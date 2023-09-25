Inside Lindsay Hubbard's Salvaged Bachelorette Weekend After Broken Engagement (Exclusive)

"We wanted to uplift her, whisk her away and cheer her up," a friend of Hubbard tells PEOPLE of the trip to SLS Baha Mar in the Bahamas

Lindsay Hubbard pulled a Carrie Bradshaw over the weekend thanks to her very own tribe of Charlottes, Mirandas and Samanthas.

Weeks after her former fiancé Carl Radke called off their engagement and wedding, the Summer House star traveled to SLS Baha Mar in Nassau, Bahamas, for what would have been her bachelorette party — this time with 14 of her closest girlfriends taking her on an ultimate girls' trip of her very own.

It was a move right out of the first Sex and the City movie. "We insisted she not cancel her bachelorette and encouraged her to keep the trip," one of her pals tells PEOPLE. "We wanted to uplift her, whisk her away and cheer her up."

PEOPLE has the itinerary for the getaway, as well as a few exclusive photos from the trip.



Lindsay Hubbard Gabby Prescod, Lindsay Hubbard, Sam Feher and Danielle Olivera

Among those on the vacation were Hubbard's Summer House costars Danielle Olivera, Sam Feher and Gabby Prescod, as well as Jaclyn Shuman, a cast member on the show's first season.

The group arrived last Thursday for a weekend of activities on the luxury property. After checking into their rooms — Hubbard, 37, staying in one of the hotel's sprawling superior two bedroom suites — the ladies spend the day lounging poolside in one of SLS Baha Mar’s private bungalows, with food and drinks provided at their request.

There were gifts, too, in the form of Stoney Clover gift bags featuring trucker hats printed with Hubbard's "Activated AF" quote. Custom luggage tags, activewear by Splits59, skincare products from Shani Darden and beauty items from brands including NUDESTIX, Living Proof and e.l.f were also included in the mix.

Dinner Thursday night was at Cleo, one of the restaurants on the property known for its vibrant Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Other eateries enjoyed at the property throughout their stay included sushi at Katsuya on Saturday and Italian Sunday evening at Fi'lia.

Later on Thursday, a few of the girls hit up the casino to end the night. Prescod was seen winning a $100 chip.

Emily Evans DeAngelis/Instagram Lindsay Hubbard

During the day on Saturday, the women enjoyed a private outdoor yoga class at ESPA Baha Mar with some very special guests: a handful of flamingos, who struck poses of their own as Hubbard and her friends flowed between moves. All wore matching black workout gear for the class.

Later, the ladies relaxed and sipped champagne in their own private cabana at Baha Mar's Nexus Club, an exclusive, members-only experience within the resort founded by financier Joe Lewis, golfing greats Tiger Woods and Ernie Els, and musician/actor Justin Timberlake.





After dinner, the group — dressed in tropical chic attire of reds, pinks, oranges, and yellows — partied in SLS Baha Mar's lobby, which turns into a mini-nightclub on the weekends with a DJ and wraparound bar. They then stopped by BOND Nightclub, the hotel's premium nightclub. There they danced the night away with a private VIP table.



Lindsay Hubbard Lindsay Hubbard (center) and friends

Saturday's activities came thanks to BachBoss, the event-planning company co-founded by Avery Singer, daughter of The Real Housewives of New York City OG Ramona Singer.



BachBoss set Hubbard and her VIP guests up for a day of celebrations on a 82’ Acqua Alberti yacht equipped with a jacuzzi on the Flybridge, a 22-ft. tender and water toys (including two wave runners, one of which Hubbard took for a spin in the open water). Lunch took place on the yacht, with a private chef preparing a surf and turf platter.

All wore matching neon swimsuits for the boat day, in greens, oranges and pinks.



Sunday was departure day, but started first with a "recovery breakfast" at Cleo.

Ali Stagnitta/Instagram Lindsay Hubbard and friends

On Monday, Hubbard shared a group photo from the trip, expressing her appreciation for her friends' kindness and support amid her breakup.



"I didn’t know this amount of love could exist in one photo," she said. "I feel completely overwhelmed by my best friends, and their friendship, love, and strength. The way these girls have rallied around me the last 3 weeks, held my hand, sat in showers and cried with me, picked me up, never left my side, never let me feel alone, and then took me on a trip — that was originally planned for completely different reasons — and yet still carried on with this trip because it became more important."

"I’m beyond blessed and thankful for every single one of these girls," she added. "This is a story about sisterhood, and I could not do life without them.❤️‍🔥"

Radke and Hubbard got engaged in August 2022 after nearly a year dating and many years of friendship. They split in August, and officially canceled their wedding weeks later in a Sept. 11 letter Radke, 38, sent to guests.

"Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I," he wrote. “We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves. The fact of the matter is Lindsay is devastated and I'm crushed with how all this transpired."

Hubbard spoke out about the split on Sept. 14, saying that deciding to end the relationship “was not my decision” and insisting she did not want to call things off “without trying everything possible first.”



“The last 2 weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life,” Hubbard wrote, adding that she was grieving "the loss of not only my relationship, but my friendship with someone I considered my best friend for 8 years.”

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard

“My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I’ve had a hard time making sense of it all — with no answers or closure on why," she wrote. "I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me.”



“I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace,” she continued. “I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout.”

The end of Radke and Hubbard's relationship is expected to play out on next season of Summer House. Bravo has yet to announce an air date for the new episodes, but older seasons can be streamed in full on Peacock.



