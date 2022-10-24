Inside Line: How red-hot prop Val Rapava-Ruskin can boost England - at loosehead or tighthead

Charlie Morgan
·6 min read
Val Rapava-Ruskin celebrates Gloucester's 22-21 win over London Irish on Friday evening - Getty Images
Val Rapava-Ruskin celebrates Gloucester's 22-21 win over London Irish on Friday evening - Getty Images

England are certainly spoiled for choice on one side of the scrum. Just this weekend, Mako Vunipola’s scrummaging ploughed a furrow for Saracens to nick a last-gasp win at Sandy Park.

Bevan Rodd is an extremely skilful footballer and Ellis Genge, the country’s current first-choice at loosehead prop, has grown into a talisman over the past few years. Against Australia in July, a bulldozing run from Genge up-ended Michael Hooper and set the tone for the second Test.

A week later, England endured a subdued start in Sydney. Early in the second period, though, Genge took a pass from Billy Vunipola, flashed a dummy towards a wrapping Marcus Smith and powered past Samu Kerevi. It provided the lift his side needed:

Joe Marler has been left out of the autumn training group and Eddie Jones is still able to select a fourth loosehead prop as good as Val Rapava-Ruskin, who has been outstanding for Gloucester of late – and, indeed, has been consistently influential at Premiership level for four years.

In the absence of Will Stuart, and having resisted any urge to turn to call up Dan Cole, Jones has picked Kyle Sinckler and Joe Heyes as specialist tighthead props and suggested that Rapava-Ruskin could be converted into a right-hand scrummager. Trevor Davison of Newcastle Falcons has recently filled this role in England squads.

Now, one usually has to dodge a red herring or two when Jones addresses the press. Rapava-Ruskin has never started at tighthead, nor has he worn the number 18 to cover that position in 103 Premiership appearances. But players like Trevor Nyakane of the Springboks and Nephi Leatigaga of Leicester Tigers have shown that it is possible.

Andrew Porter is now back at loosehead after a spell as a tighthead. Simon Kerrod, Marler’s understudy at Harlequins, has moved from tighthead to loosehead as well.

Jones has struggled with unearthing back-up to Cole and Sinckler. Paul Hill, Kieran Brookes, Will Collier and Harry Williams all won caps between 2016 and 2019 but Jones brought two tightheads to the World Cup and mooted Marler as an emergency option. As it happened, the Harlequin man spent around four minutes of a warm-up win over Italy in that job. Out in Japan, England did not require the contingency.

Joe Marler - Getty Images
Joe Marler - Getty Images

Jones will be allowed to take 33 players, up from the previous maximum of 31, to the 2023 tournament. That means he probably will not need an ambi-prop capable of switching sides. Even so, without denigrating the considerable talents of Heyes and Sinckler, the potential benefits of having Rapava-Ruskin on the field with another front-rower like Genge, Vunipola or Rodd is obvious. Rapava-Ruskin’s performance on Friday evening in a narrow win over London Irish continued an all-action start to the season.

He is an incessant, strong pest in defence who turns up in the right place at the right time often enough to indicate a sharp understanding of the game. Note his starting position from this early lineout as Tom Pearson feeds Benhard van Rensburg:

rugby
rugby

The London Irish centre carries strongly, buffeting both Adam Hastings and Giorgi Kveseladze out of the way. Rapava-Ruskin is there to finish the tackle. Had Van Rensburg gone to ground a split second earlier, there would have been a jackal opportunity:

At this short-range Irish lineout, Gloucester station Rapava-Ruskin in the tail-gunner slot. This is a sign that they are unlikely to hoist a jumper – and therefore do not need the lifting ability of Rapava-Ruskin. Instead, they want him to be free to spoil:

rugby
rugby

Two phases later, Rapava-Ruskin is behind a breakdown as Danilo Fischetti is fed:

rugby
rugby

Watch how he combines with Lewis Ludlow and Ruan Ackermann to hold up the Italy international to force a maul turnover…

…and win a scrum put-in for Gloucester:

rugby
rugby

Tearing after box-kicks is a necessary evil for modern players and the best sides configure their chase to pressurise opponents. Here, as Charlie Chapman goes to the air, Louis Rees-Zammit is set to lead his side with two breakdown disruptors, Ludlow and Rapava-Ruskin to the wing’s left:

rugby
rugby

Rees-Zammit flies through the Exiles’ escort runners attempting to block his path and fells Tom Parton. It could be argued that Rapava-Ruskin is involved in the tackle, but shows enough daylight to referee Matthew Carley and then clamps on to force the penalty:

Brawny jackallers are also potent in these situations, when teams are coming in-field off a touchline. Rapava-Ruskin begins quite wide here as Ben White passes to Api Ratuniyarawa…

rugy
rugy

…but helps to complete the tackle before releasing, adopting a solid base and addressing the ball:

Gloucester kick to the corner, and Rapava-Ruskin is instrumental in a pushover. He lifts Freddie Clarke at the front and then stops So’otala Fa’aso’o from swimming through. Such solidity lays the foundations for another maul try for Gloucester, finished by Santiago Socino:

England’s inefficiency at close quarters is well documented and Rapava-Ruskin, opportunistic and powerful, has four close-range tries so far this season. Only Max Malins (5.9) and Ben Loader (6.3) can boast a better strike-rate of carries to tries this season than that of Rapava-Ruskin (which is 6.5).

He lasted the game in Brentford, and a piece of cover defence in the 78th minute demonstrated his mobility. He begins as part of the ruck as Stephen Varney clears…

rugby
rugby

…but Irish recover possession and he is suddenly in an unfamiliar sweeping position with Will Joseph and Ben Loader lurking near the far touchline:

rugby
rugby

Watch how Rapava-Ruskin and Jack Singleton, now an England squadmate, work across to save their team. We often speak about support running in attack and how players take the shortest possible routes towards where they anticipate that a tackle might be made. Rapava-Ruskin does that brilliantly here in a defensive sense:

Given how South Africa beat England to win the 2019 World Cup, Jones is unlikely to be complacent about the set piece. Rapava-Ruskin, born in Tbilisi, is recognised as a robust scrummager on the loosehead side.

According to Opta, he has only conceded one penalty over 291 minutes this Premiership campaign so far. From the front-line of set-piece and breakdown battles, that is a fantastic return. Indeed, Gloucester have only conceded one penalty on the opposition put-in since September.

Whether or not he makes the switch, being in the England squad gives Rapava-Ruskin a chance to compete for caps. Even amid fierce competition, he has valuable qualities to offer Jones on the World Cup run-in.

Match images courtesy of BT Sport and Premiership Rugby 

