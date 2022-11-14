Inside Line: Marcus Smith will be most valuable to England from the bench

Charlie Morgan
·8 min read
Marcus Smith - Getty Images
Marcus Smith - Getty Images

“He’s 15 Tests into his career – he’s going to have a couple of bad ones. Even the best do.”

In this answer, to a question posed to him during Saturday evening’s press huddle, Eddie Jones was actually speaking about Freddie Steward and the remarkably assured start that the 21-year-old full-back has made to his England career. But the message applied just as neatly to Marcus Smith.

Smith bagged two tries against Japan, bringing his personal tally to seven in 15 caps, those scores decorating a 52-13 win that was ultimately comfortable for England. And yet, he will reflect on a mixed performance pockmarked by frustrating moments.

New Zealand and South Africa are next up and it feels as though Jones is at a crossroads. He can either persevere with Smith and Owen Farrell as dual playmakers or drop one of those players from the starting line-up.

Having kept Smith and Farrell on the field together for all but 10 minutes of the last five Test matches – Smith was yellow-carded in the second Test in Brisbane –  Jones has invested 390 precious minutes in his bid to build cohesion between the duo since July. However, with Manu Tuilagi, Henry Slade and Guy Porter all fit, there is an opportunity to pick a more balanced, conventional backline.

Some, particularly the numerous Farrell-sceptics, will point to the fact that, for England, Smith has not been given a prolonged period alongside a blend of centres that matches what he has at Harlequins with André Esterhuizen and either Joe Marchant or Luke Northmore.

Ollie Lawrence and Slade were Smith’s centres against the USA last July, with Dan Kelly taking over from the former the next week against Canada. A year ago, Smith started against South Africa with Slade and Tuilagi, only for the latter to be injured within 10 minutes.

Teaming up Slade and Elliot Daly during the Six Nations always felt like an underpowered and unbalanced partnership. And, against Japan, the Smith-Farrell axis endured some clunky moments. Now, Jones continually stresses the importance of a collective effort from 23 players and how replacements should feel valued. Especially after building cohesion with Farrell, Smith could be a devastating number 22 for England. Here is a look at his efforts this weekend.

In the second minute, we have the familiar snapshot of Farrell taking the ball at first-receiver as Porter cuts a hard line to his right and Jonny May and Smith sit deeper in a second wave:

rugby
rugby

In what is clearly a surprise ploy to keep Japan wary of a direct approach, because he does not do this very much, Farrell flashes a dummy and carries:

Two phases later, Farrell is at first-receiver again as Smith and Steward slide back around the breakdown towards the far touchline. May is working that way too:

rugby
rugby

Smith takes a pull-back and loops a long pass that outflanks Japan and sends May into space:

The attack breaks down with Smith’s forward pass to Genge. A pull-back to Farrell, who has Luke Cowan-Dickie and Sam Simmonds in a second wave with Joe Cokanasiga beyond that, would have been interesting:

rugby
rugby

As it happens, England come back for a penalty and head to the corner. It is here that another oddly telegraphed moment occurs as Smith aims a kick-pass towards Steward and May on the far wing, only to be charged-down by Dylan Riley:

rugby
rugby

Fortunately for him and England, referee James Doleman brings the game back for another England penalty that Farrell converts.

Some eight minutes later, the hosts slice Japan with ease. On the back of a rumbling maul, Cokanasiga edges across behind his forwards towards Smith and Farrell:

rugby
rugby

Although the connection is not overly slick, Smith is presented with a three-on-two of sorts. With both Cokanasiga and Steward for company, he is facing Riley and Kotaro Matsushima:

rugby
rugby

He picks the right pass, sending Steward outside Matsushima to set up the try:

This was composed and accurate from Smith. Later, though, he seemed to go through a frantic patch.

The next passage begins a phase after another lineout as Jack van Poortvliet’s pass travels across the face of David Ribbans to Ellis Genge. Look at Smith, pointing towards the near touchline.

It appears as though England have a predetermined ploy to target Yutaka Nagare, the Japan scrum-half and the smallest player on the field:

rugby
rugby

Smith breaks down the near side, away from a tidy structure on the far side, where there is a three-man pod of forwards with Farrell out the back and more players loaded towards the touchline. Following a slow ruck, however, the picture has changed and Japan are well staffed:

rugby
rugby

An attempt to lob Nagare to find Tom Curry is intercepted:

Moments later, Farrell looks to be calling for a chip over the top of Japan’s front line…

rugby
rugby

…but Smith is hesitant and a poor connection allows the visitors to recover possession:

Smith’s acceleration and intuitive support running are valuable traits that allowed him to finish his first try:

He makes up a great deal of ground to link up with the attack after Van Poortvliet’s break off the shoulder of Steward:

rugby
rugby

Jones claimed that England left 20 points out there, by what he called a “conservative” estimate. That is probably fair, although Japan should have punished his team more severely in the build-up to half-time.

May’s yellow card for killing the ball illegally came from this clunky attack, with Farrell fading behind Smith. Watch Ryoto Nakamura:

rugby
rugby

He reads a telegraphed pass all too easily, pushing past Cowan-Dickie to pressurise Farrell. A rushed grubber gives possession to Japan...

...and a break-out ensues:

This partnership has brought a few moments like this, where it has seemed as though Smith and Farrell feel as though they both need to touch the ball. These have brought to mind a saying used in American football to describe how a lack of clarity over the pecking order of playmakers in a team can actually cloud decision-making: “When you have two quarterbacks, you have none.”

They have made progress, and still have time to develop as a duo before 2023, but it was always unrealistic to expect Smith and Farrell to recreate the level of synergy shared by the latter and George Ford.

Smith fluffed a grubber of his own in the second half, getting lucky as Porter followed up to force a jackal turnover. A kick-pass did reach Steward prior to Smith’s second try, at least:

When Slade joined the fray at full-back, shifting Steward to the wing as Tuilagi replaced Porter at outside centre, we saw a hint that England’s back play is growing sharper.

First, remind yourself of last Sunday’s final play against Argentina. Smith and Farrell are set up in a three-man stack as Slade circles around them:

rugby
rugby

Smith finds Farrell, who fixes a defender and waits for Slade to cut a line. The latter hits a searing angle, yet cannot hold on:

Six days later, albeit with Japan reduced to 14 men, these three help England adopt a very similar shape:

rugby
rugby

This time, Farrell holds on a while longer, absorbs a tackle and lifts the offload to free Slade:

Right at the death came a sequence that summed up Smith’s afternoon. Again, Farrell is poised at first-receiver. As Smith and Slade arc around to the right shoulder of their captain, note that Curry and Steward are also in a second wave. The defenders to watch are Seungsin Lee and Noato Saito on the edge of Japan’s front line:

rugby
rugby

Saito flies up, finding himself disconnected from Lee. This gives Smith a dog-leg to exploit and Curry is on hand to take the space. Smith, though, flings a wider pass beyond Curry towards Steward – almost as if he is determined to deliver on a pre-match ploy and repeat the pass that was intercepted by Nagare in the first half.

With the ball in the air for a longer time, Saito is allowed to recover:

This screenshot will have been highlighted to Smith. Lee is fixed, Saito is a long way beyond the ball and Curry is in the clear:

rugby
rugby

His decision-making seemed cluttered somehow, but Jones has come too far to jettison him and will know that Smith can be an influential weapon against tiring defences – even those of New Zealand and South Africa. It is worth stressing that lineout issues also stunted England against Japan, derailing attacks before they began.

Now that a connection between Smith and Farrell has been forged, England have a number of backline configurations to run within a game. Do not rule out more minutes for Slade at full-back.

Unusually for a fly-half, Smith shot from outsider to starter. Only once, against Tonga last November, has he come off the bench in a Test match. This will have been another reason for Jones keeping Farrell around. England’s head coach has not shied away from his belief that the partnership has potential, yet is not blind to other options.

“Yes, we really like it,” said Jones. “But there are always changes that you need to make and we need to be flexible and adaptable and we will be.”

Were he to name Smith on the bench for this weekend and move Farrell to fly-half, as Ronan O’Gara suggested in a recent interview with The Times, Jones would undoubtedly cause a fuss and stir accusations of treating his erstwhile apprentice unfairly.

But that selection would give England scope to mix things up over the 80 minutes. To prevail over the All Blacks, they will need that adaptability.

Match images from Prime Video 

Latest Stories

  • Saints' Allen noncommittal on Dalton vs Winston at QB

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen was noncommittal about his quarterback situation after a loss Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers, declining to say if Andy Dalton or Jameis Winston will be the starter going forward. “I know we’re all looking for answers there, but I’m not going to go there right now,” Allen said. “We’ll evaluate where we’re at, and we’ll have a plan for the upcoming week.” Winston began the season as the starter but struggled with back and ankle injuries, p

  • Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in 4-1 win

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux was warmly welcomed by fans before the game, having been the longest-serving captain in Flyers history and second all-time in scoring for the franchise. But in the first period, he let the Philly fans know he's with someone new — helping set up Ottawa's Thomas Cha

  • Browns LB Owusu-Koramoah, TE Njoku out against Dolphins

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns will be without starting linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and tight end David Njoku, one of their top offensive players, on Sunday when they visit the Miami Dolphins. Owusu-Koramoah, who also missed the Browns' Oct. 31 win over Cincinnati with a sprained right knee, was ruled out Friday by coach Kevin Stefanski after practice. Owusu-Koramoah wore a brace during the portion of the indoor workout open to reporters. Stefanski said Owusu-Koramoah did not hav

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • P.K. Subban joining ESPN as NHL analyst

    As expected, longtime NHL defenseman P.K. Subban is swapping his skates for a seat in a TV studio as an NHL analyst with ESPN.

  • Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday. After a close-fought opening set, Fritz dominated the second as the American secured a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over the top-seeded Nadal. Fritz strengthened his grip on the match when he broke Nadal’s serve in the fourth game of the second set. Nadal fought valiantly t

  • How Canada made it back to the World Cup after 36 years

    When qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar started, Canada was no. 73 in FIFA's global rankings but a memorable and historic run through CONCACAF means the men in red will line up on the game's biggest stage for the first time since 1986.

  • Suspended Irving won't return for Nets on Sunday vs Lakers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving won't play Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers, the first game he is eligible to return after he was suspended by the Nets for refusing to say he had no antisemitic beliefs. Coach Jacque Vaughn said Saturday before the Nets beat the Clippers that Irving wouldn't play, but provided no other updates. After remaining in Los Angeles to play the Lakers, the Nets continue their road trip with games in Sacramento and Portland. The Nets said when they sus

  • NFL: Bills' catch vs Vikings should have been overturned

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Vikings beat the Bills in overtime. If not for an officiating mistake, they might have won in regulation. The NFL’s senior vice president of officiating acknowledged there was a breakdown in the instant replay process after a pivotal play late in Minnesota's 33-30 win over Buffalo on Sunday. Gabe Davis’ 20-yard reception along the sideline with 24 seconds left in regulation should have been reviewed before the Bills ran another play, Walt Anderson told a pool report

  • Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David front Canada's 26-man roster for FIFA World Cup

    Canadian head coach John Herdman on Sunday announced the 26-player roster that will represent the country in its first men's FIFA World Cup since 1986. Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Lille's Jonathan David are the headliners for Qatar, with Porto's Stephen Eustáquio and Club Brugge's Cyle Larin among the other key players. Herdman has dubbed his team "new Canada" as it returns to the soccer showcase in Qatar after a 36-year absence. Besides the aforementioned group, the 41st-ranked team boa

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Blue Jackets' Zach Werenski out for season with shoulder injury

    Columbus Blue Jackets' star defenseman Zach Werenski will miss the rest of 2022-23 season with a shoulder injury, the team announced Friday.

  • Canadian Elite Basketball League announces expansion to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — The Canadian Elite Basketball League says it is expanding to Winnipeg for the 2023 season. Winnipeg will be the league's fifth expansion since it launched in 2019 with six teams. The league said Winnipeg's name and logo will be announced at a later date. The CEBL, now with 11 teams, is the largest wholly Canadian professional sports league. The CFL and soccer's Canadian Premier League, which recently added a new team in Vancouver FC, each have nine franchises. The CEBL has expanded it

  • Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for San Jose, which was coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night. Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov's wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick B

  • Fields continues to signal he could be right QB for Bears

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields stepped up as the pocket collapsed around him, threw a pump fake and hopped before taking off. Fields was looking for receiver Darnell Mooney. Instead, he tucked the ball in and broke a few tackles as he sped up the left side on the way to a highlight-reel touchdown run. “I was about to throw the ball to Darnell, but I guess he thought I was scrambling already, so he had turned around,” Fields said Wednesday. “Once I saw that, I tucked the ball down and ran

  • Goodrow, Fox lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Coyotes

    NEW YORK (AP) — Barclay Goodrow and Adam Fox scored late in the second period as the New York Rangers beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Sunday night. Chris Kreider and Ryan Carpenter also scored and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves for the Rangers who snapped a three-game home losing streak. The Rangers are 13-1-2 in their last 16 games against the Coyotes, dating back to March 2014. Clayton Keller scored for Arizona, which has lost consecutive games after winning the first three on their season-high

  • Corpuz grabs LPGA lead, faces top competition at Pelican

    BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Allisen Corpuz is closing out a solid rookie year on the LPGA Tour, and now the Hawaii native has a chance to make it even better at the Pelican Women's Championship. Corpuz made four birdies in a six-hole stretch in the middle of her second round Saturday and had another 5-under 65, giving her a one-shot lead going into the final round of the penultimate LPGA Tour event of the year. Right behind Corpuz is a group of top contenders, making that one-shot lead feel even small

  • Strus scores 31, Heat roll past sliding Hornets 132-115

    MIAMI (AP) — Max Strus scored 31 points, making eight 3-pointers, and the Miami Heat spoiled LaMelo Ball’s return to the Charlotte lineup by beating the Hornets 132-115 on Saturday night. Bam Adebayo had 24 points and 15 rebounds for the Heat, who swept a two-game home series with the Hornets and got consecutive wins for only the second time this season. Charlotte lost its eighth straight, extending the longest current slide in the NBA. Jimmy Butler had 20 points, eight assists and seven rebound