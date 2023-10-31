Inside Princess Kate and Prince William's homelife: their kitchen dynamic revealed

Prince William and Princess Kate are competitive in the kitchen (Shutterstock)

Behind closed doors, we bet Prince William and Princess Kate are just like any other couple at home when they're in the kitchen, perhaps bickering about who's making dinner, or chatting as they peel the vegetables for their Sunday roast.

One person who's had an insight into the couple's dynamic in the kitchen is Great British Bake Off icon Mary Berry, who spent time with the Prince and Princess of Wales during the filming of her 2019 Christmas special, A Berry Royal Christmas.

In a new interview with S Magazine, Mary shared insider intel how Princess Kate and Prince William interact in the kitchen, sharing: "Catherine is a very good cook. She did piping, she did all sorts of things and she's competitive."

Princess Kate and Mary Berry have spent plenty of time together (Getty)

Knowing Princess Kate is always competitive with her husband, it’s no surprise to learn that that side of her comes out in the kitchen too, with Mary continuing: "They were cooking together, William and Catherine, and there was no doubt they were enjoying it.

"I remember they said, 'Well, who's won?' and I said, 'I think it's a draw.' They were so equal, it was quite right, it was a draw," Mary added.

Prince William and Princess Kate's competitive nature could in fact be key to their successful relationship, with psychotherapist and founder of Luxe Psychology PracticeJade Thomas explaining: "Competition may bring a fair amount of excitement, motivation and drive to your relationship.

"Two individuals who have a competitive streak could be considered compatible as they share similar values and will both be equally motivated," Jade continues.

Princess Kate is always competitive with her husband (Shutterstock)

Psychotherapist Dana Moinian of The Soke agrees, adding: "Being jointly competitive can serve as encouragement for both members of a couple. Competitive people generally like to move benchmarks higher and higher so when two people who are in a relationship have the same mindset as can be beneficial for them in terms of progression."

As for their skills in the kitchen, Princess Kate has proved her prowess many times over the years, getting stuck into food preparation during her public engagements, be it making bread from scratch, helping a charity make soup or decorating cakes.

The royal also bakes with her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – watch their home video taken in the kitchen as they crafted a cake in honour of the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee..

