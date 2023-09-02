Go Inside Olivia Palermo's Glam Night at the 2023 Venice Film Festival (Exclusive)

The star shares her behind-the-scenes prep ahead of her appearance at the 'Finalmente L'Alba' premiere during the 2023 Venice Film Festival

Courtesy of Johannes Huebl Olivia Palermo heads to the 'Finalmente L'Alba' premiere at the 2023 Venice Film Festival

Olivia Palermo knows how to make an entrance — and for her trip to the Finalmente L'Alba premiere at the Venice Film Festival, she took PEOPLE inside the prep behind that unforgettable moment.

The founder and CCO of the Olivia Palermo Group and her husband Johannes Huebl attended the premiere as guests of Campari.

The couple arrived in Venice the morning of the event from Munich, where they had a brief respite after the F1 Grand Prix in Amsterdam.

As Palermo had been traveling, Giambattista Valli and Tamara Ralph “were both kind enough” to send gowns to the “stunning” Venice Venice Hotel where she was staying, Palermo tells PEOPLE.

See what dress she chose, how she accessorized and more in the exclusive gallery ahead.

The Squad's All Here

Courtesy of Johannes Huebl Olivia Palermo gets ready to attend the 'Finalmente L'Alba' premiere at the 2023 Venice Vilm Festival

"After a quick bite to eat, I got into the glam chair with my long time European makeup artist Sam Tsan, a lead pro artist at Charlotte Tilbury, and hairstylist Philipp Verheyen. I always listen to electronic house music (more melodic than dance though) to keep the vibes energized as its a long night ahead."

Makeup Must-Haves

Courtesy of Sam Tsan Olivia Palermo gets ready to attend the 'Finalmente L'Alba' premiere at the 2023 Venice Vilm Festival

"I love a Charlotte Tilbury glam table! I’ve known Charlotte herself forever, and even have my own Hot Lips shade "In Love with Olivia," but tonight was all about their iconic Pillowtalk shade and overall red carpet glam. Sam is so talented, she has been doing my makeup when I am in Europe for probably over a decade now."

One Major Gown

Courtesy of Olivia Palermo Olivia Palermo gets ready to attend the 'Finalmente L'Alba' premiere at the 2023 Venice Vilm Festival

"I decided to go with the pale pink silk crepe off-the-shoulder gown by Tamara Ralph Haute Couture. I loved the silk petal adorned sleeves."

Final Touches

Courtesy of Johannes Huebl Olivia Palermo gets ready to attend the 'Finalmente L'Alba' premiere at the 2023 Venice Vilm Festival

"Tamara Ralph, whose debut show I attended during Paris Couture in July, arranged for a seamstress to meet me and do a proper fitting. My fashion philosophy is no matter whether something is from Zara or Couture, proper tailoring is essential!"

Story continues

Gem of a Necklace

Courtesy of Olivia Palermo Olivia Palermo gets ready to attend the 'Finalmente L'Alba' premiere at the 2023 Venice Vilm Festival

"No red carpet look is complete without a little glitz! And I am most definitely a jewelry girl. While my new short hair is great for an earring moment, I think the neckline of the dress called for a necklace. The vivid pink of the rubellite in this yellow gold Marco Bicego convertible lariat pendant fit the bill perfectly." [Palermo paired the eye-catching piece with a stack of gold and diamond Marco Bicego rings.]

Ready for Her Close Up

Courtesy of Philipp Verheyen Olivia Palermo gets ready to attend the 'Finalmente L'Alba' premiere at the 2023 Venice Vilm Festival

"After I munched on a few macadamia nuts and finished my oat milk cappuccino it was time for final looks!"

Riding in Style

Courtesy of Jeoffrey Romano Olivia Palermo and husband Johannes Huebl head to the 'Finalmente L'Alba' premiere at the 2023 Venice Film Festival

"And off my husband, Johannes Huebl, and I went into the Venetian sunset via water taxi!"

Almost There

Courtesy of Johannes Huebl Olivia Palermo heads to the 'Finalmente L'Alba' premiere at the 2023 Venice Film Festival

"Keeping the glam safe while en route to the theater. See you on the red carpet!"

Lights, Camera, Action!

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Olivia Palermo attends the 'Finalmente L'Alba' premiere at the 2023 Venice Film Festival

"The pink hue really complimented my recent tan (thank you Comporta!). Overall, I just felt really pretty and confident."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.