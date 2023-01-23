Inside Lisa Marie Presley's 'Impactful and Beautiful' Memorial: Everything Fans Didn't See

Brianne Tracy
·8 min read
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: Musician Lisa Marie Presley poses at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall)
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 05: Musician Lisa Marie Presley poses at the Wonderwall portrait studio during the 2013 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 5, 2013 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Wonderwall)

Christopher Polk/Getty Lisa Marie Presley

The world got to watch Lisa Marie Presley's emotional memorial unfold live as it was streamed from her late father Elvis' beloved Graceland estate in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday, but there were some special moments that just couldn't be caught on camera.

An hour before the memorial honoring the singer — who died at 54 on Jan. 12 — started at 9 a.m., fans were already lined up on the lawn along the driveway of the estate, hoping to pay their respects. Staff anticipated a crowd of 5,000 to come.

Elvis star Austin Butler and his girlfriend Kaia Gerber were among the first of invited friends and family to arrive. Butler seemed to have a moment when Elvis' "Amazing Grace" played over the speakers of the estate, as he could be seen putting his head back and staring at the roof of the tent.

When Elvis director Baz Luhrmann arrived with his wife Catherine Martin, they hugged Butler and Gerber and took a seat behind them.

In addition to Butler, Gerber, Luhrmann and Martin, friends including Jerry Schilling (who had just accompanied Lisa Marie and her mom Priscilla at the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10), Sarah Ferguson, The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan, Alanis Morissette, Axl Rose, Evan Ross and author David Kessler attended the service.

RELATED: Axl Rose, Alanis Morissette and More Deliver Emotional Performances at Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial

Lisa Marie's family also came out in full force. At 8:56 a.m., Priscilla, 77, came out of the doors of Graceland mansion with son Navarone Garcia (with ex Marco Garibaldi), Lisa Marie's daughter Riley and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen, and Lisa Marie's ex-husband Michael Lockwood and their 14-year-old twin daughters Finley and Harper to take their place in the front row.

Around this time, Diana Jay, the girlfriend of Lisa Marie's late son Benjamin Keough — who died by suicide at age 27 in 2020 — also arrived from the side of the estate.

As the family got seated, Riley, 33, seemed to very much lead the charge, directing people where to go. Before taking her seat, though, Finley exchanged a long hug with Butler.

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: A view of fan tributes outside of Graceland at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley on January 22, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. Presley, 54, the only child of American singer Elvis Presley, died January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: A view of fan tributes outside of Graceland at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley on January 22, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. Presley, 54, the only child of American singer Elvis Presley, died January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Jason Kempin/Getty The atmosphere

The memorial, which was described as a "Celebration of Life" in the program that was given out to everyone in attendance, then kicked off with a performance of "Amazing Grace" from Jason Clark and The Tennessee Mass Choir. Joel Weinshanker, Pastor Dwayne Hunt and A.C. Wharton all gave remarks before Corgan did a performance of "To Sheila" and Ferguson did a tribute.

"I stand here with great honor because we called each other 'sissy,' and I've been with you all for all your lives really," Ferguson, the Duchess of York, said.

"Sissy this is for you with affection," she continued. "My late mother-in-law used to say that nothing [that] can be said can begin to take away the anguish and the pain of these moments, because grief is the price we pay for love. And how right she was."

Ferguson went on to read a poem by George Frost, the son of British TV journalist David Frost, which he wrote for his late father.

"I've had my life and enjoyed every second. But as it is, another life beckoned," she read. "It's important to know that I have not gone. And I hope that, on you all, my light has shone. Stay in the sunshine, rest never in the shade. Don't curse my absence, as this light you'll evade. I live in the smiles, the moon, stars and sky. And I feel eternal pride as I watch you all fly. And for my darling children who wonder what to do. Just have a wonderful time, as I will, living through you."

RELATED: Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Keough Honors 'Loving' Mom: 'I'm a Product of Your Heart'

The Frost poem that Ferguson read was also included on the back page of the program, along with a message from the Presley family: "We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for the love, compassion and support you have shown our family during this difficult time. We will always be grateful."

After Ferguson's tribute, Morissette performed her song "Rest." Schilling then gave a speech, during which Priscilla let out a chuckle when he said he got the nickname "Rev. J" because he performed at "Lisa's wedding, Riley and Ben's wedding, [and] more recently, [Navarone's wedding]."

At 9:44 a.m., Priscilla was led to the stage, where she read what one of her granddaughters had written.

"'I have no idea how to put my mother into words. Truth is, there are too many. Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world, but Mama was my icon, my role model, my superhero — in much more ways than one,'" said Priscilla. "'Even now, I can't get across everything there is to be understood or known about her, but as she always said, 'I'll do my best.'"

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: Priscilla Presley speaks at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland on January 22, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. Presley, 54, the only child of American singer Elvis Presley, died January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: Priscilla Presley speaks at the public memorial for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland on January 22, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. Presley, 54, the only child of American singer Elvis Presley, died January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)

Jason Kempin/Getty for ABA Priscilla Presley

She then read from a poem titled "The Old Soul," written about Lisa Marie's life. "'In 1968, she entered our world, born tired, fragile, yet strong. She was delicate, but was filled with life. She always knew she wouldn't be here too long,'" said Priscilla. "'Childhood passes by, with a glimpse of her green eye, she then grew a family of her own. Then came her second child, leaving her with suspicion — could this be the angel that takes me home?'"

The poem continued, "'Time, of course, flew by. It was time for a tragedy. She knew it was close to the end. Survivor's guilt, some would say, but a broken heart was the doing of her death. Now, she is home where she always belonged, but my heart is missing her love.'"

"'She knew that I loved her. I fear I would never touch her,'" said Priscilla, visibly tearing up while delivering the speech. "'But the old soul is always with me. She doesn't drift above.' That says it all, and thank you all for being here … Our heart is broken. Lisa, we all love you."

RELATED: Priscilla Presley Eulogizes Daughter Lisa Marie Presley at Memorial Service: 'Our Heart Is Broken'

Right after Priscilla left the stage, the sun peaked out of the cloudy Memphis sky and shined down on the crowd for a moment.

Though Riley was slated to give a speech after Priscilla, she had her husband read it instead. In the speech, they confirmed that they had welcomed a daughter.

As the memorial ended with the Blackwood Brothers Quartet's performance of "How Great Thou Art," Butler and Gerber leaned their heads together.

RELATED: Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute

After the memorial, the family got up first to go to the Meditation Garden, where Lisa Marie was laid to rest next to Benjamin. The other family and friends in the audience followed. At this time, fans in the lawn held up the program featuring Lisa Marie's face in silence.

In the Meditation Garden, there was a large white flower arrangement between Benjamin and Lisa Marie's graves sent from Oprah Winfrey.

Once family and friends paid their respects, fans and media were allowed to visit the Meditation Garden. Many had flowers to place at Lisa Marie's grave.

Two Lisa Marie super fans — Dree Brewer and T.G. Edmondson — from Lexington, Kentucky, were among the crowd in line. The two had seen Lisa Marie in concert 30 times.

"We wouldn't have missed this day for the world," Dree (who said she won a Lisa Marie fan contest in 2004) told PEOPLE. "She's one of my favorite people in the world. We're heartbroken."

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: A view of the grave of Lisa Marie Presley during her memorial on January 22, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. Presley, 54, the only child of American singer Elvis Presley, died January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - JANUARY 22: A view of the grave of Lisa Marie Presley during her memorial on January 22, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee. Presley, 54, the only child of American singer Elvis Presley, died January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Jason Kempin/Getty Oprah's flower arrangement

Brewer then recalled how Lisa Marie would cheekily respond during her concerts when asked to sing one of her father's songs.

"People would go, 'Sing Hound Dog!' And she would go, 'Wrong show!'" she said. "She was our little rebel, wasn't she? She so desperately wanted to not be Elvis. She just wanted her own thumbprint."

Added T.G.: "She was just great. We had a great time following all her tours and her music. Her music was so good because she wrote it all. She was such a poet. It all had her meaning, your meaning, and what it could be for other people. She was just a great, real person."

Riley Siegfried, a 19-year-old fan from Nacogdoches, Texas, meanwhile, proved the enduring scope of the Presley family legacy. Of the memorial, he said, it was "really incredible."

"I loved how they put everything together," he said. "It was such an amazing ceremony with the music and the different celebrities that came up and told their stories. It was very impactful and beautiful."

