Inside One Fifth, the Revived Restaurant Where Bourdain Once Cooked and the ‘SNL’ Cast Used to Hang

Tori Latham
·3 min read

Welcome to Marc Forgione’s house. Well, not literally, but the chef and restaurateur’s newest spot, One Fifth, is meant to be an approximation of what someone might experience when visiting the Forgione household.

“The whole concept was kind of based on … the way that we eat when we’re at home when we get the family together,” he told me while sitting in the restaurant’s bar area on a pre-opening night meant for friends and family. “We don’t really hang out in the living room and watch the game. We’re all kind of cooks and chefs, and we hang out in the kitchen/dining room. And we just keep making food.”

More from Robb Report

To that end, One Fifth’s menu of Italian fare is meant to be shared, featuring a selection of cicchetti and antipasti, homemade pastas, Roman-style pinsas and a few larger meat and fish dishes. Many plates source their ingredients from the nearby Union Square Greenmarket, such as the slightly tangy Tonjes mozzarella that accompanies an eggplant caponata. The pasta, while delicious, also serves as a bit of a show: Forgione had the pasta-making station set up in the front room, so diners can watch chefs prepare both the fresh extruded pasta (like red pepper rigatoni, in which pepper juice gives the pasta a beautiful reddish hue) and the hand-rolled pasta (like the silky pork-belly ravioli with bottarga, one of my personal favorites).

Red pepper rigatoni with duck sausage - Credit: Evan Sung
Red pepper rigatoni with duck sausage - Credit: Evan Sung

Evan Sung

The pinsa, an ancient-grain flatbread similar to pizza, is a particular highlight. Forgione worked on the recipe with his dad, the legendary chef Larry Forgione (An American Place), and it’s been in the works for about six years, the younger Forgione said. At One Fifth, their pinsa takes on classic toppings such as garlic, parmesan, pecorino and ricotta or cherry tomatoes, burrata and basil. But it also stands up to more elaborate accoutrements, with a clam, ‘nduja, potato and gremolata version remaining crispy yet surprisingly creamy in flavor.

The food is accompanied by a robust beverage program headed up by Scott Woltz, who works with Forgione at his other two restaurants, Peasant and Restaurant Marc Forgione. Here, American and Italian producers make up the bulk of the wine list, and each week the restaurant features one-off reserve bottles, which it displays in a beautiful wooden case behind the host stand. The cocktails lean toward the lighter side, with a number of gin options, and to emphasize the restaurant’s Italian bent, amaro is offered from all 20 of the country’s distinct regions.

Carrot cake - Credit: Evan Sung
Carrot cake - Credit: Evan Sung

Evan Sung

One Fifth is a family affair in more ways than one, and Forgione wanted that feeling to translate to the restaurant’s vibe. It’s a very cozy and welcoming space, and walking through the dining rooms really does feel like walking through someone’s home, with deep wood paneling and photographs lining the walls.

Those photos and other artworks, by the way, all mean something: The One Fifth location is quite historic, and Forgione and his team wanted to be a “steward of the space,” as one of his partners, Sabato Sagaria, put it to me. In its past lives, the restaurant was frequented by New York stars such as Robert Mapplethorpe and the old Saturday Night Live crew, and chefs like Anthony Bourdain spent time in the kitchen. The new restaurant’s décor helps tell that tale, with a lot of the vintage finds coming from the building’s longtime superintendent.

Now, with One Fifth open as of Tuesday, Forgione and his team are hoping to add to that story, making new memories to mix in with those of the restaurant’s iconic setting. “I’m the luckiest chef in the city,” Forgione said. “It’s like a dream.”

Click here to see all the photos of One Fifth.

Smashed burrata with peaches and cucumber
Smashed burrata with peaches and cucumber

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • River Lions ride 23-0 run to quarter-final win over Nighthawks

    The Niagara River Lions rode a strong second quarter performance that included a 23-0 run to grab a 99-78 victory over the visiting Guelph Nighthawks on Saturday and advance to the Canadian Elite Basketball League semifinals. EJ Onu put on a dominant performance with 28 points, three blocks and six rebounds as Niagara set the CEBL record for the most points in a post-season quarter with 36 in the second frame. The River Lions (13-7) would have been the home team in the quarter-final as the highe

  • World Juniors: Why it's impossible to cover this year's tournament normally

    This summer's World Juniors tournament feels like a forced obligation.

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Montreal's Auger-Aliassime ready for long-awaited return to hometown tournament

    Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was a fledgling teenager when he last played at the National Bank Open in his hometown. He'll make his return to IGA Stadium as a top-10 player on the ATP Tour and a tournament headliner. "I do embrace this position and I worked to be in this position," Auger-Aliassime said Sunday. "I'd rather be where I am today than anywhere else." Ranked ninth in the world, the six-foot-four right-hander is the only seeded Canadian player at No. 6. Denis Shapovalov of Richmond

  • Canadian junior Weekes falls to Germany's Altmaier in National Bank Open debut

    MONTREAL — It was just a few short years ago that Jaden Weekes was at IGA Stadium as a fan with dreams of one day playing on the ATP Tour circuit. On Saturday, the 17-year-old Montreal native took the next step in his tennis journey by making his National Bank Open debut — on centre court no less — as a wild-card entry in the qualifying draw. Weekes held his own against Germany's Daniel Altmaier before dropping a 6-3, 6-4 decision in one hour 27 minutes. "I mean it's surreal … it was the first t

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S

  • Toronto FC gets two goals from Osorio, two from Italy in 4-3 win over Nashville

    NASHVILLE — Two goals from a local boy and another two made in Italy. Toronto FC put on a show Saturday. Sure there were some rough spots and a nervy ending but Toronto's 4-3 win in Nashville ended a 19-game winless stretch on the road while showing its newly revamped side is headed in the right direction. "A really important win. … A lot of big positives," said coach Bob Bradley. Jonathan Osorio, a product of Brampton, Ont., scored twice and Italians Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne ad

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Toronto Argonauts rally for 34-20 home victory over Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    TORONTO — Benoit Marion and the Toronto Argonauts' punt-coverage team added to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats fourth-quarter woes Saturday night. Marion returned a blocked punt 24 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to rally Toronto to a wild 34-20 home win over Hamilton. After Trevor Hoyte blocked Michael Domagala's punt, Marion picked up the loose ball and ran it in 2:37 into the fourth quarter to break a 17-17 tie. Marion's TD came moments after Boris Bede's 44-yard field goal sailed wide, thanks to a

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is moving on to the quarterfinals at the National Bank Open after a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Britain's Cameron Norrie at IGA Stadium. The sixth seed from Montreal broke Norrie's serve late in the second set before serving out for the victory. Norrie, the ninth seed, beat the Canadian in the semifinals last week in Los Cabos, Mexico. It was his first victory over Auger-Aliassime in five tries on the ATP Tour. Earlier in the day, fourth-seeded Casper Ruud of

  • Back from England, Richie Laryea picks up where he left off with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Richie Laryea wasted little time resuming his Toronto FC career. After arriving late Thursday following a seven-hour flight from England, Laryea trained in Toronto on Friday before flying to Nashville. On Saturday, he played 64 minutes in his TFC return on loan from England's Nottingham Forest — his first start for the MLS club since last November's 1-0 loss to CF Montreal in the Canadian Championship final. "A little bit of a hectic 72 hours, but I wouldn't trade it for anything," Lar

  • Ashleigh Buhai takes 5-shot lead at Women's British Open

    MUIRFIELD, Scotland (AP) — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women's British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday. Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory. The South African also led this tournament in 2019 at Woburn after the second round but finished fifth, her best result at a major. Buhai is in a much stronger position at Muirfield after a round that included eight birdies before a lone bogey on the last hole, givin

  • Kim arrives on PGA Tour with a 61 to win Wyndham Championship

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Joohyung “Tom” Kim announced his arrival on the PGA Tour when the 20-year-old South Korean closed with a 9-under 61 for a five-shot victory in the Wyndham Championship on Sunday, making him the second-youngest winner on tour since World War II. A marathon day because of storm delays turned into a sprint for Kim. He finished the third round in the morning and was two shots behind, and then shot 27 on the front nine to leave the rest of the field in his wake. No one came cl