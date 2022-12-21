Inside Line: Steve Borthwick's legacy at Leicester and what it means for England

Steve Borthwick (R) and Freddie Steward celebrate as Leicester Tigers are crowned Premiership champions - Getty Images

As an ode to the Steve Borthwick era, Leicester Tigers’ 23-16 win over Clermont on Saturday at Welford Road ticked a lot of boxes.

The hosts kicked the ball 37 times. They conceded only six penalties. They scored two tries, both of them from lineouts, and they defended with desperation and togetherness.

Clarity, discipline and industry were three pillars that Borthwick set out to instill upon arriving in the East Midlands two and a half years ago. Tigers now exude those qualities. To say that he has left the club in a better place would be a marked understatement. Borthwick delivered on his promise to turn the tanker.

He places great stock in data analytics and, unsurprisingly, interrogating some statistics behind his stint with Leicester paints a clear picture.

The personnel

Since the first competitive game of Borthick’s tenure, a 26-13 loss to Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park, 75 men represented Leicester in Premiership and Champions Cup fixtures. This list details them all:

Many of these players have been new signings and plenty have left the club. Borthwick underwent a drastic squad overhaul in a short space of time, which will have required a certain ruthlessness. This next graphic demonstrates the individuals that started most in each position:

The first reaction is that it looks like an extremely strong side. It shows that Borthwick has picked on merit regardless of age, rewarding veterans like Dan Cole and youngsters such as George Martin, Dan Kelly and Freddie Steward.

Versatility is not necessarily reflected in that catalogue of starts. Hanro Liebenberg, the current captain, has been a pivotal individual. His 61 appearances for Leicester have been spread between the back-row slots. Guy Porter has appeared in various roles across the backline. Regular replacements like Charlie Clare, Joe Heyes and Jack van Poortvliet have built experience as they have been used off the bench.

Clearly, though, Borthwick values toughness. Aled Walters, his former head of conditioning, explained as much in an interview with Telegraph Sport earlier this year. Turning to Tigers’ style of play, there are more definite patterns.

The numbers game

When it comes to strategy, every coach must cut their cloth according to the players available to them. The million-dollar question is whether Borthwick will operate more expansively with a greater pool to select from – albeit without overseas stars such as Julián Montoya and Jasper Wiese.

As far as tactical discipline, Leicester have been unrivalled in England. That trait, allied to a territory-first mind-set, was the foundation of their Premiership victory last season. “Probables over possibles” is how Alex Sanderson, another ex-Saracen and a fellow member of Brendan Venter’s coaching dynasty, described the Tigers approach. Numbers bear that out.

Since that defeat in Devon in August 2020, when the Premiership resumed following lockdown, Leicester have averaged 33 kicks per game in domestic league matches. No other Premiership club has more than 30, with Saracens next on 29. Tigers have registered the fewest carries (90) and passes (109) per game as well:

Delving into their scoring habits, Leicester’s reliance on the set piece is plain. Of their 188 Premiership tries, 113 originated from lineouts. That percentage, 60, is the highest of any club. A 19 per cent share of total tries from mauls also tops the charts:

An England team coached by Borthwick will have an accurate set piece and a swarming defence that pressurises opponents as high up the field as possible and competes hard at the breakdown.

Kick-pressure does not need to be dull. France put boot to ball a great deal. They just have the dynamism and skill to trouble defences when they are in possession. Although winning is a priority for Borthwick, it will be fascinating to see how England use the ball.

The theory in practice

Through sheer hard work, allied to a clear game plan and accurate execution, teams can win seemingly insignificant moments and capitalise on opportunities yielded by those small battles. Saturday offered up some great examples.

Leicester were underwhelming for much of the first quarter and slipped 6-0 behind before Charlie Atkinson restarted the game. Anthony Watson bolts after the ball and Bautista Delguy spills into touch:

That presents Tigers with a lineout, and Wiese carves through to score. Watch how Clermont’s forwards are committed to stopping the maul:

A feature of Leicester’s attack under Borthwick has been direct carrying from first phase. Nemani Nadolo has swapped wings from lineouts in order to cut narrow angles in midfield.

At the weekend, Tigers had obviously been prepared to target the ‘seam’ of Clermont’s lineout defence by feigning to maul before launching Wiese. As well as the first-half try, they reprised the same play in the second half.

Yohan Beheregaray, the Clermont hooker, is the man they are attempting to target:

rugby

As he does in the clip above, Tommy Reffell peels away from the drive to feed Wiese and another identical try almost results:

Wiese has so much space because Clermont must respect the power of Leicester’s drive. A well-drilled lineout provides so much variety.

Rewinding to the first half again, Tigers’ second try comes from an Atkinson up-and-under. Ollie Chessum is the man to watch:

rugby

He chases a high kick that is aimed for Anthony Belleau in the back-field. Alexandre Fischer, the Clermont flanker, is concerned for his fly-half and blocks off Chessum:

rugby

Andrew Brace awards a penalty to Leicester…

…and a Montoya benefits from the drive:

There were a great many examples of the commitment and craft that Kevin Sinfield has nurtured as defence coach, too.

James Cronin, Dan Kelly and Wiese forced breakdown penalties. Watson dived to fell Delguy. Dan Cole epitomised the way in which Tigers drifted to shut down Clermont out wide, completing a number of cover tackles on quicker men.

On Monday, during his first press briefing as England head coach, Borthwick was still crowing about how Kelly and Atkinson recovered to stop Alex Newsome dotting down in the final 10 minutes.

Note the starting position of Kelly as Newsome steps up at first-receiver and eyes up the two front-row forwards opposite him in the defensive line:

rugby

Atkinson and Kelly combine to stop what would have been a wonderful try:

Borthwick continually uttered the word “fight” in interviews, almost as if he was striving to will that characteristic into being. It seems to have worked.

What Borthwick leaves at Leicester

In the Zoom session to preview the Clermont game, Borthwick briefly touched on the “legacy” that lies ahead for a young core of players. He name-checked James Whitcombe, Joe Heyes, George Martin, Ollie Chessum, Lewis Chessum, Tommy Reffell, Jack van Poortvliet, Dan Kelly, Guy Porter, Freddie Steward and Harry Potter. That is an impressive group that does not mention Phil Cokanasiga, recruited from London Irish in the close season, or Atkinson.

Now, one challenge for Leicester is that some of those players have re-signed at the club recently. They will need to be reassured of the direction of travel after Borthwick and Sinfield have gone. That said, Saturday’s starting backline beyond Ben Youngs reeked of potential. Look at it:

10. Charlie Atkinson, aged 21

11. Harry Potter, aged 25

12. Dan Kelly, aged 21

13. Guy Porter, aged 25

14. Anthony Watson, aged 28

15. Freddie Steward, aged 21

Cokanasiga and Van Poortvliet are both 21, while Tigers have also been linked with the 23-year-old wing Ollie Hassell-Collins.

They may take a while to click in attack. George Ford was an immensely influential presence last season. Kelly is returning from injury and Atkinson and Watson are new signings.

Five minutes before half-time on Saturday, the hosts earned a penalty advantage. Kelly stepped up at first-receiver with Clermont looking vulnerable close to the far touchline:

rugby

Kelly waits for Delguy to shoot up and attempts to thread a pass to Watson, but sees the ball sail into touch:

Potter’s finish in the second period, on the back of a burst from Watson and some neat offloading, was chalked off for a forward pass from Steward to Atkinson.

Borthwick and Sinfield leave a good group of coaches behind. The former would have been instrumental in luring Richard Wigglesworth to Leicester. Aled Walters has a fine reputation. Tom Harrison is regarded as an excellent scrum coach, while Brett Deacon, Matt Smith and Matt Everard are popular figures with local ties. All of them will have learned a great deal from Borthwick. The club must aim high as they ponder a replacement figurehead.

“In Steve we trust” quickly became a mantra of Tigers supporters. A mark of the tactical discipline Borthwick instilled was that clarity transcended squad rotation – away wins over Union Bordeaux Bègles and Ospreys in the Champions Cup over the past two seasons stand testament to that.

Such is the nature of a hectic season that Leicester have no scope to re-set. Their Premiership meeting with Gloucester on Christmas Eve pits fifth against fourth and is huge for the play-off shake-up. They travel to second-placed Sale Sharks after that. The strength of what Borthwick has left behind will be tested rigorously.

Match images from BT Sport