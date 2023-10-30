Inside Panthers’ game-winning field goal + Trial scheduled for SC mom charged in death of 4-year-old
Hey, everyone! Drew here. Happy Monday!
How about that Panthers win yesterday! It’s just nice to win one.
Let’s get to the news.
1. Penalties, prayers, redemption: Inside Eddy Piñeiro’s game-winning Panthers kick
With three seconds left in yesterday’s game, Eddy Piñeiro prepared himself for the game-winning field goal as he always does.
He said a prayer, discussed his kicking line with holder Johnny Hekker — and reminded himself to rely on muscle memory.
Alex Zietlow takes you inside Piñeiro’s kick.
2. Trial scheduled for Rock Hill mom charged in death of 4-year-old found dead in dresser
Rock Hill police in May 2020 found a disabled, special needs 4-year-old girl dead in a dresser drawer.
Jackleen Elizabeth Mullen, the mother of India Heavenly Lacey Martin, is now scheduled to go on trial tomorrow for charges of murder and homicide by child abuse, according to the York County Clerk of Court online trial docket and prosecutors.
Andrew Dys with the latest.
3. NC Republican group injects hot-button national issues into Huntersville election
A few weeks ago, a Republican political group sent out a flyer in an attempt to warn Huntersville voters.
The flyers came just weeks before the Nov. 7 election and warned about “dangerous Democrat activists” trying to “take over town hall.”
Evan Moore shares more on the group behind the flyers.
4. Can Mooresville solve its greatest challenges? We asked the candidates for mayor
Last Friday, The Charlotte Observer, Neighborhood TV and WSOC-TV hosted a forum where Mooresville’s two mayoral candidates debated issues.
Candidates Chris Carney and Bobby Compton addressed questions about packed roads, the proposed Red Line commuter rail, Josh’s Farmers Market and renaming roads tied to white supremacy.
Watch a full replay of the forum here.
---
