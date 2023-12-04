Inside 'Project Darwin': the plan that will revolutionise women's cricket

The eight women's regional teams centrally funded by the ECB will be handed back to the counties in 2025 - Philip Brown/Getty Images

English cricket will pour £100 million into a radical overhaul of the women’s domestic game as part of its response to a damning report into the sport’s diversity.

In response to the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket report this year, the England and Wales Cricket Board promised to “turbocharge” the women’s domestic game and has been working on plans for an overhaul in which their forecasts project an £86.7 million loss over five seasons in the hope of broadening the sport’s appeal.

Telegraph Sport can reveal the details of “Project Darwin”, the strategy for the women’s domestic game between 2025 and 2029, which will encompass:

Eight regional teams handed back to counties from 2025, with the tender process beginning next month

A three-tier system introduced

Project is forecast to cost £100.5 million across five years, but to return just £13.8 million through ticketing, sponsorship and broadcast revenue

Ambitions for equal pay in men’s and women’s domestic cricket scaled back to 70 per cent by 2029, with prize money at 55 per cent

The structure of women’s domestic cricket will be overhauled. Since 2016 it has been played in a regional format, and since 2020 there have been eight teams centrally funded by the ECB.

In the first quarter of next year it will put the eight regional teams out to tender among the counties, who will take over the running of the teams and rebrand them for the 2025 summer. The eight new teams would be announced ahead of next season, before a further tender process begins for a second tier which may not be launched until 2026.

The ECB hopes that aligning brands with longstanding men’s teams will help the women’s game mature from a performance structure designed to support the national team into a commercial product. The broad aim is to remove the total reliance on ECB to run women’s domestic cricket, to increase the number of players, and to turn it into a more popular spectator event.

The regional teams will be given back to the Test ground counties, such as Middlesex and Surrey, from 2025 - Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images for Surrey CCC

The expectation is that Tier 1 teams would largely be picked up by counties that host men’s Tests (for instance South-East Stars become Surrey and North-West Thunder become Lancashire), and Tier 2 would be picked up by smaller counties.

Story continues

The aim of Tier 2, which would be semi-professional, would be to grow the depth of women’s domestic cricket and breadth of the talent pathway. Eventually, an amateur Tier 3 would be introduced, playing a role akin to the National (formerly Minor) Counties in men’s cricket, providing a bridge between the recreational and professional game.

It is expected that the top tier will continue to play for the Charlotte Edwards Cup (T20) and Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy (50-over). Both competitions would have a full home-and-away season. There are not thought to be any current plans for a formal red-ball competition, or for promotion and relegation between the tiers, but players would move up and down when signed by counties. Women would of course also continue to play in the Hundred.

By 2029, the ECB forecasts that the women’s domestic game will be bringing in around £5.5 million. They believe that £2.4 million of that is from the next broadcast rights cycle, which begins in 2029, a fraction of what the overall deal is worth. Sky currently pay £220 million per year for English cricket.

There is also the issue of players’ payment. The ICEC report said women in the sport were treated as “second class citizens” and called for equal pay in the men’s and women’s domestic game by 2029. In documents seen by Telegraph Sport, that ambition has been scaled back to 70 per cent of domestic pay and 55 per cent of domestic prize money by 2029.

The Hundred will continue in parallel to the county T20 and 50-over competitions - Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

This issue of pay parity is complicated by men’s and women’s schedules being so different in volume: men’s teams play 14 four-day games,14 T20s and eight 50-over matches (not including knockouts), whereas even an expanded women’s schedule in 2025 would only contain 14 T20 and 14 50-over matches, excluding knockouts.

The ECB will continue to provide funding to the counties that take on teams, just as they do in the men’s game. The ECB currently spends £1.3 million per season to fund the eight women’s regions, and that figure would remain constant for Tier 1 counties until at least 2029.

However, with costs gradually rising each year (to pay for more players and coaches, and increase salaries), the counties will have to foot the remainder of the bill. In 2025, that cost would be around £400,000 for the season, but by 2029 it is expected to rise to more than £1.1 million.

The cost of taking on a team has led to some anxiety among counties. As one county insider said to Telegraph Sport: “We can barely afford what we do now [the men’s game], before you consider adding another layer of cost on”. On Friday it emerged that Gloucestershire are looking to sell their county ground and move out of Bristol to ensure their financial future.

Meanwhile, the wealthiest counties are “desperate to invest more”, according to Lancashire chairman Andy Anson. “We would like to have more professional players on bigger contracts and start building things around the women’s team,” Anson told the club’s channels last week.

Oli Slipper, the Surrey chairman, told Telegraph Sport recently that “we would love to get back a Surrey branded women’s team playing at the top level”. Both counties are exploring new grounds, in part due to increased volume of women’s cricket. Lancashire have broken ground at Farington in central Lancashire, while Surrey are searching for a site. It seems likely that other counties based at Test grounds would look to pick up teams. All counties are hopeful that they could receive a windfall when teams in the Hundred are opened to private investment in the coming years.

Speaking earlier this week, chief executive Richard Gould explained the ECB’s aims in women’s domestic cricket.

“It’s a challenge because the historical ecosystem has not been there to support the women’s game,” he said. “So we need to reengineer that entire system, and we need to do it quickly. It’s a huge opportunity, when you’re trying to grow a game, why wouldn’t you want to make sure that every club in the country has men and women, girls and boys playing?

“We have lots of work going on in terms of the women’s professional structure. England, the Hundred, then below that the eight regional teams, that are performance based. They have been created in the last five or six years on a performance angle, but not necessarily a professional angle, in terms of selling tickets, marketing, communications, all the rest of it.

“The next step is to provide a vibrant professional level – i.e. people are buying tickets, taking out sponsorships – so we can have a proper system, and deliver our aims and ambitions through a sustainable network.”