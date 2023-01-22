Inside N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s ‘Catastrophic’ Meltdown Over One Judge

Jake Lahut
·7 min read
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

Late last year, Gov. Kathy Hochul sought the input of New York’s most powerful labor unions as she weighed a critical decision: who to appoint as chief judge of the Empire State’s highest court.

The freshly elected Democrat offered up a list of potential candidates for her labor allies to consider. According to three sources with knowledge of the discussions, there was only one name on the list that bothered them.

That name ended up being the one that Hochul announced as her nominee: Hector LaSalle.

From labor unions to abortion rights groups, key Democratic constituencies came out of the woodwork to oppose LaSalle, currently a high-ranking state judge, as Hochul promoted his nomination.

The concerns centered on what critics described as LaSalle’s conservative bias on issues like abortion access and labor rights—leaving Democrats to wonder why Hochul would install him at the top of a court that had a conservative majority for much of the reign of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

New York’s New Guv Is Staring at a Massive Conflict of Interest

Despite the backlash, Hochul plowed forward with LaSalle’s nomination. She applied “the Cuomo playbook without the Cuomo power,” as one former New York lawmaker put it.

Now, Hochul is on the brink of all-out war with her own party’s supermajority in the State Senate. On Wednesday, the State Senate Judiciary Committee held the highly-anticipated hearing on LaSalle’s nomination: when it was over, the panel voted against confirming him by a vote of 10 to 9.

Apparently undaunted, Hochul has only dug in further. She took the remarkable step of retaining a top litigator in preparations to potentially sue the Senate if they don’t bring LaSalle’s nomination to the floor of the full chamber—where he could still lose a vote anyway.

Even LaSalle supporters have been left speechless at how the nomination process has turned out.

"This is a shitshow,” a sitting judge told The Daily Beast, requesting anonymity to speak candidly on the controversial nomination. “There are lower court judges way less qualified and in positions to have a greater effect on everyday New Yorkers, who have been routinely confirmed by the very people complaining about LaSalle."

“This would be like if [President Joe] Biden, before he introduced Justice [Ketanji Brown] Jackson, didn’t talk to [Sens.] Sinema and Manchin to get them on board,” a New York Democratic strategist told The Daily Beast, requesting anonymity to speak candidly about behind-the-scenes recriminations over the debacle.

The drama has thrown the New York Democratic Party even deeper into chaos. Notably, the fight has defied the typical progressive-versus-establishment paradigm of party fights: Hochul’s moves have rankled almost every corner of the Democratic “big tent.”

Across New York, Democrats marveled not just at Hochul’s apparent miscalculations so far but her apparent willingness to add gasoline on the fire by suing the State Senate.

“She’s the governor, she has incredible amounts of power, and she’s gonna do a lawsuit against the legislature?” the strategist said at another point with an audible sigh. “Come the fuck on. It’s just pathetic and looks so weak.”

New York’s New Guv Has a ‘Very Conservative,’ Pro-NRA, Anti-Immigrant Past

Capturing the mood among Democrats in Albany, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins put out a scathing statement on Friday afternoon, warning Hochul that the Senate will not “simply act as a rubber stamp” for her wishes.

“This is a dangerous infringement on the separation of powers,” Stewart-Cousins said of a potential suit.

A sitting Democratic senator, requesting anonymity to candidly discuss the fallout, was blunt to The Daily Beast about the implications of Hochul taking them to court.

“This case has been settled,” the senator said. “Any further litigation would do a great deal of harm to the governor.”

A spokesperson for Hochul said the governor picked from a list of seven qualified candidates produced by the Commission on Judicial Nominations, as is required under the New York State Constitution.

“The Commission, which includes an appointee of the Senate, Robin Bikkal, released a list of seven and stated ‘Hon. Hector D. LaSalle, the Presiding Justice of the Appellate Division, Second Department, was found by the Commission to be well qualified for the position of Chief Judge based on his character, temperament, professional aptitude, experience, qualifications and fitness for office. He was interviewed by the Commission for the Chief Judge vacancy on November 22, 2022.’” Hazel Crampton-Hays, Hochul’s press secretary, said in a statement.

“The Governor, as is required under the Constitution, selected from that list,” she added.

Coming off a lackluster performance in what should have been a blowout win against Republican challenger Lee Zeldin in November, Hochul had already taken heat for her political strategy and faced accusations she was a drag to Democrats down the ballot. While Hochul won, New York Democrats ended up suffering unusual losses in congressional, state legislative, and local races amid an intense GOP focus on crime.

Buoyant Lee Zeldin Strays From Trump Playbook Days Before New York Election

After weeks of post-election finger pointing, New York Democrats might have been in a mood to patch things up—at least before LaSalle came into focus as Hochul’s pick to lead the state’s highest court.

Despite Senate Democrats wanting to avoid a fight, Hochul has escalated what started as an ideological debate over the judiciary’s partisan balance into a power struggle between branches of state government.

The executive vs. legislature fight could be “existential” to the legislature, as former Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou, a Manhattan progressive, has described it.

“This is called checks and balances,” the progressive tweeted at former Republican Gov. George Pataki after he announced his support of Hochul’s call for a full floor vote. “The legislature is a coequal branch of government, Governor. We learned this in social studies class.”

LaSalle’s defenders have argued that the entire debate is the product of the New York Democratic Party drifting too far to the left, and that the Senate Judiciary Committee has confirmed judges with less progressive bona fides before. Case and point: the Senate hearing for the outgoing chief judge of New York, Janet DiFiore, lasted just one hour—despite her conservative record and past affiliation with the GOP.

But the LaSalle debacle has also raised eyebrows among Empire State Democrats on two other fronts.

First, there’s what several sources described as “vetting issues” plaguing the Hochul administration, going all the way back to her first pick for lieutenant governor, Brian Benjamin, who lasted a mere seven months on the job before being indicted on federal bribery charges and subsequently resigning.

“She obviously has vetting issues,” the former lawmaker said.

“Comparison to any other appointment is also absurd,” responded Hochul’s spokesperson, Crampton-Hays, regarding the Benjamin comparison. She again cited the constitutional requirement for the governor to pick from the Commission’s list.

Pandemic ‘Hero’ Andrew Cuomo Finally Resigns in Disgrace

For other Democrats, the situation has reflected broader management and strategic issues within the Hochul administration.

“This has been, from the start, catastrophically handled from a communications and a political standpoint,” the Democratic strategist said. “They didn’t have any Senate validators, most of them were federal elected officials and Senate Republicans.”

The other conundrum for Democrats aghast at the Hochul administration is why she proceeded with the nomination when it appeared dead in the water even before the new year.

LaSalle’s previous rulings against organized labor drew much of the backlash to his nomination, but abortion rights groups and other key components of the Democratic coalition came out against him.

Multiple sources relayed private conversations over concerns that the LaSalle nomination may have been overly influenced by big business donors and New York power players like Luis Miranda Jr., the father of award-winning playwright and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, who championed LaSalle from the beginning.

“It’s all part of the same thing, he uses his son’s fame to get entry and access for horrible companies, and predatory companies toward our communities,” the former lawmaker said of Miranda, whose firm, MirRam Group, lobbied on behalf of Cablevision, a company LaSalle ruled in favor of in its legal fight against the Communications Workers of America union.

Crampton-Hays said any implication of a deal being struck with big business is “absurd.”

MirRam Group did not return a request for comment.

Less than a year-and-a-half after Hochul came into office with goodwill and a fair bit of political capital following the demise of Cuomo, she now finds herself nearing a point of no return with Senate Democrats, should her administration pursue the lawsuit.

“It’s just fucking stupid and sad and pathetic,” the Democratic strategist said. “It just looks so dumb.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • DeSantis Defeats Suit by Prosecutor He Ousted Over Abortion

    (Bloomberg) -- Ron DeSantis scored a legal and political victory as a federal judge declined to reinstate a prosecutor the Florida governor suspended for saying he wouldn’t bring criminal charges under the state’s 15-week abortion ban.Most Read from BloombergHolmes Belongs in Prison, Not $13,000-a-Month Manor, US SaysGoogle to Cut 12,000 Jobs in 6% Reduction of Global WorkforceMore Young Americans Are Dying, But Not From VaccinesJPMorgan Model Shows Recession Odds Fall Sharply Across MarketsBeyo

  • Judge dismisses Andrew Warren's federal lawsuit against DeSantis after suspension

    Full Story: https://wfts.tv/3Jbt58K Former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, who Gov. Ron DeSantis had suspended, will remain out of office since a federal judge on Friday ruled that he does not have the power to reinstate the prosecutor — despite ruling that the removal violated the First Amendment and Florida Constitution. In an order dismissing the case, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle wrote that federal law prevents him from returning elected prosecutor Andrew Warren to office in a lawsuit that centered on state law.

  • US senators, visiting Kyiv, blast delays in supplying tanks to Ukraine

    A bipartisan delegation of three U.S. Senators visiting Kyiv blasted the delays around Western tank supplies to Ukraine on Friday, with one of them warning of an impending "major counter-offensive" by Russia. The delegation, composed of Republican Lindsey Graham as well as Democrats Richard Blumenthal and Sheldon Whitehouse, spoke to reporters after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who asked for "investment, not charity," according to Graham.

  • Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D'Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points. Houston's Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Henderson stalls but still leads by tnree strokes in LPGA season opener

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Canadian Brooke Henderson went from complete control of her game for two days to having to scratch out a good score Saturday. The result was a 3-under 69 and a three-shot lead in the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Henderson, of Smiths Falls, Ont., was up for the fight and moved to 14-under 202 in the LPGA Tour season opener at Lake Nona. The Canadian will take a three-shot lead over Nelly Korda (68) and Nasa Hataoka of Japan (66) into the final round. Maja S

  • Andy Murray edges Berrettini in 5 sets at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Metal hip, bloody knee and all, Andy Murray produced his biggest victory in years. Murray built a huge lead, let it disappear completely, then needed to save a match point against Matteo Berrettini — who is nearly a full decade younger and ranked more than 50 places higher — before managing to pull out a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7), 7-6 (10-6) triumph across more than 4 1/2 hours on Tuesday in the Australian Open’s first round. This was three-time major champion Murray’s f

  • Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signs two-year extension with B.C. Lions

    VANCOUVER — Veteran Canadian fullback David Mackie signed a two-year contract extension with the B.C. Lions on Wednesday. Mackie was eligible to become a free agent Feb. 14. The 28-year-old from Jackson’s Point, Ont., had 94 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries while adding seven catches for 41 yards in 14 regular-season games last year. He also registered three special-teams tackles. Mackie has appeared in 56 career regular-season games with the Lions since being selected in the second r

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Roman leaves after 4 years as Ravens offensive coordinator

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Greg Roman is leaving Baltimore after four seasons as offensive coordinator for other opportunities after the Ravens' wild-card loss. Roman's agency, Athletes First, announced his decision before a Ravens news conference Thursday afternoon with coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta. “Greg devised and led our offense to no fewer than 26 historical NFL and franchise achievements," Harbaugh said in a statement. "He established an identity for our offense. We

  • South Africa scores 29 straight points in beating Canada at HSBC New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — Canada's men had a rough start at the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on Friday, beaten 34-5 by South Africa and 29-14 by Argentina. Second-ranked South Africa recorded 29 straight points en route to the opening Pool D win. The 13th-ranked Canadians regrouped and put on a better show against No. 8 Argentina but conceded three late tries. They were rewarded in their final game of the day, downing No. 12 Spain 12-5. The Canadians open the second day of play against No. 14 Kenya and

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover captures 2022 Cam Fella Award

    TORONTO — Another prestigious honour for Bulldog Hanover. The world-record harness racer captured the 2022 Cam Fella Award, Standardbred Canada announced Thursday. The honour is presented in recognition of extreme effort and dedication to Canadian harness racing by an individual or group. The connections of Bulldog Hanover will received the honour Feb. 4 at the O’Brien Awards in Mississauga, Ont. Bulldog Hanover won the $810,000 Open Pace to conclude the US$6.7-million Breeders Crown at Woodbine

  • Celtics beat Warriors 121-118 in OT in NBA Finals rematch

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the

  • Hachimura discusses trade speculation after 30-point night

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn't seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When asked if Washington is that place, he replied: “I don't know. We've got to find out.” Hachimura was certainly an asset for the Wizards on Saturday, when he equaled a career high with 30 points in a win over Orlando. That came shortly aft

  • Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player

  • Cards GM Ossenfort on rebuild: 'Ego will not be tolerated'

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Monti Ossenfort watched in dismay two years ago as Arizona's Kyler Murray ripped apart the Tennessee Titans defense, accounting for five touchdowns in Arizona's 38-13 victory. He's much more excited to see the quarterback again now that they're part of the same team. The 44-year-old Ossenfort was introduced on Tuesday as the Cardinals new general manager, coming to the organization following three years with the Titans and 15 years with the New England Patriots. He helped the

  • Commanders' Jennifer King to coach Senior Bowl running backs

    MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Washington Commanders assistant running backs coach Jennifer King will coach the position for the Senior Bowl. King, who became the first Black female assistant position coach in NFL history after the 2020 season, will coach the National team running backs, the Senior Bowl announced on Thursday. King will work with National running backs including Chase Brown (Illinois), Evan Hull (Northwestern), Roschon Johnson (Texas) and Camerun Peoples (Appalachian State) at the game for

  • Karlsson has 4 points to reach 60, Sharks rally past Stars

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson had a goal and three assists to reach 60 points this season, and the San Jose Sharks rallied past the Dallas Stars 5-3 on Wednesday night. San Jose stormed back from 3-0 down in the second period with goals from Steven Lorentz, Nick Bonino and Timo Meier. Logan Couture also scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 32 saves in his 200th career win. “Honestly, I’d forgotten about it," Reimer said. "I forgot about it for probably a week and a half or howeve

  • Young, Hawks beat Doncic, Mavs 130-122 for 4th straight win

    DALLAS (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night. John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get over .500 (23-22) for the first time since Dec. 27. Doncic scored 30 points but fell to 4-3 in head-to-head meetings with Young since they were traded for each other as top-five picks on draft night in 2018. D