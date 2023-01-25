Inside the making of ITVX’s Nolly starring Helena Bonham Carter: ‘she fizzed off the page’

Emma Loffhagen
·4 min read
Helena Bonham Carter as Nolly (ITVX)
Helena Bonham Carter as Nolly (ITVX)

There was a time, in the days of Seventies Britain, when Noele Gordon was one of the most famous people in the country. As the flame-haired widow Meg Richardson in legendary soap Crossroads, she was as much of a household name as fellow redhead Margaret Thatcher.

However, in 1981, at the height of the show’s success and the peak of her fame, Nolly (as she was known) was abruptly sacked without ceremony, warning or explanation. With her boss’s words “all good things must come to an end” ringing in her ears, she was forced to leave the show that had been her life for more than 18 years.

Forty years after her shock departure, Nolly, which launches on ITVX on Feb 2, lifts the lid on the events surrounding the star’s fall from grace. The show is created by Russell T Davies, and Gordon is brought to life by Helena Bonham Carter.

“I didn’t know about Noele Gordon until Russell came around”, the actor says. “I thought: ‘why haven’t I heard of her?’ She absolutely fizzed off the page... She was appallingly badly treated – to the point where any other person would have crumbled, but she didn’t.”

Gordon was a victim of the sexism of the Seventies and Eighties, which Bonham Carter says was also rife when she made her start in the industry.

“The first time I went to America, at around 19 or 20, I just felt so deficient,” she says. “My legs didn’t go on for six years, I wasn’t particularly sexual – I just didn’t have the right body. That’s basically why I did costume dramas because those were the parts with good writing.”

(ITVX)
(ITVX)

“One basically had to suck up to a lot of [male] producers; I’m not going to name names. Now there are a lot more women producing which is great.”

The three-part drama charts the life of the soap star and presenter who was, among other things, the first woman in the world to appear on colour television, and the first woman to interview a British prime minister (in 1958, when she was a reporter she interviewed Harold Macmillan).

Her unexpected firing made headlines and led to protests from outraged viewers. “I feel she was sacked in her prime – she was 61 and couldn’t have been better at what she was doing,” says Bonham Carter.

“I suspect she was sacked because people were threatened by her. She was clever and probably cleverer than most of the people on the show. They resented her power.”

The impact of the soap, and of Gordon, was huge, Bonham Carter adds. “She was in everyone’s living room, 15 million [viewers], three times a week. There wasn’t much else.”

Despite being initially unfamiliar with Gordon, after researching, Bonham Carter fell in love with her character. “I tend to take things seriously, like anybody I’ve got imposter syndrome, so I want to get things right,” she says. “I could do Mastermind on Noele Gordon now. She’s a marvellous character.”

Russell T Davies, whose hit shows include Doctor Who and It’s A Sin, approached ITV to make a show about Gordon. “The response I got was, ‘Who is she?’”, he says . “People of a certain generation have never even heard of her. She is a woman who has been slightly forgotten, and who did nothing wrong.

“I was 18 in 1981 and obsessed with Crossroads. During lockdown I started investigating the story – [Nolly] was so loved by fellow cast members but treated so badly by the system and I thought: ‘There’s a story in this’”.

Davies conducted hours of interviews with former Crossroads cast members including Tony Adams (who played Adam Chance), Susan Hunter (Miss Diane) and Paul Henry (Benny). “In the industry, [Nolly] is very much spoken of as a diva, a bit of a monster. But when I spoke to the cast the opposite picture came out.

Helena Bonham Carter as Noele Gordon and Augustus Prew as Tony Adams (ITVX)
Helena Bonham Carter as Noele Gordon and Augustus Prew as Tony Adams (ITVX)

“Someone who was a very powerful, successful woman has been spoken of as a bitch afterwards. How does that automatically happen, it’s monstrous? She’s tough, and strong, and opinionated, but we wouldn’t even use those words on a man.”

He adds, “The MeToo era has been brilliant and vital. But actually, I think the sexual stories are just scratching the surface of how women are treated. The whims and tempers of men are vast, and that’s what’s happening to Nolly.”

After her unceremonious removal from Crossroads, Gordon starred in a stage production of Gypsy, the Stephen Sondheim musical. Despite two more episodes of Crossroads in 1983, she never returned to television full-time.

By then, she had been diagnosed with cancer and died in 1985. Davies said he hoped that the show could be Nolly’s “last bow”, adding, “It’s a way to give her some status again.”

Nolly is available on ITVX from February 2

Latest Stories

  • Edwards scores 44; Wolves hand Rockets 13th straight loss

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored a season-high 44 points, D'Angelo Russell added 23 and the Minnesota Timberwolves handed the Houston Rockets their 13th straight loss with a 113-104 victory Saturday night. Edwards eclipsed 40 points for the first time this season on 17-of-29 shooting from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Nathan Knight provided a spark of the bench, scoring a season-high 19 points. Houston's Alperen Sengun scored 19 points and grabbed 16 rebounds, taking advantage

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and

  • Waterloo's Caitlin Kraemer highlights team's efforts over her own to win hockey gold

    Caitlin Kraemer says once Team Canada got its fifth goal in the women's under-18 world hockey championship game, she thought to herself, "Dang, we're about to become world champions." The 16-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., certainly made a name for herself in the tournament, scoring four goals in that gold medal game as Canada beat Sweden 10-0. She scored a hat trick in a span of 6:44 in the first period — the fastest in tournament history. Her fourth goal in the third period was her tournament-le

  • Thomas, Saad spark Blues in 5-2 win over Predators

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas and Brendan Saad each had a goal and an assist, sending the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the Nashville Predators. Jordan Binnington made 24 saves and tied Grant Fuhr for fourth place in Blues history with 108 career wins. Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Alexey Toropchenko also scored for St. Louis. Colton Sissons, playing in his 500th NHL game, and Mattias Ekholm scored for Nashville. The Blues went ahead 1-0 on Schenn's wrister 11 seconds

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i

  • Carnegie Initiative shines light on programs attempting to make hockey more inclusive

    Here are some of the key learnings and takeaways from the Carnegie Initiative's second annual summit.

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • South Africa scores 29 straight points in beating Canada at HSBC New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — Canada's men had a rough start at the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on Friday, beaten 34-5 by South Africa and 29-14 by Argentina. Second-ranked South Africa recorded 29 straight points en route to the opening Pool D win. The 13th-ranked Canadians regrouped and put on a better show against No. 8 Argentina but conceded three late tries. They were rewarded in their final game of the day, downing No. 12 Spain 12-5. The Canadians open the second day of play against No. 14 Kenya and

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl

  • Flames edge Blue Jackets 4-3 in OT in Johnny Gaudreau's return to Saddledome

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube's overtime winner for the Calgary Flames capped Johnny Gaudreau's eventful return to the Saddledome on Monday. Dube ended Calgary's see-saw battle with the Columbus Blue Jackets at 2:25 of extra time for a 4-3 victory. Gaudreau had two assists, missed a penalty shot and was constantly razzed by Flames fans in his first game in Calgary since departing for Columbus as an unrestricted free agent last July. "The fans are very passionate. They are care a lot about our team and t

  • Canadiens forward Caufield will require season-ending shoulder surgery

    MONTREAL — Cole Caufield's season is over. The Montreal Canadiens announced Saturday the forward will require season-ending surgery on his right shoulder. The club didn't give a specific date for the operation and added it will provide an update on Caufield's recovery period following the procedure. Caufield, 22, had registered 36 points, including 26 goals, in 46 games this season. The Canadiens also placed forward Jonathan Drouin on injured reserve retroactive to Monday while recalling forward

  • Hachimura scores 30 to lead Wizards over Magic 138-118

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura equaled a career high with 30 points and Kyle Kuzma added 25 to lift the Washington Wizards to a 138-118 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. Bradley Beal scored 17 points in his second game back from a hamstring injury, although Kristaps Porzingis left the game in the third quarter with a left ankle sprain. Porzingis scored 17 points. Washington has won seven straight against the Magic. The Wizards never trailed in this one. A dunk by Daniel Gafford

  • Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

    BOSTON (AP) — Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night. The Bruins won their fifth straight game and improved to 22-1-3 at home this season, including a victory at Fenway Park as the “home” team in the Winter Classic. “Our bench was really motivated by it,” Boston’s first-year coach Jim Montgomery said of the McAvoy and Lindholm

  • Canada's Marion Thénault soars to World Cup aerials gold in Quebec

    Canadian aerials skier Marion Thénault won gold on home snow at the World Cup event in Le Relais, Que., on Saturday. The 22-year-old opened with a score of 90.24 on her first jump — best of the round — then secured gold with the highest-scoring jump of the day at 96.23. The Sherbrooke, Que., native won silver in the World Cup opener in Ruka, Finland in December, and she secured an individual top-10 finish in her Olympic debut last February. The gold medal vaults her into first place in the World

  • Andrew McCutchen: return to Pittsburgh not a farewell tour

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew McCutchen could have chosen to return to Pittsburgh out of sentimentality. Out of convenience. Out of sheer financial good sense. And while the outfielder can appreciate the symmetry of returning to the club he helped define during its brilliant if relatively brief return to relevance a decade ago, his decision to come back to the Pirates on Friday had little to do with history. “I want to win, plain and simple,” McCutchen said after signing a one-year, $5 million deal t

  • Celtics beat Warriors 121-118 in OT in NBA Finals rematch

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the

  • From Antigonish to Kazakhstan — the nomadic hockey life of Alex Grant

    8,359 kilometres. That's the distance from Alex Grant's hometown of Antigonish, N.S., to Astana, Kazakhstan. That's where Grant is playing hockey this winter, his 15th year as a pro player. He plays for Barys Astana in the Kontinental Hockey League. This is his fifth season playing in the league which has 19 teams in Russia and one each in Kazakhstan, China and Belarus. "When you hear Kazakhstan you might not think of it as a hockey area but the team here has a great following," said Grant, who

  • Bruce, there he goes: Struggling Canucks fire head coach Boudreau, hire Tocchet

    VANCOUVER — General manager Patrik Allvin feels strongly that his Vancouver Canucks needed a coaching change — whether the passionate fan base wanted one or not. The change came Sunday when the Canucks officially fired head coach Bruce Boudreau and replaced him with Rick Tocchet. The former coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Arizona Coyotes is the 21st head coach in the franchise's history. “Those decisions are never easy," Allvin said in a press conference. "But at this point I felt there was