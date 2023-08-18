Inside the Michael Parkinson interview that made Meg Ryan a pariah

Michael Parkinson and Meg Ryan around the time of their notorious 2003 interview - WireImage/ITV

The story goes something like this. In 2003, Meg Ryan walked onto a talk-show set at BBC Television Centre as a sunny and beloved romcom A-lister. She would walk out on course to become an international pariah.

For in a 17-minute interview with Michael Parkinson, the late king of British chat, who had asked a series of probing questions, Ryan had appeared cold, detached and arrogant. Practically overnight, her performance would lead to a domino effect that stalled her film career and saw the sit-down in question become one of the most disastrous in talk-show history.

Or, that’s probably the way you remember it. But it’s a version of events that differs slightly from reality. The fact that the full-length interview was at one point scrubbed from the internet only added to the mythology that surrounds it.

Eighteen years ago, this interview split audiences. One camp interpreted Parkinson’s behaviour as condescending and judgmental, while another found Ryan to be distant and rude. Posterity would side with Parkinson, after the press framed Ryan as a toxic, self-absorbed American who’d risen far above her station. The fallout mirrored the pair’s respective statuses at the time: Parkinson as a national treasure at the peak of his powers, and Ryan – who had recently turned 40 – typecast and mired in personal scandal, already struggling in a youth-obsessed industry.

And yet, viewed now, it’s difficult not to take Ryan’s side, this star who was being chastised and dissected by an older man uninterested in masking his disdain for her. And after years of maintaining that his interviewee was in the wrong, Parkinson has, to some degree, at last agreed, telling the Radio Times in 2021: “I wish I’d dealt with [Ryan] in a more courteous manner… I was quite obviously angry with her, and it’s not my business to be angry towards the guests. I came across as kind of pompous, and I could have done better.”

Asked what he’d say to Ryan today, he suggested: “I’m sorry.” (He did add, however: “But you must understand that you played a part in it too.”)

In 2003, Ryan was in the UK on a press tour for In the Cut, one of her last major star-vehicles and her most aggressive departure from the kinds of roles that had propelled her to fame 15 years earlier. Previously a bankable romantic-comedy star, Ryan was synonymous with breezy, all-American lightness in films such as When Harry Met Sally and You’ve Got Mail.

But the rom-com genre is also an unforgiving one, its most famous female faces often typecast into oblivion and vulnerable to the Hollywood cliché of being shown the back door once they hit 35. In the Cut, then, represented Ryan attempting to shake up her star image. Directed by Jane Campion and adapted from a novel by Susanna Moore, the film cast Ryan as a New York literature professor engaged in a torrid, emotionless affair with a policeman (played by Mark Ruffalo) while a serial-killer stalks women in her neighbourhood.

A sweaty, suffocating erotic thriller driven by themes of female sexual attraction, carnal desire and male violence, the film is also something of a modern masterpiece, though enormously misread by critics upon its release. The focus inevitably drifted, instead, to its sex scenes and nudity – not Ryan’s first, but repeatedly presented as if they were.

The film also marked a further sexualisation of Ryan’s image as a whole, arriving just three years after she and Russell Crowe had confessed to an affair on the set of the (forgotten) thriller Proof of Life, all while Ryan was married to actor Dennis Quaid. She and Quaid would split that same year, and while Crowe would emerge from the affair unaffected, Ryan’s “America’s Sweetheart” persona was shattered.

In the Parkinson interview, Ryan was scheduled last after interviews with a veritable who’s-who of 2003 – Trinny Woodall, Susannah Constantine and Shane Richie – and before a musical performance by Jamie Cullum. At first, she was steely if amiable, claiming that the film, with its no-strings sex and emotional coldness, was Campion’s retort to the lies often told by the media about sex and relationships.

“[It acts as a] debunking of the current Western romantic mythology,” Ryan said, “which is that there is such a thing as happily ever after, or your Prince Charming will come. Most people have a frustrated relationship with that myth… and if you are present and looking for truth, you’ll be more satisfied.”

In response, Parkinson dubbed the stance “bleak”. “It’s not a search for the truth,” he insisted. “It’s a search for cynicism and disenchantment.”

Ryan attempted to strike a truce here, offering that the film was a “container for a lot of ideas, that no one has to be right or wrong about”, but Parkinson continued to prod. He questioned the believability of Ryan’s character becoming entangled with a “foul-mouthed New York cop”, and crudely asks her how well she knew Ruffalo before filming scenes in which “he kisses your backside”.

“Jane treats eroticism in an incredibly artful way,” Ryan diplomatically responded. “I disagree with you that it’s graphic.” To this, Parkinson feigned comedic bafflement, later raising his voice when Ryan said that many of the film’s most sexual scenes were more “suggestive” than anything else. “You see the lot!” he yelped.

What followed was the first of two overtly hostile moments. Parkinson attempted to make a connection between Ryan’s recent personal woes – her divorce and fling with Crowe – and her decision to make In the Cut.

“There’s a difference between you when you were doing those romantic comedies and now,” he says. “You seem to be a much more wary person, and a slightly bruised person – and that would be due to your divorce, and that sort of thing? Do you imagine that you might, in the future – when you fully recover from all you’ve been through – that you might actually revert back to the person you were?”

Awkward: Michael Parkinson and Meg Ryan

Ryan glanced to her fellow guests as if she couldn’t believe what she was hearing. “Hopefully I’ll never revert,” she replied. “I’m sure I’ll become different again in some way. Hopefully I’ll evolve.”

Shifting gears, Parkinson asked Ryan about her time studying journalism at university, but soon began probing again, implying that her early career interests were somehow ironic. “You are wary of journalists,” he said. “You’re wary of me, you’re wary of the interview, you don’t like being interviewed, you can see it in the way you sit and the way you are.” He asked her what she would do if she were in charge of the interview, and she landed the zinger best remembered today: “I’d probably just wrap it up.”

Yet for all the vitriol she encountered afterwards, Ryan wasn’t even particularly guarded throughout her time with Parkinson. She challenged his negative perspective on her film, and was open about her feelings and experiences, notably her discomfort with being in the public eye. But both Parkinson and the public, it seemed, found it jarring that the real life Ryan was nothing like her “cute” romcom screen persona.

Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan in 1996 - Reuters

In the aftermath of the interview’s broadcast, Ryan’s team went into damage-control mode, accusing Parkinson of possessing an aggressive demeanour. In his own statement, Parkinson said that Ryan “appeared totally disinterested,” adding: “I afforded her the kind of interest and courtesy that she failed to demonstrate either to her fellow guests or the audience.”

It was Parkinson’s version of events that came to dominate headlines. Ryan was ridiculed by the British press of the era, The Telegraph writing of Ryan’s “sullen attitude” and “snooty disdain”, quoting a public-relations consultant who attacked her “extraordinary display of arrogance.” In The Guardian, she was described as having been “tetchy and defensive”, the paper ranking her Parkinson appearance as a low point in film that year.

In 2006, a UK Gold poll saw 2,000 Brits declare the Meg Ryan interview the third most shocking chat-show moment in history, beaten only by Grace Jones slapping Russell Harty across the face, and David Icke declaring that the world was about to end during an appearance on Wogan in 1991.

That narrative, of Ryan as an unpleasant, aloof American star being rude to a British icon, appeared to give others permission to publicly condemn her. Speaking to RTE in 2016, Eamonn Holmes said that he had also had a bad experience with Ryan years prior – but his anecdote only involved her refusing to give him what he wanted.

“She’s the world’s worst example, maybe, of actors who see themselves as empty vessels,” he said. “When they’re given a role, they are somebody and they can talk, but they’re not comfortable or can’t talk about themselves. She’s painfully, painfully aware of herself.”

Parkinson referenced the Ryan interview numerous times in the years since. But while he has often been asked to apologise for his treatment of Helen Mirren in another notorious interview, from 1975 – “I don’t regard what happened as being anything other than good television,” he defiantly claimed in 2018 – he was rarely confronted with his behaviour towards Ryan, and until that 2021 Radio Times interview he had continued to paint her as the villain.

“When [Ryan] came on,” he recalled in one such description, during a Bafta event in 2016, “she simply ignored the two women, the fashion girls there used to be, whatever their names were… And so she was being rude, she moved her chair so she was front-on to me, and they were sort of looking around the corner…

“She started to get under my skin, she really did… And I can’t bear that, you know. They’ve done a job, they’ve set the tone for her, and here we are, and she’s just not cooperating. Who does she think she is? So that was my mood – I got cross with her, [and] we had a little disagreement.”

Ryan has never been able, in Britain at least, to escape from the interview’s shadow. While there are other factors to Ryan’s retreat from entertainment in recent years, Parkinson continued to loom large. The actress has only spoken of the encounter once, expressing more confusion than bitterness. “That guy was like some disapproving father!” she told Marie Claire in 2006. “It’s crazy… I felt like he was berating me for being naked in the movie. He said something like: ‘You should go back to doing what you were doing.’ And I thought, are you like a disapproving dad right now? I’m not even related to you. Back off, buddy! I was so offended by him.”