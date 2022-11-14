Inside Line: Marcus Smith will be most valuable to England from the bench

Marcus Smith - Getty Images

“He’s 15 Tests into his career – he’s going to have a couple of bad ones. Even the best do.”

In this answer, to a question posed to him during Saturday evening’s press huddle, Eddie Jones was actually speaking about Freddie Steward and the remarkably assured start that the 21-year-old full-back has made to his England career. But the message applied just as neatly to Marcus Smith.

Smith bagged two tries against Japan, bringing his personal tally to seven in 15 caps, those scores decorating a 52-13 win that was ultimately comfortable for England. And yet, he will reflect on a mixed performance pockmarked by frustrating moments.

New Zealand and South Africa are next up and it feels as though Jones is at a crossroads. He can either persevere with Smith and Owen Farrell as dual playmakers or drop one of those players from the starting line-up.

Having kept Smith and Farrell on the field together for all but 10 minutes of the last five Test matches – Smith was yellow-carded in the second Test in Brisbane – Jones has invested 390 precious minutes in his bid to build cohesion between the duo since July. However, with Manu Tuilagi, Henry Slade and Guy Porter all fit, there is an opportunity to pick a more balanced, conventional backline.

Some, particularly the numerous Farrell-sceptics, will point to the fact that, for England, Smith has not been given a prolonged period alongside a blend of centres that matches what he has at Harlequins with André Esterhuizen and either Joe Marchant or Luke Northmore.

Ollie Lawrence and Slade were Smith’s centres against the USA last July, with Dan Kelly taking over from the former the next week against Canada. A year ago, Smith started against South Africa with Slade and Tuilagi, only for the latter to be injured within 10 minutes.

Teaming up Slade and Elliot Daly during the Six Nations always felt like an underpowered and unbalanced partnership. And, against Japan, the Smith-Farrell axis endured some clunky moments. Now, Jones continually stresses the importance of a collective effort from 23 players and how replacements should feel valued. Especially after building cohesion with Farrell, Smith could be a devastating number 22 for England. Here is a look at his efforts this weekend.

In the second minute, we have the familiar snapshot of Farrell taking the ball at first-receiver as Porter cuts a hard line to his right and Jonny May and Smith sit deeper in a second wave:

rugby

In what is clearly a surprise ploy to keep Japan wary of a direct approach, because he does not do this very much, Farrell flashes a dummy and carries:

Two phases later, Farrell is at first-receiver again as Smith and Steward slide back around the breakdown towards the far touchline. May is working that way too:

rugby

Smith takes a pull-back and loops a long pass that outflanks Japan and sends May into space:

The attack breaks down with Smith’s forward pass to Genge. A pull-back to Farrell, who has Luke Cowan-Dickie and Sam Simmonds in a second wave with Joe Cokanasiga beyond that, would have been interesting:

rugby

As it happens, England come back for a penalty and head to the corner. It is here that another oddly telegraphed moment occurs as Smith aims a kick-pass towards Steward and May on the far wing, only to be charged-down by Dylan Riley:

rugby

Fortunately for him and England, referee James Doleman brings the game back for another England penalty that Farrell converts.

Some eight minutes later, the hosts slice Japan with ease. On the back of a rumbling maul, Cokanasiga edges across behind his forwards towards Smith and Farrell:

rugby

Although the connection is not overly slick, Smith is presented with a three-on-two of sorts. With both Cokanasiga and Steward for company, he is facing Riley and Kotaro Matsushima:

rugby

He picks the right pass, sending Steward outside Matsushima to set up the try:

This was composed and accurate from Smith. Later, though, he seemed to go through a frantic patch.

The next passage begins a phase after another lineout as Jack van Poortvliet’s pass travels across the face of David Ribbans to Ellis Genge. Look at Smith, pointing towards the near touchline.

It appears as though England have a predetermined ploy to target Yutaka Nagare, the Japan scrum-half and the smallest player on the field:

rugby

Smith breaks down the near side, away from a tidy structure on the far side, where there is a three-man pod of forwards with Farrell out the back and more players loaded towards the touchline. Following a slow ruck, however, the picture has changed and Japan are well staffed:

rugby

An attempt to lob Nagare to find Tom Curry is intercepted:

Moments later, Farrell looks to be calling for a chip over the top of Japan’s front line…

rugby

…but Smith is hesitant and a poor connection allows the visitors to recover possession:

Smith’s acceleration and intuitive support running are valuable traits that allowed him to finish his first try:

He makes up a great deal of ground to link up with the attack after Van Poortvliet’s break off the shoulder of Steward:

rugby

Jones claimed that England left 20 points out there, by what he called a “conservative” estimate. That is probably fair, although Japan should have punished his team more severely in the build-up to half-time.

May’s yellow card for killing the ball illegally came from this clunky attack, with Farrell fading behind Smith. Watch Ryoto Nakamura:

rugby

He reads a telegraphed pass all too easily, pushing past Cowan-Dickie to pressurise Farrell. A rushed grubber gives possession to Japan...

...and a break-out ensues:

This partnership has brought a few moments like this, where it has seemed as though Smith and Farrell feel as though they both need to touch the ball. These have brought to mind a saying used in American football to describe how a lack of clarity over the pecking order of playmakers in a team can actually cloud decision-making: “When you have two quarterbacks, you have none.”

They have made progress, and still have time to develop as a duo before 2023, but it was always unrealistic to expect Smith and Farrell to recreate the level of synergy shared by the latter and George Ford.

Smith fluffed a grubber of his own in the second half, getting lucky as Porter followed up to force a jackal turnover. A kick-pass did reach Steward prior to Smith’s second try, at least:

When Slade joined the fray at full-back, shifting Steward to the wing as Tuilagi replaced Porter at outside centre, we saw a hint that England’s back play is growing sharper.

First, remind yourself of last Sunday’s final play against Argentina. Smith and Farrell are set up in a three-man stack as Slade circles around them:

rugby

Smith finds Farrell, who fixes a defender and waits for Slade to cut a line. The latter hits a searing angle, yet cannot hold on:

Six days later, albeit with Japan reduced to 14 men, these three help England adopt a very similar shape:

rugby

This time, Farrell holds on a while longer, absorbs a tackle and lifts the offload to free Slade:

Right at the death came a sequence that summed up Smith’s afternoon. Again, Farrell is poised at first-receiver. As Smith and Slade arc around to the right shoulder of their captain, note that Curry and Steward are also in a second wave. The defenders to watch are Seungsin Lee and Noato Saito on the edge of Japan’s front line:

rugby

Saito flies up, finding himself disconnected from Lee. This gives Smith a dog-leg to exploit and Curry is on hand to take the space. Smith, though, flings a wider pass beyond Curry towards Steward – almost as if he is determined to deliver on a pre-match ploy and repeat the pass that was intercepted by Nagare in the first half.

With the ball in the air for a longer time, Saito is allowed to recover:

This screenshot will have been highlighted to Smith. Lee is fixed, Saito is a long way beyond the ball and Curry is in the clear:

rugby

His decision-making seemed cluttered somehow, but Jones has come too far to jettison him and will know that Smith can be an influential weapon against tiring defences – even those of New Zealand and South Africa. It is worth stressing that lineout issues also stunted England against Japan, derailing attacks before they began.

Now that a connection between Smith and Farrell has been forged, England have a number of backline configurations to run within a game. Do not rule out more minutes for Slade at full-back.

Unusually for a fly-half, Smith shot from outsider to starter. Only once, against Tonga last November, has he come off the bench in a Test match. This will have been another reason for Jones keeping Farrell around. England’s head coach has not shied away from his belief that the partnership has potential, yet is not blind to other options.

“Yes, we really like it,” said Jones. “But there are always changes that you need to make and we need to be flexible and adaptable and we will be.”

Were he to name Smith on the bench for this weekend and move Farrell to fly-half, as Ronan O’Gara suggested in a recent interview with The Times, Jones would undoubtedly cause a fuss and stir accusations of treating his erstwhile apprentice unfairly.

But that selection would give England scope to mix things up over the 80 minutes. To prevail over the All Blacks, they will need that adaptability.

