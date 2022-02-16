Inside Line: Get Scoop on 9-1-1, S.W.A.T., Reacher, Lone Star, Station 19, NCIS, Grey's, FBI: International and More

Is 9-1-1‘s Eddie still in touch with the 118? Which Station 19 duo has “great” things ahead? How has S.W.A.T. armed itself for Episode 100? Read on for answers to those questions plus teases from other shows. (Email any brand-new Qs to InsideLine@tvline.com.)

Do you have anything on 9-1-1‘s Eddie Diaz, who resigned from the 118 in the midseason finale? –Novalee
The spring premiere airing Monday, March 21 involves a small time jump, coming out of which viewers will discover what exactly Eddie’s new job is and if/how he still has a connection to the 118. (IOW, it’s sounding like a big story for Ryan Guzman in the back half of the season.)

NCIs Torres Victoria

Is NCIS‘ Nick Torres OK…? He was not coping real well in the episode “Fight or Flight,” and the team was asking him about his drinking again. Will the show address his well-being in future episodes? –Liz


As a matter of fact, the next new episode — airing Feb. 28 and co-written by cast member Brian Dietzen — includes “a next step in [Torres’] journey,” as the increasingly despondent Special Agent is tasked with keeping an eye on Jimmy’s daughter Victoria (guest star Elle Graper) during a workplace crisis. “Wilmer [Valderrama] just kind of knocks it out of the park,” Dietzen reports. “There are a couple of moments that definitely got me, you know?”

Did the Nash Bridges TV-movie did well enough to bring back the series? I would love to see more! –Mason
There is nothing to report on that front, but a cursory look into its ratings do not bode well — both a Premiere League match-up (with 373,000 viewers) and a Chrisley Knows Best rerun (255K) apparently drew larger crowds to USA Network that night.

Will we see more of Station 19‘s Travis and Emmett anytime soon? –Monika
I delivered your question to showrunner Krista Vernoff during this year’s SCAD TVfest (which streams this Thursday through Saturday; get details), and she excitedly responded, “Oh, there’s great stuff coming up for Travis and Emmett. We just read a great script for them. So… yes!”

Reacher Season 2 Which Book

When can we expect Season 2 of Reacher? –Gary


The smart money says by early 2023. As showrunner Nick Santora told TVLine, “We’re hoping to start [filming] hopefully sometime this calendar year, if things can get moving quickly enough.” As for where Season 2 will shoot (for Season 1, Toronto played the role of small-town Georgia), that is TBD and likely reliant on which Lee Child book/setting is chosen to follow next.

Do you have any scoop about Amelia and Link from Grey’s Anatomy? –SS
Let’s see: Amelia has said she loves Link but doesn’t want to marry him (ever), and now she’s attracted to Kai. Link no longer wants to get married, but just saw Amelia kiss Kai…. As one might surmise, it’s “pretty complicated” for all concerned when Season 18 resumes next Thursday,’ says showrunner Krista Vernoff. “It’s pretty complicated. It’s very easy, romantically, in the halls of Grey Sloan!” And while Vernoff was mum on what is ahead, she did confirm one twist that is not. “There will be no ‘throuple’ this season on Grey’s Anatomy,” she avowed when presented with the suggestion, then noting: “It’s rare that anyone gets a firm answer from me on anything.”

Any chance we’ll ever see Grey’s Anatomy‘s Link guest-starring on Station 19? — @HotticusLincoln
“Sure! I think theres always a chance,” Grey’s/S19 boss Krista Vernoff said when I delivered your Q. “We love Link, and we love crossing over between the shows. I think at some point everybody will get their turn.”

Any word on how many seasons The Handmaid’s Tale has left? Would you guess they’re getting close to the end? –Jason
I recently ran that very Q by Hulu originals chief Craig Erwich, and after touting the “spectacular” viewership that Season 4 drove (and noting that Season 5 starts up production soon), he said that “any decisions regarding the long‑term creative roadmap for that show will continue to be made by [series creator] Bruce [Miller] and Lizzy [Moss] and [EP] Warren [Littlefield].” (Similarly, Erwich had nothing new to report on the seqeul epinoff that’s been in development, titled The Testaments.)

Lone Star Carlos
Lone Star Carlos

Now that the first hint of Carlos becoming a detective has dropped in 9-1-1: Lone Star, will we see him trying to become one more this season? –Sarah


Well, short of an official promotion, Carlos (played by Rafael L. Silva) will be “Detective Reyes” when in a late March episode, he and Grace Ryder (Sierra McClain) team up and investigate a crime that affects both of them professionally.

Can you please give us anything on the 100th episode of S.W.A.T.? –Patricia
Ohhh, it promises to be a doozy! Currently penciled in to air Sunday, April 10, the milestone hour will find Hondo framed for killing two fellow officers, after which he goes on the run to clear his name. (You can also expect the return of a bad guy from the series’ past….)

FBI International
FBI International

I have been loving FBI: International, but I am wondering when will we get a Katrin Jaegar-centric episode? –Demar


Christiane Paul’s character is a bit more present in the next new episode (airing Feb. 22), which is set in Frankfort aka Jaegar’s homeland. Beyond that, I am hearing there’s an upcoming episode that will feature a bit more action for the character.

Do you want scoop on a favorite show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com! Questions left in Comments will not be read and may very well count against your final score.

  • Norway repeats Olympic team pursuit gold; Japan skater falls

    BEIJING (AP) — Japan had another Olympic gold medal in its sights. Just one turn to go. Then, the unthinkable happened. Nana Takagi lost her balance and crashed into the padding at the Beijing speedskating oval coming through the final corner of women's team pursuit, costing the defending champions a second straight gold. Canada cruised across the line for the improbable victory, while Takagi was reduced to tears by her untimely mistake. “My mind hasn't recovered from the fall,” she said through

  • Canada earns another shot at Olympic women's hockey gold, downs Swiss 10-3 in semis

    BEIJING — Canada's women have rewritten Olympic hockey's record book en route to the final in Beijing. A gold medal is more important to them. In a 10-3 win over Switzerland in Monday's semifinal, Canada blitzed the record for most goals scored in the tournament (54) and set new marks for the fastest four and five goals in a game. Canada has reached every final since women's hockey made its Olympic debut in 1998. Canada will face defending champion United States in pursuit of a fifth gold medal

  • Daredevil they call 'Tao-Tao' brings Olympic gold to China

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Her scream pierced through the glacial nighttime air. Not far away, a few cars parked near the Olympic aerials course honked their horns to celebrate. Xu Mengtao — the daredevil they call “Tao-Tao” — has spent the last 16 years traveling the globe looking for little victories wrapped up in all those twists and spins. On Monday night, China's most successful female jumper of this generation earned her biggest win ever. “It's a sense of honor, and a sense of mission fulfi

  • Humphries wins Olympic bobsled gold for U.S.; Canada's de Bruin takes bronze

    YANQING, China — Kaillie Humphries crossed the finish line, stood on her sled and defiantly posed with folded arms. A two-time Olympic gold medallist with Canada, the women's bobsled icon was back atop the podium on the sporting world's biggest stage. Only this time, she was decked out in Stars and Stripes. Following a trying four years that included accusations of harassment leading to an acrimonious split with the country of her birth, Humphries won the inaugural monobob race at the Beijing Ga

  • Golden moment: Jackson 1st Black woman speedskating medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — Erin Jackson bolted off the line, her powerful legs attacking the ice, her destiny awaiting at the end of a frenetic dash around Beijing's magnificent speedskating oval. She didn't view herself as some sort of trailblazer. She didn't think about the slip that could've snatched away her spot on the U.S. Olympic team. She simply wanted to go faster than everyone else. “I came here to win,” the 29-year-old said. Mission accomplished. Jackson became first Black woman to win a speedska

  • Canada's Jennifer Jones beats Russia to end three-game losing skid at Games

    BEIJING — A matchup against last-place Russia was just what Canada's Jennifer Jones needed at the Beijing Olympics on Monday. A followup victory over Great Britain helped too. The potential for a poor showing from the women's team seems to have passed. Jones delivered in a big way and displayed the form that led her to an Olympic title eight years ago. It was vintage Jones - intense high-fives with teammates, clutch shotmaking, pistols when needed - in a performance that should send a shiver thr

  • Bengals fans turn out in Cincinnati to watch Super Bowl

    CINCINNATI (AP) — In Cincinnati, thousands of excited Bengals fans turned out to watch Sunday's Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams. Many in orange-and-black Bengals gear gathered to view the game outdoors even as a light snow fell — a far cry from sunny Los Angeles, where the temperature was 82 ahead of kickoff at SoFi Stadium. Hundreds braved the elements to head down to The Banks, a strip of bars along the Ohio River that's been closed to vehicle traffic Sunday to make room for a huge

  • Canada's Brad Gushue strengthens playoff push with win over Italy in Beijing

    After a hitting a bit of a speed bump, Brad Gushue is once again rolling along at the Beijing Olympics Gushue swept Canada to a 7-3 win over Italy in nine ends on Monday at the Ice Cube in men's curling to improve the team's chances of qualifying for the playoffs. The Canadians have now won two in a row after losing back-to-back games. "We never really felt like we had an opportunity to be aggressive until the sixth end when we got a two and then again in the ninth [end], so it was a matter of j

  • McCollum leads hot-shooting Pelicans past Raptors, 120-90

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 23 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans shot a season-best 58.4% to defeat the Toronto Raptors 120-90 on Monday night. Brandon Ingram had 10 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, leaving him two short of his first triple-double when he was pulled after playing 29 minutes because the game was not close — and because New Orleans plays again Tuesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and nine rebounds in 28 minutes, and reserve big man Jackson Hayes add

  • Skinner scores four, Sabres snap losing skid with 5-3 win over struggling Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Jeff Skinner had his first-ever four-goal performance and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game winless streak with a 5-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens Sunday afternoon. Skinner also notched an assist and Tage Thompson added a goal for Buffalo (15-24-8), his fourth of the season against the Habs. Mike Hoffman, Jeff Petry and Joel Armia scored for Montreal (8-33-7). Craig Anderson made 28 saves to collect his 297th NHL win and pass Ron Hextall for 40th on the league's list of all-t

  • Tatum scores 38, Celtics rally past Hawks for 8th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 38 points and led a third-quarter surge that sent the Boston Celtics past the Atlanta Hawks 105-95 Sunday for their eighth straight win. Tatum also had 10 rebounds. Robert Williams added 10 points and 14 boards, Jaylen Brown scored 17 points and Marcus Smart had 13. Trae Young had 30 points and 10 assists to lead Atlanta, keeping the Hawks within range until the final few minutes of the fourth quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 26 points and Clint Capela p

  • Oh baby! Rams' Jefferson wins Super Bowl, welcomes a son

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Van Jefferson won the Super Bowl on Sunday, and it wasn't even the best part of his weekend. The Rams receiver welcomed a newborn son hours after Los Angeles beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. Jefferson's wife, Samaria, attended the Super Bowl, but left on a stretcher during the game after going into labor. Samaria had already told the Rams not to tell her husband if their second child decided to arrive during the game. After the Rams finished off Cincinnati, Jefferson rushed

  • Canadian skeleton athletes display heritage with helmets prepared for Beijing Games

    After a disappointing result on the World Cup circuit, Canadian slider Jane Channell knew she needed something to motivate herself beyond getting better results on the skeleton track. To create a tangible goal for herself, she commissioned a brand new helmet that she would only wear at the Beijing Olympics. That is, if she made Canada's Olympic team. "It was my worst result in a World Cup ever and so just being able to have that to hold on to was massive motivation," said Channell after she fini

  • Russian doping case: How did we get here?

    BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva is one of the biggest talents in figure skating and was expected to be on of the most watched athletes at the Beijing Olympics. It hasn't worked out exactly as expected. The 15-year-old figure skater found herself late Sunday in a situation unimaginable just one wild week earlier — testifying by video to three judges in a legal fight to salvage her right to compete. How did it come to this for the Russian potential superstar? WHO SHE IS Valieva is the world's best f

  • Valieva case boosts drive to raise age limit at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — The doping case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has led to many more questions than answers. Some skaters think it's time to ask another: Should a 15-year-old be in the Olympics at all? “You want these athletes to have an opportunity to have this be a profession, not a one-year run at it,” Mariah Bell, at 25 the oldest U.S. national champion in nearly a century, said after skating Tuesday. “If we had an age (minimum) limit, I think it would promote that idea of long

  • AROUND THE VENUES: Eileen Gu's Valentine's Day list

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — It seemed like the appropriate thing to ask on Valentine's Day: What does ski superstar Eileen Gu love the most? In a short interview after her halfpipe practice Monday, the Stanford-bound 18-year-old, who is competing for her mom's home country of China, thought about the question and came up with this list. (She said she was not including people on it.) “I’d say there’s one gold pin I got from a volunteer. It's a Beijing 2022 gold pin that has rhinestones around it. I

  • After struggling in two-man bobsled, Canada's Kripps sets his sights on four-man

    YANQING, China — Justin Kripps will get another chance to slay the Flying Snow Dragon. The Yanqing National Sliding Centre chewed up and spit out Canada's top bobsled pilot in Olympic two-man races. Kripps, an Olympic gold medallist in 2018, and brakeman Cam Stones finished 10th Tuesday. The duo didn't make up ground lost in their opening two heats the previous day. Chris Spring and Mike Evelyn were the top Canadians in seventh. Neither Canadian sled contended for a podium blanketed in German co

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Jones scores 27, leads Grizzlies past Pelicans, 121-109

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Tyus Jones scored a career-high 27 points to go with eight assists while filling in for All-Star Ja Morant, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New Orleans Pelicans 121-109 Tuesday night for their sixth straight victory and ninth in 10 games. Jaren Jackson added 23 points and ex-Pelican Steven Adams had 14 points and 13 rebounds for Memphis, which led for nearly the entire game and by double digits for more than half of it. Morant sat out with left ankle soreness stemming from

  • Russian skater can compete, but medal ceremony won't be held

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women's figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test, setting her up for an attempt at a second gol medal. Whatever happens on the ice, Valieva will not get a medal ceremony moment in Beijing. Nor will any skater who finishes in the top three with her. The Court of Arbitration for Sport cleared Valieva to skate less than 12 hours after a hastily arranged hearing that laste