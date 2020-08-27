Inside QAnon’s Bizarre Hollywood Invasion—and the Civil War Brewing Within Conspiracy-Land

On Saturday morning, protesters showed up to the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street in Los Angeles, carrying signs. To passing drivers, the scene looked pretty typical. There have been protests in Los Angeles nearly every day since the civil uprising in June over police brutality, and the signs’ language resembled slogans popularized by the Black Lives Matter movement. One woman scrawled “CARE NOW” on her cardboard. Another sign read: “DEFUND HOLLYWOOD.”

Among the crowd was a 28-year-old resident of Phoenix, Arizona, named Tara Nicole, one of the event’s organizers. She passed out water bottles, fliers, and signs labeled “Freedom for the Children,” the group she co-founded just under two months ago. Back in June, Nicole said, a friend suggested they form a non-profit to raise awareness about child sex-trafficking. Nicole, who claims to work as a caretaker for patients with disabilities, alleges that “half of [her] career network has worked with legitimate survivors of abuse and human trafficking.”

The result was not a nonprofit, but a group with a Weebly website, Facebook page, and GoFundMe. With her co-founder, Bhairavi Shera, Nicole planned Freedom for the Children’s first event: an “annual international multi-city” march “to expand global awareness of child exploitation and human trafficking.”

The mission statement of Freedom for the Children is broad and vague, with little information on child sex-trafficking or how it might be curbed. But on Saturday, protesters carried more specific signs, many tinged with conspiracy. One poster referenced “Frazzledrip,” an unsubstantiated conspiracy that Anthony Weiner has video footage of Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin drinking a child’s blood while wearing masks made from her skin. Another mentioned “Spirit Cooking,” a nod to performance artist Marina Abramović, whose gothic dinners became an obsession of the fringe right after they learned she once emailed John Podesta. A third protester paid blunt homage to QAnon, the gonzo cult whose adherents believe a secret agent is leaking confidential information about a global cabal of blood-drinking pedophiles on neo-Nazi-friendly message boards. His green board read: “Q.”

The protest was one of roughly 100 similar gatherings held on Saturday, united by a vague maxim to “Save the Children”—a phrase that has skyrocketed in popularity since June, primarily through Facebook. Spurred in part by the Wayfair hoax, the unfounded theory that a furniture wholesaler was trafficking kids through overpriced cabinets, the Save the Children movement has been criticized for stoking conspiracy under the guise of “raising awareness” for human trafficking. It has also caused headaches for Save The Children, the well-known humanitarian aid organization, that has lately been inundated with faulty tips about rampant pedophilia.

And the Saturday rally came to the surprise of many in Los Angeles—including the Los Angeles Police Department, who have made a habit of showing up in military gear and abusing participants at Black Lives Matter protests. “I had no idea this event took place,” said a sergeant at the nearby Hollywood and Vine LAPD station. “Our office was not familiar at all. This is the first I’ve heard of this event.”

“I wasn’t aware of it,” said a deputy at the LAPD Special Events Permitting Unit. “I don’t know if anybody was notified about it. It didn’t have a permit. There are no permits being issued right now because of COVID.”

At Saturday’s protests, the generically sympathetic, Helen Lovejoy-style concern for child well-being was often undercut with overt references to QAnon, with businesses and buildings defaced. This was not an accident. When NBC News reported on the movement last week, they found that both Nicole and her co-founder, Shera, had shared similar conspiracies involving the QAnon precursor pizzagate and misinformation about the COVID-19 pandemic on their Facebook pages, only to delete them when asked for comment.

But Nicole now claims that she never supported QAnon, pinning the group’s conspiratorial overtones squarely on her co-founder. Since Saturday, Nicole said, Freedom for the Children has fractured, allegedly due to QAnon supporters “hijacking” the movement. “I actually dropped the program Freedom for the Children, which is what I was involved in,” she said. “My other co-founder—I’m sure you’ve heard of her—she’s the one that was talking about pizzagate. I’m not a conspiracy theorist.”

