Inside Panthers’ game-winning field goal + Trial scheduled for SC mom charged in death of 4-year-old

Hey, everyone! Drew here. Happy Monday!

How about that Panthers win yesterday! It’s just nice to win one.

Let’s get to the news.

Carolina Panthers place kicker Eddy Pineiro, center, is hoisted by his teammates after making the winning field goal during the game against the Texans at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023. The Panthers beat the Texans, 15-13.

With three seconds left in yesterday’s game, Eddy Piñeiro prepared himself for the game-winning field goal as he always does.

He said a prayer, discussed his kicking line with holder Johnny Hekker — and reminded himself to rely on muscle memory.

Alex Zietlow takes you inside Piñeiro’s kick.

Rock Hill man sentenced in federal drug case.

Rock Hill police in May 2020 found a disabled, special needs 4-year-old girl dead in a dresser drawer.

Jackleen Elizabeth Mullen, the mother of India Heavenly Lacey Martin, is now scheduled to go on trial tomorrow for charges of murder and homicide by child abuse, according to the York County Clerk of Court online trial docket and prosecutors.

Andrew Dys with the latest.

The Charlotte Observer along with Neighborhood TV and WSOC hosted a Huntersville mayoral forum at Red Rocks Cafe in Birkdale Village on Friday, Oct. 20.

A few weeks ago, a Republican political group sent out a flyer in an attempt to warn Huntersville voters.

The flyers came just weeks before the Nov. 7 election and warned about “dangerous Democrat activists” trying to “take over town hall.”

Evan Moore shares more on the group behind the flyers.

Mooresville mayoral candidates Chris Carney and Bobby Compton debated growth and other issues during a Charlotte Observer, WSOC-TV and NeighborhoodTV forum at FeedNC Oct. 27, 2023.

Last Friday, The Charlotte Observer, Neighborhood TV and WSOC-TV hosted a forum where Mooresville’s two mayoral candidates debated issues.

Candidates Chris Carney and Bobby Compton addressed questions about packed roads, the proposed Red Line commuter rail, Josh’s Farmers Market and renaming roads tied to white supremacy.

Watch a full replay of the forum here.

