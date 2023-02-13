Luis Diaz's journey from Colombian coal mines to Liverpool

Luis Diaz at The Passage, a London-based homeless charity - NVA Sports and Entertainment Group

The past four months have tested the mentality monster inside Luis Diaz.

Having the right frame of mind has been the most important part of recovery from a knee injury that dealt a blow just as he appeared on the brink of making his comeback.

As he walks through the corridors towards the kitchen of The Passage, a London-based homeless charity, some who have come in from the streets for their lunch are Liverpool fans and they are meeting their hero. The natural question is, when will he be back?

Last season he arrived from Porto to put fear into Premier League defenders, and within a few months helped win the FA Cup and Carabao Cup and reach the Champions League final. This season has been frustrating. From starting the campaign as he left off last season, to a grinding halt.

Luis Diaz goes down injured - Peter Cziborra/Action Images

“The frustration is big, of course, but I try to put into my head that it could happen to anyone and it is now done,” he says. “It can happen to the best player, to any player an injury like this could happen. I put it in my head that I could go through this injury and just need to recover and work hard to come back when I’m 100 per cent.

“The mentality, in your head, is the most important because you are not playing and that is the thing you want to do. If you have a good mentality you can improve.

“I’m already at the pitch making recovery but as you can understand with an injury on the knee, the recovery is day by day so I cannot tell you which match I’ll be back, I’m trying to be back as soon as possible. The desire is big to be back playing when 100 per cent ready to help the team, with care.”

It had been suggested that the return leg of Liverpool’s Champions League round-of-16 tie against Real Madrid next month, at the Bernabeu, was a possible comeback date, but after the past few months hard deadlines are not invited. “If it is the Bernabeu, it will be...” Diaz says.

He gives as much time to The Passage as the charity needs, smiling as he meets guests, posing for selfies after serving their meals.

Luis Diaz at The Passage, a London-based homeless charity

“All set? Perfect.” The final words from chef Nour Dakoba, who has just overseen prep work in the kitchen for the lunch shift, where Diaz has been chopping vegetables. The Liverpool forward is standing at his station and tapping his hands on the counter, waiting.

The shutters fly upwards and lunch has started, with tables full of the homeless who have come in from the streets in Victoria, half a mile from Buckingham Palace. Diaz thinks every meal should be with rice but today there is chicken, pasta, potatoes and gravy. “I’m a big Liverpool fan, bro,” says the first diner of the afternoon.

Diaz is 26 and his background in the rural town of Barrancas in the Colombian countryside goes some way to explaining why he feels compelled to help. His hometown is the site of Cerrejon, the largest open-pit coal mine in South America which has been linked to the high cancer and metal intoxication rates in nearby communities.

Amid the chronic pollution, Diaz’s father coached teams from the mine after shifts, which is where his son started his football journey.

“Since I was a kid ” Diaz says. “We always had a dish to eat at home but to do other things were difficult, we didn’t have possibilities to do it. My father, all the time, pushed me to play football and was saying good things to me, to push, push and push.”

From Barrancas, Diaz went to play for Barranquilla FC some 200 miles away, where he was thin and needed bulking up for professional football.

“When I came to Barranquilla I was too skinny,” he says. “I was 56kg, 57kg [about 8st 11lb], but in the youth teams they gave me vitamins to build me and, with work, I grew up.”

A large mural features Diaz celebrating a goal in a Colombia shirt - Charlie Cordero

As he graduated to Atletico Junior, he started to get noticed in Europe and eventually Porto made their move for the player who could devastate opposition defences while playing with a beaming smile.

“Since I was a child, football and a smile for me have [always] been together,” he says. “One of my idols was Ronaldinho and he smiles all the time on the pitch.

“For me playing football is fun but at the same time it is very serious because it is my job, but I try to play and have fun.” Now a world away from Barrancas in the glamour of the Premier League, Diaz is an ambassador for The Passage and youth homelessness charity Centrepoint. “Everyone should have hope,” he says.“Every homeless person has different histories.”

At The Passage, he wants to learn the history of the people who are eating their lunch with him or working at the charity. He is accompanied by Chris Nathaniel, from NVA SEG Group, who has helped forge the relationships with the charities. After helping in the kitchen he meets those working or volunteering at the charity. “We are all equal and homelessness can happen to anyone,” says one member on the team. “People forget that."

Luis Diaz's journey from Barrancas' coal mines to the Premier League

It is a year since Diaz made his Premier League debut, he is reminded. Having been on the wish list of Tottenham for a January signing last season, Liverpool moved swiftly and it did not take long to see why.

In that first taste of English football his pace and direct running was a perfect match.

The added frustration is that returning as originally planned after the World Cup would have meant Diaz helping Liverpool during their poor run, with Jurgen Klopp’s men 12 points off the top four ahead of the visit of Everton on Monday night. Diaz’s message is that when he returns to action, there will be plenty left to play for. Darwin Nunez has spoken of Diaz being “fundamental” to the team and that players returning from injury can help salvage the campaign.

“First of all, I want to be back and after that I know there are a lot of matches before the end of the season and I just want to help the team with my football,” says Diaz, who has launched his own website – luisdiaz19.com.

“I saw what Darwin said and yes, it is important to be back. But it is not only me. The idea is to be back and help the team with all my friends and team-mates. I want to be back to make a good second part of the season.”