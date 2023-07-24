An Inside Look at J. Rey Soul's Glam Routine While on the Black Eyed Peas' ELEVATION World Tour (Exclusive)

From the calm backstage to the high-energy stage, the "Mamacita" artist shares with PEOPLE how she got ready for the Black Eyed Peas' headlining performance at the Greenwich Summer Sounds concert in London

J.Rey Soul

J. Rey Soul is ready to bring the energy and the glam to the Black Eyed Peas' world tour.

The Philippines-born rapper, whose real name is Jessica Reynoso, joined the famous electropop group in 2018 and continues to make her mark on the Black Eyed Peas' global ELEVATION tour, which will wrap up in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Oct. 21.

PEOPLE got the inside scoop at the singer's behind-the-scenes glam during the foursome's headlining performance at the Greenwich Summer Sounds concert in London on July 7.

Pro Pickings

J.Rey Soul

"Getting ready to choose an outfit with Beau Barela!"





Pullin' Up

J.Rey Soul

"I arrived at the venue — Greenwich music fest here we go!"





Peace, Love and Tea

J.Rey Soul

"Tea before the show, and tequila after."





Three's Company

J.Rey Soul

"In the glam chair with Leena Chaudhary and Emily Jane."





Warming Up

J.Rey Soul

"Throat coat tea before the show is a must."





Ready to Light Up the Stage

J.Rey Soul

"Doing some last-minute touch-ups to make sure the skin is glowing."



Mic Drop

J.Rey Soul

"Time to get mic’d up."









Pre-Showtime Poses

J.Rey Soul

"Walking to the stage with the fam!" says Soul, who poses with fellow Black Eyed Peas members Taboo and apl.de.ap.



Black Eyed Peas Family Photo

J.Rey Soul

"Backstage huddle before we go on" with Taboo, apl.de.ap and Will.i.am.





Heading out in Heron Preston

J.Rey Soul

"Here’s my chosen outfit for the night!

One Final Look

J.Rey Soul

"Quick last look before I get on stage."





Fan-tastic Angles

J.Rey Soul

"The view from the stage is breathtaking."





