has met with numerous convicts whose cellmates had just been recruited by the Russian Wagner mercenary group to go to fight in Ukraine.

“Very rarely are those fighters motivated by Putin’s speeches,” he says.

“They take up arms out of despair: either because they’re facing 10-20 more years in prison or they do it for money.”

'Putin obssessed with money'

However, Mr Yashin admits that the Kremlin, by jailing people for social media likes and kicking students out of university for voicing sympathy for Ukrainians, has succeeded in “fostering an atmosphere of fear and repressions completely identical to the spirit of the Stalin times”.

But he says Putin is no Josef Stalin, who jailed and killed millions of his people.

He argues that unlike the Soviet dictator, Putin and his inner circle are not fanatics but - as multiple investigations into Putin’s alleged wealth suggest - “hedonists who love money and luxury too much”.

The Kremlin establishment’s habits of luxury could be its weak spot that the West needs to target, Mr Yashin says, urging for more sanctions against Putin’s supporters.

“So that Putin who once was a guarantee for corruption-gained stability for them will turn into a headache and constant source of stress.”

Harshest sentence

Most Russian dissidents fled the county last year when Putin’s draconian free speech controls were introduced.

But Mr Yashin refused to become a political exile and spoke openly on his YouTube channel about Russian atrocities in Ukraine including the massacre in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, which soon triggered criminal charges against him.

In a Kafkaesque trial this winter, a prosecutor parroted Russian propaganda, alleging that the bodies of killed residents dotting a street in Bucha were simply actors pretending to be dead.

In December, Mr Yashin was found guilty of discrediting the Russian armed forces and sentenced to 8.5 years in jail.

Mr Yashin is sentenced to 8.5 years in jail - KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP

It is believed to be the harshest sentence for over 160 people who were jailed under the same law since the start of the war. Several thousand more have been fined on the same charges.

Mr Yashin’s conscious decision to stay in Russia and go to jail for speaking out against the war in Ukraine mirrors the path that his older political allies have taken in recent years.

Boris Nemtsov turned down advice to go into exile and protested the 2014 annexation of Crimea only to be gunned down outside the Kremlin walls. Alexei Navalny defiantly returned to Russia in 2021 after a near-fatal poisoning, refusing to become a political emigre.

Ilya Yashin takes part in a march in memory of murdered Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov in 2020 - DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP

Mr Yashin’s optimism about prison seems hard to square with more lurid tales of mistreatment in the Russian penal system.

Alexei Navalny, who has the biggest following among Putin’s opponents, recently had to sue his prison colony merely to receive a pair of winter boots.

This week, more than 600 Russian doctors signed an open letter, urging the Kremlin to hospitalise Mr Navalny after he came down with a fever in a punishment cell apparently after the prison administration planted a sick man there to infect him.

Alexei Gorinov, a councilman from the same Moscow municipality where Mr Yashin served as the chairman until recently, landed in hospital over Christmas after being kept in a damp, cold cell.

The writing was always on the wall for Mr Yashin, who made his choice to stay in Russia early on despite obvious warnings.

The bespectacled young man, who has grown a beard in prison says that early this summer, a female friend was accosted by a plainclothes policeman in the street and told Mr Yashin was bad company and “already one foot in jail”.

Later, his lawyer was tipped off: either he talks his client into leaving Russia immediately, or he will go to jail.

In July, the politician was arrested ahead of his December trial.

'Heavy moral pressure'

Mr Yashin spent almost six months in different pre-trial detention centres in Moscow - including a spell in the notorious Butyrka prison, where thousands of political prisoners were executed during Josef Stalin’s Great Purge - before being sent more than 1,000km east to the prison colony in Izhevsk in Udmurtia, just before New Year’s Eve.

Butyrka prison - Stanislav Kozlovskiy

Mr Yashin is not new to jails - he has served brief sentences in police detention for his activism but getting locked up for what could be years puts “heavy moral pressure” on him, he says.

You are surrounded by people “who have lived within these walls for years”, he adds, making you feel you will never get out of here yourself.

When he knew his days were numbered as a free man in Moscow before the summer, Mr Yashin quietly arranged multiple dental and other medical appointments to get ready for the inevitable.

Now he spends most of his days reading, making notes and keeping a diary or writing replies to supporters. Regular exercises are also a must.

“I’m not going to give the authorities the pleasure of becoming an old wreck in prison,” he says.