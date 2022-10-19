Inside One Of The First Black Hair Salons In London

L'Oréal Blackett
·4 min read

This story was originally published on Unbothered UK in honor of Black History Month in the UK...

When Black men and women began migrating from across the Caribbean to Britain between 1948 and 1971 — The Windrush Generation —  they were told to bring a selection of afro hair products and tools such as “pressing combs”, because there would be absolutely no hair salons able to cater for their hair. As my grandmother, who travelled to Manchester from Antigua in the 1950s, remembers it, when she first arrived on British soil the cold weather was so shock-inducing it reduced her to tears. Her head of long coily brown hair (her much-beloved crown) was never the same again and wigs styled in ways popular with white women became her saving grace. It’s a common story. According to The National Archives, it was so difficult to manage afro hair in Britain, some Caribbean women would simply cut their hair off.

It was in 1955, as Black women struggled to live up to white beauty standards, when entrepreneur Carmen Maingot opened what’s believed to be Britain’s first salon in London’s North Kensington, offering hair-straightening services to Black women. A few years later, Winifred Atwell, a renowned pianist from Trinidad, set up The Winifred Atwell salon in Brixton, South London — an area with the highest population of Caribbean people in the country.

Atwell, born in 1914, was already raking in accomplishments after moving to England from Tuna Puna, Trinidad, via the US, in 1946. As Refinery29 detailed for Black History Month, Atwell, also a trained pharmacist, followed her musical passions to prestigious The Royal Academy of Music, where she was discovered when singing in London clubs. Atwell soon released a series of boogie-woogie and ragtime hits, becoming the first Black musician on UK charts, selling over 20 million records. And in 1952, her recording of “Black And White Rag” propelled her to stardom. In total, she had 11 UK top 10 hits including “Britannia Rag“, “Let’s Have Another Party” and “The Poor People of Paris“.

It was during the height of her fame and glamorous TV performances, that Atwell’s Black fans would reportedly send her letters asking her where she got her hair done in the UK. Canadian actress Isabelle Lucas, who played Norman Beaton’s wife in the hit Black British TV series The Fosters and featured in longstanding soap Eastenders, was among the Black women looking for hair guidance. Per various archives, Lucas wrote, “In those days there were no Black salons for Black women in this country. Black women styled their hair in their kitchens. I needed advice on how to straighten and style my hair, but I didn’t know any Black women in Britain. I had only heard about Winifred Atwell.” After looking Winifred up in London’s directory, Lucas was invited to the star’s home in Hampstead where she gifted hair straightening irons.

Atwell identified the lack of Black hairdressing in England (after reportedly experiencing a botched hairstyle herself) and opened her salon in South London where she had “business connections.” The salon was a luxurious space near to Brixton railway station that caught the eye of the local press. Atwell taught English hairdressers how to treat Black hair, and reportedly, using her pharmaceutical background helped design new treatments for Black haircare, as well as makeup that matched Black skin tones.

The Winifred Atwell salon caught fire during the Brixton riots in 1981, and Atwell passed away in 1983 shortly after her move to Sydney. Today, a plaque remembering both Winifred Atwell’s achievements and services to her community remains in the salon’s place, and Brixton is a hot spot for Black hairdressers and services. Researchers suggest that Atwell’s salon was a catalyst in the move from amateur domestic hairdressing to public Black salons in the area and across England. As of 2021, the UK only has 314 afro-hairdressing salons out of almost 45,000 registered hair and beauty salons and Black women’s calls for better services for Black hair types still ring out across the United Kingdom. Still, the legacy of Black British hairstyling and entrepreneurship has long continued through the UK’s African braiders and modern hair stylists, who make sure our hair is catered for.

Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

These Y2K Rave Photos Capture Black British Joy

COVID Ruined Afro Hair Salons But Women Adapted

Were The 90s Hair Relaxer Girls Natural All Along?

Latest Stories

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al

  • Blondin, Howe claim 1,500m titles at Canadian Long Track Championships

    The third day of the Canadian Long Track Championships in Quebec City saw Ivanie Blondin and Connor Howe win gold in their respective 1,500-metre races at the Centre de glace Intact Assurance. The three-time Olympian from Ottawa set a new track record in the event on Saturday with a time of one minute 55.509 seconds. It was her fifth medal and second national title of the competition after winning the women's 1,000m on Friday. "It has been a long three days, but every race kept getting better an

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • Russia says doping case against Nichushkin dropped

    MOSCOW (AP) — A years-old doping case against Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin has been dropped by the International Ice Hockey Federation, the Russian Hockey Federation said on Tuesday. The RHF said “the IIHF informed Nichushkin that all charges against the player have been dropped" and it would not attempt to suspend him. The RHF said this followed “the results of additional analyses” at a drug-testing laboratory in Switzerland. The IIHF did not immediately respond to a request for

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • Record of 23 Canadians on opening-night rosters as NBA season tips off

    The rise of basketball talent coming from north of the border only continues to grow as the years pass. A record 23 Canadians will be on opening-night rosters as the NBA tips off its regular season on Tuesday. It's the ninth consecutive season Canada is the second-most represented country in the league, behind only the United States. The previous record of players for Canada was 18 from last season. "That just goes to show the growth of the game globally as well. We've continued to see that the

  • Stars top Predators 5-1 to sweep home-and-home set

    DALLAS (AP) — Roope Hintz scored twice, Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists and the Dallas Stars finished a home-and-home sweep of the Nashville Predators with a 5-1 victory Saturday night. Jake Oettinger made 29 saves as the Stars won their home opener two nights after the young standout goalie stopped 30 shots in a 4-1 victory that spoiled the Predators' first game of the season in Nashville. Nino Niederreiter scored his fourth goal in four games for the Predators, who started the seaso

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators provided plenty of entertainment in their home opener Tuesday night with a 7-5 win over the Boston Bruins. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd into a frenzy and the noise grew as the newly acquired Claude Giroux, who calls Ottawa home, opened the sc

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Avalanche keep goalie-challenged Wild winless in 6-3 victory

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored the go-ahead goal midway through the second period and Nathan Mackinnon had a goal and two assists for the Colorado Avalanche, who beat Minnesota 6-3 on Monday night to keep the Wild winless. Ben Meyers and Samuel Girard scored in the first period for the Avalanche to put the first start for Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson with his new team in immediate trouble. Josh Manson added an insurance goal for the Avs in the third period, and Valeri Nichushkin ta

  • Canadian forward Jonathan David scores twice for Lille, leads all Ligue 1 goal-scorers

    STRASBOURG, France — Canadian Jonathan David scored twice in Lille's 3-0 win over Strasbourg on Friday to lead the French league with nine goals in 11 games this season. The 22-year-old from Ottawa tops Brazil's Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, who have eight goals apiece for Paris Saint-German, and Lorient's Terem Moffi who is also on eight. David, who has goals in four straight league games, scored in the 41st minute from the penalty spot after Brazilian defender Ismaily was called for a foul. His se

  • Flyers beat Lightning 3-2 for 3rd comeback win in a row

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Carter Hart stopped 37 shots, Noah Cates broke a tie in the third period and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Tuesday night for their third straight comeback victory to open the season. Hart made a pad save in a breakaway by Brayden Point in the first period and improved to 1-5-1 against Tampa Bay. Cates completed the rally from a two-goal deficit by scoring from the slot after a turnover with 7:16 left. Steven Stamkos had two power-play goals and ex

  • Canadian star Alphonso Davies returns to action with Bayern Munich after head injury

    MUNICH — Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who suffered a cranial bruise after taking a boot to the head last weekend, was back in action Sunday as Bayern Munich blanked SC Freiburg 5-0 in Bundesliga play. The win at Allianz Arena moved Bayern (5-1-4) up one place into second, dropping Freiburg (5-2-3) to third. Davies played the full 90 minutes and was clocked at 36 km/h during the match. The 21-year-old from Edmonton made his presence felt early, blasting a left-footed shot just high from the edg

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — If Tuesday's home opener was any indication of what’s to come, then this Ottawa Senators' season is going to be wildly entertaining. The Senators beat the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre with seven different players scoring. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd in

  • Toronto FC takes MLS pay to new heights with US$14 million for Lorenzo Insigne

    Toronto FC has taken MLS pay to new heights with Italian star Lorenzo Insigne making US$14 million annually, according to new figures released by the Major League Soccer Players Association. At $14 million, Insigne's annual average guaranteed compensation is $5.187 million (all figures in U.S. dollars) more than Chicago's Xherdan Shaqiri, who topped the May salary figures at $8.153 million. Shaqiri drops to No. 2 in the latest salary figures, with Los Angeles Galaxy forward Javier Hernandez thir