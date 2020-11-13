Inside the PFL, the league changing the biggest question in MMA

Professional Fighters League has a number of clear goals, but the first is to ensure that the following question one day becomes extinct: “Oh, so you watch UFC?”

For a long time, MMA’s flagship promotion, the Ultimate Fighting Championship, has been mistaken for the sport itself, but there is much more out there in the world of mixed martial arts than just Dana White’s juggernaut.

And Professional Fighters League, which in the two years since its inception has already become the second-most popular MMA promotion worldwide, is out to prove that.

“The vision for PFL is really simple: to reimagine and grow the sport,” the promotion’s CEO, Peter Murray, tells The Independent.

Read more: Five UFC fights to make after Khabib’s retirement

“MMA is the growth sport of the decade – 450 million fans globally. The sport is mainstream, it’s not niche anymore. But it’s also yet to reach its peak. While other sports are maintaining eroding and older fanbases, MMA’s fanbase is the youngest in mean age among other major sports, highly diverse, all fans are very digitally engaged.

“And there’s room for more than one leader in this sport. It really didn’t make sense to launch a copycat product; others have done that, came and went, so we really looked at the needs of fighters and fans – avid MMA fans and then broader sports fans.”

In 2018, the PFL arrived after acquiring World Series of Fighting, bringing with it a fresh format to offer an alternative to the often ill-applied rankings systems and increasingly stale propositions of “super fights” that its competitors supply. In the American promotion, fighters earn three points for a win, one for a draw and zero for a loss – a set-up familiar to football fans all around the world. Bonus points are distributed for each round won, as well as for early finishes.

View photos PFL champions celebrate on New Year’s Eve 2019Ryan Loco More

Come the end of the regular season, the eight fighters with the most points in each weight class advance to the post-season play-offs. On New Year’s Eve, the two athletes left in each weight class face off against one another with their division’s championship and $1million in prize money on the line.

“Our format makes so much sense,” says Murray, a former senior executive with the NFL. “There’s so much manufacturing that’s gone on [in other companies]. Let’s leave it to the fighters. Our approach really appeals to them in that they earn their way – there’s a very clear, transparent path to a championship, and fans are assured that the best athletes will be fighting against each other in the post-season. And there’s a lot on the line every year.

“The format works for other major sports and leagues, including the NBA and football, so we were convinced that it would work in MMA – and it absolutely has.”

Broadcast and social media statistics around the PFL – which airs in 160 countries and is partnered with ESPN, Sky Sports and DAZN among other networks – point to a pace of growth that mirrors that of the sport itself. There’s also a CAA licensing deal that positions the PFL alongside Premier League sides Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and Tottenham, as well as the Harlem Globetrotters and golf’s PGA Tour. The coronavirus pandemic, however, threatened to bring the league’s progress to an abrupt halt, forcing the cancellation of the 2020 season. Murray admits it felt too soon in the PFL’s journey to present a modified take on its usual format while also putting fighter, fan and staff safety at risk.

Story continues