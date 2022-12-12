Inside the mind of Gareth Southgate: What the England manager is thinking after World Cup failure

Gareth Southgate - Simon Stacpoole /Getty Images

It was in a classroom at England’s training base, St George’s Park, that Gareth Southgate delivered a lesson. At that moment it suddenly became apparent to those listening that he was thinking of quitting as England manager after the World Cup.

The date was June 10, the day before England’s Nations League tie at home to Italy which ended in a goalless draw. Southgate was smarting after the criticism he faced following the away defeat by Hungary which, interestingly, was led by pundits such as Gary Lineker who accused him of muzzling England’s attacking talent. And Southgate wanted to talk.

The criticism, with abuse hurled from the fans, worsened after the 4-0 drubbing at Molineux against Hungary that concluded a wretched summer of Nations League games but Southgate, who was shaken by it, was already pondering his future and is doing so again after England’s World Cup exit.

But then he would have done even if England had won the tournament and not gone out, so cruelly, in the quarter-finals against the world champions, France.

It felt like Southgate was reconciled to his fate as this World Cup began. He had processed his feelings, he was confident England would be well and he had found a sense of inner peace even if he surely could not have foreseen such a tough way of being beaten. Remember, in the group stages, Southgate said he was determined to “enjoy” this tournament. Again it felt like a hint towards a goodbye.

It is no surprise. In that classroom Southgate said, for the second time: “I won’t outstay my welcome” and it is a phrase he has used privately as well. He means it. He may be insulated by a contract that runs until the end of 2024 but that is meaningless if Southgate decides it is time to go.

Yes, the Football Association, led by chief executive Mark Bullingham and technical director John McDermott, will desperately try and persuade him to stay but if he decides against it there is no way they can keep him. But they have to remind Southgate that, under Joachim Low, Germany lost two semi-finals in 2010 and 2012 and a final in 2008 before winning in 2014.

As things stand the expectation is that Southgate will go, after a tournament review and those talks with the FA, after letting the dust settle, after gathering his thoughts, after consulting with those closest to him. There will be no rash decisions and there is a slim chance he will stay.

Indeed sources close to Southgate insist he has genuinely not made a final decision and that he is conflicted by contradictory thoughts and emotions. No-one is denying he might leave, but, first he needs to decompress.

So what are those thoughts? Being England manager is physically and mentally exhausting. The scrutiny is intense. In discussing the break-in at Raheem Sterling’s home, Southgate revealed he had to beef up the security at his own house to protect his family after photographs were published disclosing the location.

The politics of the role, most recently with the row over the ‘OneLove’ rainbow captain’s armband at the World Cup, have also taken their toll.

Southgate has already spoken of whether he has the “energy” to continue while another issue is whether the players still believe in him. The latter, though, can be taken as read.

Maybe public and, yes, pundit and media reaction might sway him because the 52-year-old is a far more sensitive and proud character than perhaps some would believe. Not outstaying his welcome is something he absolutely stands by while the worst-case scenario for him is staying, taking England to their first European Championships qualifier, away to Italy in Naples in March and not performing, and facing interminable months of yet more criticism.

After six years he can, rarely for an England manager, leave with his head held high, his reputation enhanced and on his own terms. That matters to Southgate. Even his sternest critics, and some of that criticism has been utterly deluded, forgetting what preceded Southgate, will have to accept that.

Importantly there is also an itch he has to scratch. Southgate will still only be 54 when his contract as England manager ends, and it is difficult to see him signing another one even if he stays, and he one day he does want to return to club management.

What happened at Middlesbrough still hurts. One of the reasons Southgate took the England job, and he did need persuading in 2016 after the Sam Allardyce debacle, was to exorcise the ghosts of his penalty miss as a player in Euro 96. “What is the worst that can happen?” he told the England squad. “Well, it has already happened to me.”

So he is fiercely driven and one of the few topics to rile him – along with the accusation that he is an “FA man” (he is not) – is the claim that he failed in his first managerial job, after stepping up from club captain, aged just 35, at Middlesbrough in 2006 to replace England-bound Steve McClaren.

Having kept Middlesbrough in the Premier League for two seasons they were relegated in 2008-09 with Southgate, despite having to slash the wage bill and deal with departures, sacked in October even though they were fourth in the Championship, a point behind the leaders. It hurt. It still hurts. Not least because Southgate did not expect it, and the ridicule that followed, and that has also influenced his thinking that he would leave subsequent jobs on his own terms if possible. After Middlesbrough, Southgate, then 39, admitted he struggled to find a “purpose”.

Southgate has a job for life at the FA if he wants it – whether he is manager or not – and they will fight tooth and nail to keep him. But if he does go, expect him to take a break and then re-emerge, more determined than ever, as a club manager. If so, Southgate deserves that shot and whichever club it is will be fortunate to have him.